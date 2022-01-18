Connect with us

Christie Brinkley, 67, Proves She’s Ready For Summer With Black Bikini Mirror Selfie — Photo

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley is bringing the heat this winter as she stuns in a black string bikini and pouts to show off her sexy lips.

Christie Brinkley, 67, proved she’s still got it in a recent bikini selfie. The National Lampoon’s Vacation star posed in front of the mirror as she wore a black string bikini. A lace cardigan draped over her stunning body as she completed the look with a fabulous straw sunhat. Her bangs whipsed out from the side of her hat and the rest of her hair flowed down her shoulder. She gave the mirror a sexy pout as she put on some lip plump from SBLA Beauty.

 

The Jack and Jill actress recently had a chance to wear one of her swimsuits out and about when she went on vacation to Turk’s and Caicos. During the tropical getaway, the actress sported a navy blue one-piece with a plunging neckline and white stripes along the side along with a white floral print wrap. She was joined by her son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26 whom she shares with her ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Christie has two other daughters from separate marriages. She shares 36-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with legendary musician Billy Joel and 23-year-old Sailor Brinkley-Cook with Peter Cook. The three siblings recently got together to celebrate Alexa’s 36th birthday. Christie joined all three of her children for dinner at a lavish restaurant.

The supermodel also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Broadway show Chicago. She starred in the show as the lead character Roxie Hart in 2010. During the event in November, she rocked a little black dress and black thigh-high boots. Following the show’s 25th birthday, she weighed in on whether she’d return to the stage to reprise her role after she was supposed to in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the national tour.

“I doubt it! I mean, I never say never, because you never know. You never know, but it’s a real commitment and a rigorous schedule,” she told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview of returning to Broadway. “When I do something… I would an eight show a week, personally, you know, I don’t come in and do like, easy stuff! I would do it all!” It seems like she isn’t exactly ruling it out!

Joss Whedon insults Gal Gadot’s intelligence, denies threatening Wonder Woman star’s career

January 18, 2022

Joss Whedon Gal Gadot
Joss Whedon has spoken out about his alleged misconduct on the set of many of his productions, including one tense incident in particular between him and Gal Gadot on the set of 2017’s Justice League.

According to New York Magazine, the 57-year-old filmmaker recently responded to his professional misconduct allegations during an interview with the publication, where he claimed he doesn’t “threaten” people and also that the incident between him and Gal Gadot was nothing more than a misunderstanding due to the fact that English is not the 36-year-old actress’s first language.

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Whedon told the magazine regarding the altercation between him and Gadot. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.”

 

Mega

The incident between the filmmaker and the actress reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding when Whedon told Gadot she would have to tie his body to a train track if she wanted him to cut a specific scene featuring her as Wonder Woman – but Gadot allegedly understood it as if Whedon was threatening to tie her to a train track for suggesting the scene be removed.

“I understood perfectly,” Gadot said about the incident, suggesting there actually was no misunderstanding due to the language barrier.

But the incident between Whedon and Gadot was not the only drama between the filmmaker and a member of his production’s cast, because he also reportedly butted heads with 34-year-old actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 superhero epic along with Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

In 2020, nearly three years after the filming of Whedon’s Justice League, Fisher spoke out alleging that Whedon’s conduct on set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

Joss Whedon insults Gal Gadot’s intelligence, denies threatening Wonder Woman star’s career 2

 

Mega

Following Fisher’s claims about the filmmaker, Warner Bros. Pictures started an investigation into Whedon and his alleged misconduct on the set of his productions – an investigation that led to the “remedial action” from the entertainment company giant.

“Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…” Fisher tweeted today. “Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today— I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.”

Jamie Lynn Spears ditches book tour after public feud with Britney Spears

January 18, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears will not be going on tour to promote her new book, Things I Should Have Said, and apparently, it’s because she’s not in it for the money.

Sources told TMZ that the little sister of Britney Spears didn’t write it with dollar signs in her eyes, but “she wrote it to address her past, heal from it and move on.”

Apparently, she’s even planning on giving part of the proceeds to charity, but she’ll have to do it anonymously since she already had a donation rejected at one point due to the drama surrounding her family.

The Spears family drama makes everyone else’s Thanksgiving table arguments feel like a trip to Baskin Robbins.

Now that Britney has been released from her conservatorship, it appears she’s on a warpath and ready to take down every family member who benefitted from it, including her sister Jamie-Lynn.

Adding fuel to the fire was a recent Good Morning America interview with the Sweet Magnolias star, who tried to set the record straight about some of the things Britney had said about her.

She said, “When [the conservatorship] was put into place I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that.”

She also claimed to have gone out of her way to help Britney, saying, “I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship, and just end this all for our family.”

Britney responded with a Twitter rant, and questioned the timing of the interview with Jamie-Lynn’s book about to come out.

Britney claimed that what bothered her most was that her sister claimed she was out of control and wondered why she was even talking about that unless it was because “she wants to sell a book at my expense ???”

Jamie-Lynn also did a Nightline interview in which she talked about a moment in which she claims Britney locked them in a room with a knife.

Britney again responded with a long Twitter rant, writing, “Only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Next time you’re home for the holidays and your family is all up in your grill, just remember the Spears family drama and it will soften the blow when your aunt asks when you’re getting married.

Barack Obama Kisses ‘Best Friend’ Michelle On The Cheek As She Celebrates Her 58th Birthday: Photo

January 18, 2022

Michelle Obama, Barack Obama
Barack Obama proved that he and Michelle are relationship goals as he celebrated her 58th birthday with a beautiful picture of the two on a tropical vacation.

Barack Obama, 60 tweeted an adorable picture of him and his wife Michelle Obama for her 58th birthday. The former president kissed his wife’s cheek in front of a beautiful sunset and tropical backdrop in the pic attached to his tweet. Michelle beamed as she a ruched brown top and tan skirt while Barack wore a white button-down. “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend,” he wrote along with the pic.

The former first lady celebrated Barack’s 60th birthday in August. She used her way with words to write a heartfelt tribute to her husband of over 29 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”

Barack and Michelle are known for their exclusive parties and his 60th birthday was no exception. Guests boarded a private airplane to his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion for the special occasion. Among some of the star-studded guests were John Legend and Chrissy, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg. Erykah Badu also attended although she may not receive another invitation after she was busted for leaking video footage from the party.

The Let’s Move initiative founder recently celebrated her and Barack’s wedding anniversary on October 3, 2021. She honored their nearly three-decade marriage by posting a charming throwback picture of her and her honey. The couple barely looked like they aged between the two photos as they assumed the same pose in each pic with Michelle hugging Barack as they sat on a couch. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she joked in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

Barack took on a less comedic tone for their anniversary and wrote a heartwarming message for Michelle on Instagram. “Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” he wrote.

