Celtics beat New Orleans, 104-92
What Dennis Schroder saw Monday is what he wants to see from Jayson Tatum all of the time. And after watching his teammate run New Orleans off the floor in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 104-92 Celtics win, Schroder is more convinced than ever.
“He’s great when he attacks the basket,” said the Celtics point guard, who started in place of the quarantined Marcus Smart. “Of course he’s a guy who makes difficult shots as well, but when he attacks the basket like he did today, he’s really, really hard to guard. Opens everything up for everybody else. JT and JB (Jaylen Brown) have to do that a little bit more.”
Once again, the Celtics first had to overcome a bad first half. Lacking Robert Williams (personal reasons) with renowned glass-crasher Jonas Valanciunas on the floor, the Celtics were initially reluctant to attack the Pelicans center.
But in terms of their main problem — frequent bouts of offensive passivity — there was nothing like an overpowering fourth quarter to produce the team’s fifth win in six games.
Tatum scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth — 11 of those in a game-breaking 22-7 run. Schroder scored 11 of his 23 over the same stretch. Brown (23) was the third Celtic to cross the 20-plus barrier.
And though Tatum believed the Celtics took good shots in the first half, he understood the urgency to ramp up the second-half attack.
“I think we got some good looks in the first half but obviously, we weren’t hitting shots,” he said. “We cut the lead down at halftime and we just talked about it: Get out in transition more, get some stops and attack downhill. That was the mindset I took coming into the second half.
“(We were) watching film at halftime, seeing what we can do better, getting good shots to great shots, penetrating, getting to the lane. Usually, when you do that, something good is going to happen.”
And after settling for 3-pointers and other assorted jumpers outside the paint, and getting a good halftime talking-to by their coach about getting “downhill,” the Celtics dominated the young, active Pelicans down the stretch.
“At times, that is the game plan against specific defenses,” Ime Udoka said of his team’s frequent habit of starting games from the perimeter — in Monday’s case resulting in a 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) first-half performance from downtown, in addition to 10 turnovers over the same stretch.
Tatum missed his first four shots — three of them 3-point attempts — before starting to score in the second quarter. But the more the Celtics attacked, the more the ball fell. Udoka said that as much as he wants his team to be more aggressive on offense, matchups sometimes dictate the Celtics start from downtown.
“It’s to draw that crowd and get open looks. So at times early in the game you’re settling for contested ones, and you’d like to attack more there, but guys are also confident and guys that usually walk into those threes are high-level shooters — Jaylen and Jayson specifically,” said the Celtics coach. “But at times we don’t want to bail out a team that’s not the best defensive team. We don’t want to let them off the hook, and that was the message after the first quarter, and really at halftime, was to continue to attack, be aggressive there and then you’ll get the wide-open kickouts. You just got to continue to harp and show them the shots we can get and not just settle at times. They are very confident in their pull-ups and their three-ball, but we want to take advantage of what teams don’t do well.”
To wit, New Orleans started the day ranked 30th in defensive rating — a stat that truly showed itself as the game went on. The Celtics have closed out their last two wins, including Saturday night’s narrow win over Chicago, with strong, efficient fourth quarters.
“We’ve been playing pretty good as of late,” said Tatum. “Been hoping soon that we can get everybody back and just continue to build off this. There’s 37 games left. That’s enough time to make up some ground.”
Bruins Notebook: B’s lose Karson Kuhlman to waivers
Squeezed out in a numbers game in Boston, Karson Kuhlman has received a chance to play elsewhere.
The Seattle Kraken claimed the 26-year-old right wing on Monday. It cuts into the B’s depth a bit, but with the emergence of Oskar Steen, there was really no room left for Kuhlman, who was signed as a free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth in 2018.
“I think (Steen) has done well enough to stay in the lineup. He plays the same position as Kuhlie so, yeah, that has a lot to do with it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday prior to Seattle’s claim. “There’s always a risk he does get picked up and you lose an asset, but that was the decision. I credit Steen for coming in and pushing and doing a good job. Kuhlie, on the other hand, when he went in he played well. He just played to his strength, tried to be a little more physical when he could be. Steen is just a little ahead of him right now.”
Kuhlman had a goal and an assist in 19 games this year. His biggest moment as a Bruin came in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals when he scored in a Game 6 win that forced a Game 7 game at the Garden. But he was never able to secure a regular spot with in the Boston lineup.
Steen, meanwhile, has 1-4-5 totals in 11 games this season. Despite his short stature at 5-foot-9, he’s a little sturdier then Kuhlman and has gotten involved physically. He racked up six hits in the B’s 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Saturday.
The Kraken have some familiarity with the B’s system. Seattle hired Providence Bruins coach Jay Leach to be an assistant with the Kraken and, prior to claiming Kuhlman, they selected Jeremy Lauzon in the expansion draft. The Kraken also signed former Bruin Ryan Donato in September.
B’s face tough test vs. Carolina
The last time the Bruins played the Carolina Hurricanes, the B’s seemed like a different team. Goals were scarce in general for them, and they certainly were on Oct. 28 when the Canes shut them out, 3-0, at PNC Arena.
After Cassidy changed his lines starting on Jan. 1, the offense has been unlocked. In the nine games in 2022, the B’s are averaging 4.44 goals per game while winning eight of those games.
Tuesday’s game against Carolina, the stingiest team in the league (2.29 GAA), will be a good measuring stick to see just much the Bruins have improved since that first meeting.
“I didn’t mind our game that day. I thought we were very physical, competed hard, tried to get inside and it didn’t work out on the scoresheet. Their first two goals were own-goals that went in off us. I thought it was a closer game than the score ended up,” said Cassidy. “Certainly we’ve improved from then offensively, our finish and getting inside to get good looks. But I remember our effort in that game coming out of Florida (a 4-1 loss) was good in terms of compete, we just weren’t finishing very well back then for a number of different reasons. But at the end of the day now, let’s see where we are, let’s see how far we’ve come. They’ve obviously been a good team, top of their division on their side. It’s a good test for us. It’s one of 82, but sometimes you look at a team and say ‘OK how far have we come?’ Same for when we play Florida or Tampa. It’ll be one of those games and we’ll see how it works out.”
Since that time, not only has a fourth line come together, using several different player combinations, but the second line of Taylor Hall, Erik Haula and David Pastrnak have jelled to give the B’s a legitimate second scoring line.
The more they’ve played together, the more chemistry Hall and Pastrnak have been gaining. Since the line change, Pastrnak has 8-2-10 totals while Hall has chimed in with 3-8-11.
“They look for each other on the ice, but they also have an instinctual (feel) for knowing where they’re going to be because they think the same way. Pasta gets the puck and in his head he’s thinking ‘Well, where would I go right now if I didn’t have it?’” said Cassidy.
“So they can make some plays to areas that they’re a half a second ahead of the defending team. That helps. When you think the same way in a fast sport, you can beat people to spots. I think that has something to do with it. When you enjoy playing with one another, you tend to talk a lot, share ideas, so the communication is greater.”
Bruins to honor O’Ree
The Bruins will be retiring Willie O’Ree‘s No. 22 on Tuesday in a pregame virtual ceremony. O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958 when he was called up to play against the Montreal Canadiens.
While there are more Black players in hockey than in O’Ree’s days, there is still plenty more room for growth.
“It really hasn’t been diverse enough. I think that’s on us basically on getting the word and accessibility out there,” said Connor Clifton. “It’s basically about accessibility and opening our game. Our game is amazing and the more people the better. We’ve got to get more inclusive and accessible for all.” …
Clifton returned to practice after testing positive for COVID-19 while the team was in Washington last week. He said he took a car service home that day with team videographer Mike Penhollow, who also contracted the virus.
Judging by Monday’s practice, it appears Clifton will go back in the lineup on a third pair with Derek Forbort. The pairing was coming together at the time both players went into protocol. Forbort had tested positive in the B’s stop prior in Tampa.
“That’s exactly how it was. I was starting to play good, feel good. The team was on a run, still are luckily. Obviously, it sucks watching. I did have COVID four months ago, so it’s not ideal. … But after five days, I’m back out there,” said Clifton, who said he was mostly asymptomatic. “Just a couple of sniffles.” …
Brad Marchand (six goals, four assists, one broken nose) was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. …
Trent Frederic and John Moore, both out with upper body injuries, remained off the ice. Matt Grzelcyk remained in the COVID-19 protocol.
Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo interviewing for Broncos head-coaching job Wednesday
Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has turned the page to next season.
And depending on how the next several days unfold, that may mean switching teams.
Mayo will interview for the Broncos head-coaching job on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network. It was originally reported last week that Denver had interest in Mayo, who maintained he wouldn’t interview for until after the Patriots’ playoff run ended. The Pats finished their season with a thud Saturday, losing a 47-17 Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo.
Mayo is one of 10 known candidates for the job. The Broncos have already completed interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy.
Mayo has also drawn significant interest from the Houston Texans, according to reports. Last season, he interviewed with the Eagles for their head-coaching job that eventually went to former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Mayo addressed his interview experience in Philadelphia and long-held coaching aspirations with reporters last week.
“It was a great experience,” the 35-year-old coach said of the Eagles interview. “I was able to go out there and talk a lot about football, talk a lot about different philosophies. It’s good to have those conversations whether it’s around leadership philosophy, or team philosophy, team structure, all that stuff.
“So I love talking ball, I love developing people. That’s one of the things I enjoy doing. That’s always been the goal for me.”
Mayo added Bill Belichick has been supportive of his pursuit of a head-coaching job.
“Yeah, Bill’s been great with us. He’s been an open book for me, whether we’re talking about X’s and O’s, or structuring a team, or anything like that. He’s been great,” Mayo said. “(Matt Patricia) has been a great resource. All of these guys have been great resources for me.”
Video: Watch drivers slip and slide on icy North Carolina road
A winter storm that swept the southeastern United States this week left behind icy roads in North Carolina.
