News
Could Scott Bakula have a role in proposed ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot?
ST. LOUIS–The series which made Kirkwood High School alum Scott Bakula a name in television and sci-fi circles is reportedly getting the reboot/sequel treatment.
The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets report that a project tied to Quantum Leap, which aired on NBC from 1989-1993, has been given a pilot order by the network. The time-travel drama starred Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a scientist who “finds himself trapped in the past, “leaping” into the bodies of different people on a regular basis and sorting out their problems whilst trying to get back home to his own time.”
The new hook? “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it,” THR reports.
It’s not clear if Bakula would be involved in the reboot. He talked about the potential of a reboot in an podcast with the late Bob Saget last year.
His longtime co-star on the original show, Dean Stockwell, died in November. Bakula paid tribute in an Instagram post after Stockwell passed away.
“I met Dean at his audition for Quantum Leap in 1988. He had agreed to ‘read’ for the Network, I was already cast. We connected immediately and my career and my life were changed that day in Brandon Tartikoff’s office. How lucky were we to get him? A few months later he would be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Married to the Mob, but he was stuck with us. Serendipity? All I know is, he never tried to get out or complain, he loved the role and the show and the rest was history.
He became a dear friend and a mentor and we grew very close over the next five, very intense years. Dean was such a passionate man…about life, his work, his art(he was an amazing artist!), his family, all kinds of causes, people, music, the planet, cigars, golf, and on and on! Having been a famous child actor, he had a soft spot for every young actor who came on our set. He was very protective of their rights and safety and always checked in with them to make sure that they were ok. His big hearted response to the kids made all of us take notice and be better guardians ourselves.
In spite of having a career that came and went several times during his seventy plus years in the business, he was always grateful and delighted to have the chance to keep working. The only time he ever complained was when we called him on the golf course and told him we were ready for him to come to work! He used to announce his presence on the sound stage(if we hadn’t already caught a whiff of cigar smoke trailing in behind him), with a bellowed, “The fun starts now!” Truer words were never spoken.”
I loved him dearly and was honored to know him. He made me a better human being…
News
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Edwardsville tornado at Amazon site
(KTVI)–Lawyers on Monday filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Madison County, Illinois against online retailer Amazon and two other companies on behalf of the family of delivery driver Austin McEwen, who was killed Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado struck the Amazon fulfillment center where he was working.
The tornado, with top winds estimated at 155 miles per hour, ripped the roof off the facility just after 8:30 p.m. and caused the building to collapse on itself
McEwen was one of six people killed
The other fives victims are 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; and46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois.
Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The lawsuit accuses Amazon of forcing McEwen and others to work when management knew conditions were unsafe after tornado warnings had been issued. McEwen was also told to continue working instead of evacuating when the possibility of a serious tornado was apparent, the suit alleges.
In the aftermath of the tornado, Amazon officials said there was a designated shelter in the warehouse where workers could take cover. Kelly Nantel, director of media relations for Amazon, said generally it is an interior spot where there are no windows. She said 39 people gathered in that area on the north side of the building. However, seven people, including McEwen gathered in a bathroom on the south side of the facility.
Attorneys for the McEwen family claim the facility had no basement shelter and no safety plan or adequate emergency plan as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Attorneys also say it questions if the building was built to code, an issue the company confronted directly in a statement Monday morning.
“This lawsuit misunderstands key facts, such as the difference between various types of severe weather and tornado alerts, as well as the condition and safety of the building. The truth is that this was a new building less than four years old, built in compliance with all applicable building codes, and the local teams were following the weather conditions closely,” Amazon’s Nantel said in a statement. “Severe weather watches are common in this part of the country and, while precautions are taken, are not cause for most businesses to close down. We believe our team did the right thing as soon as a warning was issued, and they worked to move people to safety as quickly as possible. We will defend against this lawsuit, but our focus continues to be on supporting our employees and partners, the families who lost loved ones, the surrounding community, and all those affected by the tornadoes.”
The suit also names the facility’s builder, Contegra Construction, and the site developer, TriStar Properties, LLC. Messages seeking comment from the firms were not immediately returned Monday.
News
Walk across the dam in Clarksville during the town’s Eagle Days
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – The public is invited to walk across Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, Missouri on January 29 and January 30 to get a view of the Mississippi River at the height of eagle season.
Rivers Project park rangers and volunteers will guide the walk “across the lock to the top of the tainter gates” in order to reach the view, the National Great Rivers Museum said in a Facebook post.
This event happens at the same time as the Clarksville Eagle Days. There, people can see live eagle shows, visit vendors, and enjoy crafts and movies. There will also be park rangers and naturalists helping people spot bald eagles using high-powered spotting scopes at the Clarksville Riverfront Park.
Tour times vary throughout the weekend. Visitors must sign up. Click here for more information.
News
Kafer: Conservative Nazis and woke seditionists every last (n)one of us
On Twitter last week, I received not one but two Nazi comparisons from folks I’ll presume read my column to the end. These readers were incensed that I dared remain within the GOP. Why such umbrage? It’s unclear. Logical argument wasn’t their thing. That’s OK. I needed a good hook for this column and real-life examples of rhetorical fallacies for the college classes I teach.
It would seem I’m not the only villain to haunt The Denver Post opinion page. Fellow columnist Ian Silverii was recently exposed on Twitter as a seditionist fomenting civil war. Oh, the outrage! He joked about a national divorce of blue and red states on a podcast. Alas, I, too, am guilty of seditionist talk, but in my libertarian Republic of South Dakota musings, red states get all of the national parks and blue states get Miley Cyrus and the Impossible Burger.
Thankfully the Twitterverse is not a reflection of the real universe; ridiculous partisans with their Nazi comparisons or #letsgobrandon tweets are actually in the minority in real life. Small people just seem bigger in that venue. It’s not just stupid antics that get overplayed. Extreme policy positions of the far left and far right get amplified on social media and on cable news where they are treated as exemplars rather than outliers.
Unfortunately, the exaggerated presence of extreme views in media is causing Americans to overestimate their pervasiveness within each political party according to new research by Victoria A. Parker, Matthew Feinberg, Alexa Tullett, and Anne E. Wilson. Political caricatures, be it the woke-scold, police-hating, critical race theorist or the conspiracy-minded anti-vax xenophobe are becoming the face of each party. The distortion is heaping fuel on the bonfire of political animosity.
For their study, The Ties that Blind: Misperceptions of the Opponent Fringe and the Miscalibration of Political Contempt, researchers asked poll respondents whether they agreed with certain moderate and extreme positions. Researchers then asked what percentage of the other party held certain extreme positions. The results reveal a significant gap between majority views held by conservatives and liberals and what opponents believe are majority views.
For example, only 28% of self-described liberals agreed or somewhat agreed with the idea of eliminating police departments. A scary proposition to be sure but it’s not one held by most liberals. Conservatives in the survey, however, thought that a full 61% of liberals supported abolishing the police. Likewise, although 22% of conservatives in the poll were not welcoming to immigrants, liberals believed 57% of conservatives held this position.
Not surprisingly, researchers found spending time watching partisan news media correlates with a greater misperception of the prevalence of extreme views held by the other party. Worse, those who hold distorted views are more likely to dislike those across the aisle and less likely to interact with them. The lack of real engagement just reinforces stereotypes.
It doesn’t help that the pandemic has reduced the circumference of our social circles and curtailed opportunities to converse with people who differ with us politically but with whom we share other interests.
Worst of all, the study showed that when extreme opinions are amplified moderates tend to self-censor about extreme views. Those who hold moderate opinions are less likely to speak out in disagreement with those who hold extreme opinions. Thus when mainstream Democrats don’t denounce efforts to defund the police and mainstream Republicans don’t decry xenophobic rhetoric, these abhorrent views appear more pervasive than they really are. They also become more acceptable than they should be.
In other words, unless we speak up, it will appear that “The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity,” to quote a favorite poem. The worst on social media will win the battle of perception by default.
Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Post columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
