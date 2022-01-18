News
Chronic robbery plagues rail cargo containers in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages addressed to people across the U.S. and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes.
The packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others, CBSLA reported. The sea of debris left behind includes items that the thieves apparently didn’t think were valuable enough to take.
While the television station’s cameras were on the scene, one person was spotted running off with a container used to hold small packages, and a Union Pacific railroad police officer was spotted pursuing two other people who were apparently going through packages.
Crews were forced to make railroad repairs Monday after a train derailed near the location of the chronic robberies.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Saturday’s derailment was caused by the debris left behind by thieves,
The chaotic scene was the same in November, when NBC4 showed thousands of boxes discarded along the tracks lined with homeless encampments northeast of downtown in the Lincoln Park area.
Passing trains carried containers with doors wide open and packages tumbling out, NBC4 reported. Video showed two men, one holding what looked like bolt cutters, walking along the tracks, the station said.
Union Pacific said in a statement that the railroad was concerned about increased cargo thefts in California.
“We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity. We also will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners and elected leaders,” the railroad said.
Amazon said it was directing inquiries to police. The United Parcel Service, UPS, declined to comment on investigations into the cargo thefts but said it was cooperating with authorities.
“The safety of our customers’ goods and our employees is our highest priority,” UPS said in a statement.
Luis Rosas, who makes about $20 an hour working for a company subcontracted by Union Pacific to salvage items from the tracks in the Los Angeles area, says he’s encountered the brazen thieves in action before. Using bolt cutters, they break locks on the containers and load up vans or trucks with the stolen merchandise.
Rosas has been doing this work almost daily for about six months and while he’s been told not engage in confrontations, he still feels afraid.
“They don’t even run off anymore. They do it right in front of us,” he told The Associated Press on Friday, wearing a bright yellow vest before he headed to work to pick up car tires along the tracks. “At first I was shocked. I was amazed by it.”
Ticker: Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug; Budget writers set revenue estimate
Canada’s health regulator has approved a pill by Pfizer that treats the effects of COVID-19.
Health Canada authorized Paxlovid for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are also at high risk of becoming more seriously ill.
The agency’s announcement Monday comes amid soaring numbers of infections because of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Late last month, U.S. health regulators authorized the pill that patients will be able to take at home to ward off the worst effects of the virus.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada, said clinical trials showed treatment with Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19 by 89% when the medications were started within three days of the beginning of symptoms, and by 85% when started within five days.
Budget writers set revenue estimate
State budget writers are projecting that tax revenue will grow by 2.7% next fiscal year, from the $35.948 billion they are now expecting the state to collect in fiscal 2022.
Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan and Ways and Means Committee chairs Sen. Michael Rodrigues and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz announced a consensus revenue forecast of $36.915 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That would make a maximum of $29.783 billion iavailable for the fiscal 2023 budget after accounting for statutorily required transfers.
In conjunction with the announcement, Heffernan said he is revising this year’s revenue projection upward by $1.548 billion based on year-to-date collections and economic data. As of December, the state had collected more than $17.8 billion in taxes so far this fiscal year.
China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, calling for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” — a veiled swipe at the United States.
Xi touted China’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development in the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held after the group put off its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Efforts to battle the global outbreak that has claimed over 5.5 million lives and upended the world economy and climate change were prominent themes Monday.
In a panel session on the virus, Moderna’s CEO said the vaccine maker was working on a single-shot booster for both COVID-19 and the flu, while U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci lamented as “very disturbing” the reluctance of many Americans to follow basic measures like mask-wearing and getting vaccinated.
Celtics Notebook: Nesmith seizes his opportunity
The numbers game generally hasn’t worked in Aaron Nesmith’s favor this season, as Ime Udoka has gone more in the direction of veterans where playing time is concerned.
But with Marcus Smart (health and safety protocol) and Rob Williams (birth of a child) both on ice during the Celtics’ 104-92 win over New Orleans on Monday, when the coach searched for a way to shake up his lineup down the stretch, he turned to the second-year wing.
Nesmith brought his signature energy to the mix, scoring five straight points in a game-breaking 22-7 run over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, including a three-point play off a Jayson Tatum transition bounce pass. He also had six rebounds in a 19-minute run.
“I didn’t love our energy, and defensively we were solid overall but offensively the ball wasn’t moving as much, we weren’t getting downhill, and he brings energy and effort on every play at both ends of the floor,” Udoka said of why he turned to Nesmith. “So it was really his energy in the first half, we were searching for something with the guys we brought in, and in the second half he really got it going with that unit.
“He was guarding well, he was rebounding well, whether shots fall or not, to your point the energy and intensity that he brought changed the game with that group, so we rode them longer,” said the Celtics coach. “He’s a guy who hasn’t played as much so he can play a little heavier stint there, and I thought those guys finished it out great. We don’t love overplaying guys that many minutes, but that group was rolling and we stayed with it in the fourth quarter.”
Tatum was happy for his young teammate’s increased opportunity.
“That’s big. Especially with Aaron, just always staying ready,” said Tatum. “I can only imagine how tough it is to not always get the opportunity but, one thing we can count on is when he comes in the game, he’s gonna compete, he’s gonna do the little things. Regardless of if shots are going in or not, he’s gonna come in and compete. And then when he’s hitting shots and getting deflections, that’s just a plus. So when Aaron came in and gave us a big boost off the bench, it really changed the flow of the game.”
Schroder in a huff
Dennis Schroder admitted that Monday’s 12:30 start was somewhat eye-opening, considering that he woke up at 8:30. That early morning grumpiness stayed with Schroder, too, when asked by a reporter about his recent uneven play, including a one-point performance during Friday’s loss in Philadelphia.
In a series of expletive-related responses — including asking whether the reporter was “with” Boston or Philly — Schroder concluded that he was simply happy to win games, regardless of his scoring.
“Not good enough for you, huh? We won, that’s all that matters,” he snapped. “I’m a team player, if I get 40 points or 1 and we win, I’m happy with it. End of the day I’m a team player and we try to win some games, and in Philly it didn’t come out that way and we played terrible. That’s it.”
When the reporter thanked Schroder for his response, the Celtics guard blurted an unprintable expletive.
Celtics first up on MLK Day stage
Jaylen Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd before Monday’s game with a message for Martin Luther King Jr. Day — in addition to Christmas, a major national showcase for the NBA’s best.
And, as on Christmas, players view the opportunity to play on this day with relish.
“It’s an honor every day to play, let alone on MLK as a holiday coming up,” said Udoka. “For us, this early game in general, I think for me as ahead coach, this opportunity is different. You start to sit back and think a bit there.
“I’ve obviously played quite a few of them as a player and coach, but to look at the opportunity afforded for myself and others to be in this position, it’s an honor,” he said. “I think that the league plays these early games and has a good slate going on and everybody’s wearing the T-shirts and everything. It’s an honor for all of us. Jaylen, as usual, likes to address the crowd. So you’ll hear something from him. But overall honor, glad the NBA does what we do as far as recognizing it and playing these early games — early slate of games and let’s leave it at that. It’s a huge honor for me, obviously.
“It depends on the game and what’s needed, honestly. Obviously, it’s something that we’ll talk about mentioning today specifically and the reason we’re here playing at this time.”
