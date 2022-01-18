Christie Brinkley, 67, Proves She’s Ready For Summer With Black Bikini Mirror Selfie — Photo

Christie Brinkley is bringing the heat this winter as she stuns in a black string bikini and pouts to show off her sexy lips.



Christie Brinkley, 67, proved she’s still got it in a recent bikini selfie. The National Lampoon’s Vacation star posed in front of the mirror as she wore a black string bikini. A lace cardigan draped over her stunning body as she completed the look with a fabulous straw sunhat. Her bangs whipsed out from the side of her hat and the rest of her hair flowed down her shoulder. She gave the mirror a sexy pout as she put on some lip plump from SBLA Beauty.

The Jack and Jill actress recently had a chance to wear one of her swimsuits out and about when she went on vacation to Turk’s and Caicos. During the tropical getaway, the actress sported a navy blue one-piece with a plunging neckline and white stripes along the side along with a white floral print wrap. She was joined by her son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26 whom she shares with her ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Christie has two other daughters from separate marriages. She shares 36-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with legendary musician Billy Joel and 23-year-old Sailor Brinkley-Cook with Peter Cook. The three siblings recently got together to celebrate Alexa’s 36th birthday. Christie joined all three of her children for dinner at a lavish restaurant.

The supermodel also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Broadway show Chicago. She starred in the show as the lead character Roxie Hart in 2010. During the event in November, she rocked a little black dress and black thigh-high boots. Following the show’s 25th birthday, she weighed in on whether she’d return to the stage to reprise her role after she was supposed to in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the national tour.

“I doubt it! I mean, I never say never, because you never know. You never know, but it’s a real commitment and a rigorous schedule,” she told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview of returning to Broadway. “When I do something… I would an eight show a week, personally, you know, I don’t come in and do like, easy stuff! I would do it all!” It seems like she isn’t exactly ruling it out!