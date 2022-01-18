News
Editorial: It’s time to finally give out TABOR tax refunds
Gov. Jared Polis and the lawmakers who began working again last week under Colorado’s gold-domed Capitol in Denver are right to prioritize easing the financial pressure cooker of housing and cost of living inflation.
Democrats who will be running the legislative show in 2022 with majorities in the House and Senate, deserve credit for switching gears quickly to respond to what voters want and need. Polis and Senate leaders Leroy Garcia and Daneya Esgar and House leaders Alec Garnett and Stephen Fenberg are showing gumption by putting a time-out on their agenda to adjust to conditions on the ground. Republican leaders including Hugh McKean and Chris Holbert deserve credit for having been beating the drum of taxpayers’ savings long before inflation skyrocketed.
Polis and Democrats just passed a slew of fees last session on car owners and drivers in an effort to improve Colorado’s infrastructure. We supported the effort in several editorials, noting that no one was going to fix the roads for us, and Colorado lawmakers needed to step up and find a way to keep our roads and bridges from crumbling.
Well, we were wrong about one thing. The federal government has stepped up in a huge way to help states, cities and counties weather the short-lived COVID-19 economic slump and invest billions in infrastructure.
And we didn’t foresee, like even the best of economists, this peculiar economic boom where inflation is skyrocketing, even as employers try to hold back wage increases despite a severe labor shortage.
Good news is unemployment is low. Bad news is even if employers raise wages to attract reluctant workers, increases are being gobbled up by inflation.
So will the Colorado legislature respond in a meaningful way to this odd economic Catch 22 for American workers and non-workers?
Pausing the 2 cents per gallon increase on gasoline and diesel fuels will mean small savings for most Colorado drivers.
And Colorado lawmakers shouldn’t fight the temporary income tax reduction called for under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights in coming tax years. It’s a small refund per household (a cut from 4.55% to 4.5% or an average of $69 for an individual and $166 for joint filers) but the state’s budget is in good shape so this is the year to finally stop evading the constitutionally required refunds.
Polis has been supportive of those tax reductions since economists first projected refunds would be triggered, but there was early talk among some Democrats in the state House about trying to move money around with clever accounting tricks to avoid the refunds. Because TABOR requires tax rates to be flat in Colorado, the wealthiest Coloradans will get the biggest refunds, and that feels wrong in a time when low-wage workers are being hit the hardest by inflation. We would support efforts to reform the refund system so more money goes to taxpayers who need it the most, as long as it isn’t through pet-project tax credits inured to lobbyists. Some of the money could go to increasing the earned income tax credit, but that would leave out a big chunk of the middle-class taxpayers who are also seeing the cost of living outstrip the growth of wages.
Finally, we are thrilled there is bipartisan support for addressing the looming housing crisis – prices are going to continue to increase even as interest rates are increased by the feds. We feel strongly that money aimed at increasing affordable housing will be best spent in the public sector – housing authorities, Habitat for Humanity, and land trusts – rather than by private developers who have proven themselves unwilling or incapable of building a significant number of housing units for anyone but those at the very top of the market. Republicans should continue to advocate for construction and building reform, although we understand many of the restrictions come at the local level.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Victims of package theft would get tax credit if new Colorado bill becomes law
A Denver lawmaker who said he is a repeat victim of porch piracy has proposed a new tax credit to help people pay for lockboxes and other anti-theft items.
State Rep. Alex Valdez’s bill, among the first filed in the 2022 legislative session, would let individuals write up to $75 off their taxes, and would run for the next three years.
The money could go toward any “device that allows a package to be delivered within a locked area or a locked and secure delivery box,” states the bill, HB22-1030. The catch is that the bill only makes eligible someone who can prove, with a filed police report, that they were a victim of package theft.
The reason he wrote the bill that way, Valdez said, “is because we need data on where incidences of package theft are high.”
He added that he understands many people who might like to benefit from the proposed tax credit are and would be hesitant to involve the police.
“This is early in the process,” said Valdez, a Democrat. “Could (terms of eligibility) be changed? Probably.”
Though reliable data on this topic is difficult to come by — in large part because so many incidents are never reported — at least one recent study suggests Denver is especially prone to package theft.
Performed by the company Safewise, which publishes research and reviews home security products, that study ranked Denver first among U.S. cities for package theft in 2021. The company said its rankings are informed by FBI data and Google Trends data concerning where people search “missing package” and “stolen package” at the highest rates.
The rankings are imperfect, but Valdez said he’s been hearing anecdotally from lots of constituents about this. He said he didn’t write the bill to make the tax credit universal in part because people in his district, which covers downtown Denver, often experience package theft differently from people elsewhere in the state.
“We definitely don’t want folks claiming a credit if it’s not something actually affecting their area,” he said.
Chris Howes, president of the Colorado Retail Council, said that the big-box retailers he represents see package theft as a problem.
“Certainly it’s a topic that our members are really concerned with, because porch piracy is a growing phenomenon unfortunately,” he said. “It’s hard to put a number on how much money is being lost.”
The bill seems to satisfy two different priorities — saving people money and preventing crime — that Democrats, Republicans and the governor have all emphasized early in this legislative session.
Valdez noted that his proposal would not lead to more arrests or incarceration, rather focusing on thwarting crimes before they can occur.
“I think it’s a sensible approach,” he said, “as opposed to going the other route — increasing criminalization, which isn’t working.”
Hancock nominates two more department heads as Denver mayor enters last full year
There has been significant turnover at the top of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration as the term-limited mayor enters his final full calendar year in office. Last week, Hancock nominated new leaders for the city’s human services and excise and licenses departments.
Jay Morein has been nominated to take the top spot at Denver Human Services where he now works as chief operating officer, Hancock announced in a news release last week.
Molly Duplechian, who took over as interim executive director of the excise and licenses department when long-time head Ashley Kilroy stepped down on Jan. 7, has been nominated to drop the interim tag from her title and helm the department full time.
Both nominations are subject to City Council approval.
Morein first started at Denver Human Services as an accountant in 1981, according to last week’s news release. Over three stints with the department, a wing of city government tasked with connecting Denverites with social services programs and support, he has served as a deputy executive director, chief of staff to departing Executive Director Don Mares and, most recently, as chief operating officer.
“Jay has had a long and storied career in human services at both the local and state levels, and his depth of expertise will be a tremendous asset not only to Denver Human Services as its executive director but also to our entire community and to our neighbors who rely on the support the department provides,” Hancock said in a news release.
Mares, a former city auditor appointed by Hancock to lead DHS in 2015, is expected to step down at the end of this month. He is taking a leadership position with the Colorado Trust foundation.
Duplechian also has a long history in the department she is now being asked to lead.
She was hired on to the city’s Office of Marijuana Policy in 2014 where, alongside the excise and licenses department’s now-former director Ashley Kilroy, she helped develop the framework for what the city calls “the first legalized marijuana market in the world.” She was Kilroy’s top deputy when the marijuana office merged with the department of excise and licenses and Kilroy was appointed director in 2016.
The department oversees more than 150 licenses including in the marijuana, liquor, short-term rental and restaurant industries.
“She is more than prepared to continue the work at Excise and Licenses to support our economic recovery, improve the licensing process and create more equity in the marijuana marketplace,” Hancock said of Duplechian in a statement.
Hancock now has three department heads in the nomination pipeline. Earlier this month he nominated another in-house candidate, Armando Saldate, to take over the city’s department of public safety and replace the resigning Murphy Robinson.
The city is also looking for a full-time head for the Denver Office of Economic Development. That is a position that is not subject to City Council review, according to a spokesman in the mayor’s office.
Hancock’s third and final term as mayor ends in the spring of next year after an April election that will decide the mayorship and all 13 City Council seats. That leaves department heads in his administration with little in the way of long-term job security, but administration officials say the city’s operations are in good hands.
“Departures at this stage of any administration are common. These are talented individuals and we’re pleased they’re able to pursue new opportunities after having served the people of Denver with such distinction,” Hancock spokesman Michael Strott said in a text message. “We have extremely capable leadership across the administration and have grown a deep bench of agency leadership within the departments ready to step up, as evidenced by these recent nominations.”
Vail opens Pete’s Express in Blue Sky Basin
Friday’s opening of Pete’s Express (No. 39) means Blue Sky Basin is now fully accessible via chairlifts at Vail.
While skiers and snowboarders are still waiting on Earl’s Express (No. 38), the terrain available after a ride on Earl’s Express can also be accessed via Skyline Express (No. 37).
On the other side of Blue Sky Basin, however, Pete’s Express provides access to an area only serviced by that lift. Friday’s opening of Pete’s Express meant skiers had access to that terrain for the first time this season.
The top of Pete’s Express is the highest elevation point on Vail Mountain at 11,570 feet. In addition to being at high elevation, the terrain is also shaded by trees and north-facing, which meant it was Vail’s last pocket of unspoiled powder prior to Friday’s opening.
Vail had received 134 cumulative inches at the time of the chair’s opening, and snowy conditions that day brought another 4 inches of fresh powder to the slopes, for 138 total inches this season.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
Victims of package theft would get tax credit if new Colorado bill becomes law
Hancock nominates two more department heads as Denver mayor enters last full year
Vail opens Pete's Express in Blue Sky Basin
