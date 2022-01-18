Celebrities
Dirty Game: Arkansas Inmates File Lawsuit Against Prison For Giving Them COVID Treatment Ivermectin Without Consent
And people have the nerve to say that these places are about “rehabilitation”…
As if cops weren’t bad enough as is, now, they are essentially drugging inmates. At least that’s what the inmates say.
According to CBSNews, the ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a group of men who were locked up at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas who were involuntarily given the drug Ivermectin to treat potential COVID-19 infections. Ivermectin has been scientifically proven to not be effective against the pandemic disease.
“The truth, however, was that without knowing and voluntary consent, Plaintiffs ingested incredibly high doses of a drug that credible medical professionals, the FDA, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all agree is not an effective treatment against COVID-19,” the lawsuit says.
Ivermectin is currently only approved by the FDA to treat parasites and the such, it can do absolutely nothing for COVID-19. 30-year-old Edrick Floreal-Wooten was an inmate during November of 2020 and has testified that the jail medical staff told him and the other men that the pills they were taking were “vitamins,” “antibiotics,” and/or “steroids.”
Dirty. Game.
“They said they were vitamins, steroids and antibiotics,” he told CBS News. “We were running fevers, throwing up, diarrhea … and so we figured that they were here to help us. … We never knew that they were running experiments on us, giving us ivermectin. We never knew that.”
We hope these guys get every red cent out of this jail and anyone else who deserves punishment.
Celebrities
Divided Heaven Looks Past This ‘Dark Period’ To Focus On ‘People & The Good They Do’ In ‘Monuments’
Ahead of Divided Heaven’s new album, the band delivers an ode to ‘building a better future’ and tells HL all about how the new LP represents a ‘turning point.’
Like the two vast and trunkless legs of Ozymandias, Divided Heaven gazes upon the “Monuments” to the modern world in the band’s new song, only to turn away for something better. “Be a monument for the living / not a puppeteer for the dead,” sings Jeff Berman, the creative mind behind the punk outfit. “We both know history won’t be forgiving / write our names in the wet cement.” With a quiet but resounding vibe — harkening to Joe Strummer and Anti-Flag, whose label will release Divided Heaven’s upcoming album — “Monuments” stands as a declaration for celebrating the moment, to giving flowers to those still alive instead of laying them at the base of statues honoring the past. ‘
“‘Monuments’ represents my attempt to not lose my f-cking mind amidst this dark period,” Jeff Berman, aka Divided Heaven, tells HollywoodLife. “I can try to rationalize the rapid consumption and disposal of art and music. I can try to excuse the unethical rates of music streaming services. I can try to have faith in my fellow citizenry. But sometimes, I just can’t. Sometimes I feel like I’m being gaslit into accepting culturally and financially exploitative behaviors, and I f-cking hate it.”
“‘Monuments’ is about building a better future by focusing on the people and the good that they do. The song was produced by Tim van Doorn who created a beautiful, powerful arc that I am incredibly proud of, and I am honored to share this song (and video) with you. Born to love, not born to die.”
“Monuments” comes from Divided Heaven’s Oblivion, out Feb. 4 on A-F Records. In an EXCLUSIVE interview, Jeff speaks dishes about Oblivion, including why his favorite song on the LP is “the most difficult for me to listen to.” As someone who played his first show in 1995, he also reflects on the advertised 90s influence on GenZ – and if the nineties revival is greatly exaggerated or not.
HollywoodLife: “Monuments” arrives ahead of your upcoming album, Oblivion. How does it feel to be so close to the release date?
Jeff: Exciting. Nerve-racking. Relieving. Depressing. But mostly exciting. “Monuments” is the first track on Oblivion, but it was the last song written for the album. I actually recorded the first couple of demos for it in the bathroom of my Studio City apartment before sending it to my producer, Tim van Doorn.
This entire process of writing this record and recording this record has put me through an emotional ringer. My life has changed more in the last two years than ever before, and it is both really cool and quite eerie how Oblivion represents that change. Obviously, I am very excited for people to finally hear this record. But there’s always a little trepidation about how a record will be received. And also, once Oblivion is out, it’s no longer entirely mine, and sometimes relinquishing that control can feel odd.
Oblivion marks your first album since 2018’s Cold War. Cold War marked a moment of transformation when Divided Heaven went from strictly a solo project to a three-piece outfit. What would you say is the biggest change/difference between Oblivion when compared to Cold War?
The biggest differences between Cold War and Oblivion are intensity and viciousness. The songs on Cold War were written to be moving, emotional, and memorable love songs. I really tried to put an anthemic DNA into a number of the songs like “The Daughters and Sons” and even the heartbreaker ballad “Dance With Old Habits.” But Oblivion marks a turning point away from everything I had done in the past. On a personal level, I stopped giving a sh-t about people’s perception of Divided Heaven. Solo singer-songwriter? Sure. Rock band? Sure. Punk band? Sure. Pinpointing the Divided Heaven identity no longer mattered to me. What mattered was doing a different and better Divided Heaven record than my previous three. A new direction with a renewed focus on writing the most provocative, confrontational, and emotionally brutal songs that I could. And “Monuments” is a great example of that change.
Is there a moment on Oblivion that you look to as a personal triumph or achievement? A certain line that took work to get right, or a bridge that connected a song together?
Yes. The song “Panic.” It’s my favorite song on Oblivion and it is also the most difficult for me to listen to. Lyrically, “Panic” encapsulates every emotion, every dizzying high, and every devastating low of my entire career. Coincidentally, I feel that the bridge in “Panic” is the peak of the album and symbolizes the reality that this could be my last record. I will let the listeners listen to the song and read the lyrics and come to their own conclusion, but I will say that the decision to (lyrically and musically) take that bridge off a cliff was deliberate. We’ll see where we land.
Oblivion is Divided Heaven’s first album on A-F Records. Did this new home affect how Oblivion came out?
Oblivion coming out on A-F Records did not have an effect on the album itself. However, I will say that it’s a very fitting home. Oblivion is a very political record. I have always written political songs, but the songs on Oblivion are blatantly political, overtly political to the point of confrontation. That influence is derived from one of my favorite bands, Anti-Flag. I consider it an honor to be on their record label.
There seems to be a ’90s revival – or, at least, a flush of ’90s aesthetics and properties are resurfacing in the pop-culture consciousness. As someone who has been active in music since then – I read that your first show was in 1995 – do you see the attitudes of that time popping up in music? Or is this revival exaggerated, in your opinion?
It’s quite hard to tell. For the most part, and I don’t want to generalize, it seems as if most of the bands now that have that 90s aesthetic and vibe were not around in the 90s because they weren’t old enough. So it’s a throwback, but good on them. I was barely a year old when Shout At The Devil came out, and I’m still trying to capture that vibe in my songs. The wheel is gonna turn…
But at the same time, when I was a kid in the 90s playing my first shows and doing my first few tours, I have no f-cking idea what I was doing. I was just so into it and so in the moment that I was oblivious (no pun intended) to how my small corner of the subculture was playing-out in popular culture. So, sometimes when I see current bands that have a thick thread of 90s vibe, it feels as foreign to me as polka. Personally, I’d rather see a Bowie revival with a rash of young bands reviving a “Heroes” vibe instead of trying to sound like Superdrag and Blue Album-era Weezer. Whatever gets people writing songs and being creative is okay by me.
Celebrities
Cardi B getting ‘close’ to tattooing son’s name on her face | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Cardi B is getting close to tattooing her infant son’s name on her face. If she gets the tattoo, it will be the first public reveal of her baby’s name.
Cardi B, who is facing vlogger Tasha Kebe in an Atlanta courtroom this week, told fans she’s getting “close” to tattooing her son’s name on her face.
Cardi tweeted: “Random but … I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face… I really really wanna do it! [sic]”
She added that she will tattoo his name on her jaw.
The rapper’s followers begged not to disfigure her face any more than it already is.
Cardi is taking a page from West Coast socialite Amber Rose who tattooed both of her sons’ names on her face.
Amber, 38, has a son named Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa and a son named Slash with x-boyfriend Alexander Edwards.
Cardi, 29, married rapper Kiari Cephus, aka Offset, in 2017. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born on July 10, 2018. They welcomed their second child, a boy, on September 4, 2021.
They have yet to reveal his name.
In a video on social media, Cardi B says the 4-month-old is already talking.
“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said.
“I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back ‘Yeah!’
“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don’t know if this is normal. This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7.”
Celebrities
PHOTOS: Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Home for $6.1 Million, See RHOBH Stars’ Home Pics
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have just unloaded their Bel Air home.
Over four years after purchasing a new family home in Encino, California for $8.25 million, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple sold their 6,229-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 8-and-a-half-bathroom mansion with the help of Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, and the oldest of the three daughter she shares with Mauricio, Alexia Umansky, 25.
According to the real estate listing, which was held by Mauricio’s brokerage, The Agency, where Farrah and Alexia work, Kyle and Mauricio’s former home, the Milldale Estate, is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Bel Air-area of Los Angeles.
Inside are designs by Kyle’s longtime best friend, Faye Resnick, who created an entertainer’s dream with plenty of comfortable living spaces that are warmed by stunning fireplaces.
The dining room is especially warm with a brick fire place and wood accents.
Inside the kitchen is another wood feature, as well as cabinets with glass windows and plenty of storage spaces.
The home’s master suite is located on the second floor and boasts a ton of unique features, including custom cabinetry, chandeliers, and the same wood flooring that can be found throughout the home.
Other fun amenities of the home include a movie theater, office, in-ground pool, and multi-purpose sports courts, including a putting green area.
The basketball area is well lit with street light-style fixtures.
After seemingly purchasing the home in January 2011 for $3.05 million, according to the property’s sales and tax history, Kyle and Mauricio listed and re-listed the home on a number of occasions in recent years, with the latest listing being posted in November 2021 for $6.49 million.
As RHOBH fans will recall, Sutton Stracke actually rented Kyle and Mauricio’s home as it sat on the market last year due to the ongoing renovations that were happening at her own $5.35 million home in Bel Air.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.
Dirty Game: Arkansas Inmates File Lawsuit Against Prison For Giving Them COVID Treatment Ivermectin Without Consent
Colorado secretary of state sues to stop Mesa County clerk from overseeing 2022 election
AutoSwap Brings Limit Orders and Stop Losses to Trader Joe and Avalanche, Powered by Autonomy Network
Divided Heaven Looks Past This ‘Dark Period’ To Focus On ‘People & The Good They Do’ In ‘Monuments’
Colorado one of the 10 worst states to drive in, study finds
Cardi B getting ‘close’ to tattooing son’s name on her face | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Home for $6.1 Million, See RHOBH Stars’ Home Pics
Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster
OlympusDAO Initiates Partnership with a DeFi Protocol Balancer
Back Wifed Up? Jayda Cheaves Flaunts Fancy Rose-Filled Suite, Fans Believe Lil Baby Wooing Is Brewing
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena