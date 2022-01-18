Connect with us

Editorial: New Boston point system dings students for good grades

Work hard, study hard, get good grades — parents have been drilling that formula for success into their children for years.

But in Boston, hard work and good grades will only set your child back — if they’re in the wrong neighborhood.

Parents at the Eliot School in the North End are seeing red over the city’s new “10 Point” penalty some high-performing Boston Public Schools are being hit with in order to level the playing field for entrance to Boston’s exam schools like Boston Latin.

As the Boston Sun reported, the Eliot serves many students from Back Bay, Beacon Hill, the North End, Charlestown and East Boston, and has long boasted a high success rate of students getting into one of the Hub’s three exam schools. It and other schools, including the Lyndon and Kilmer Schools in West Roxbury and the BTU Pilot School in Roslindale, have been deemed high-performing schools with a lower percentage of low-income students than most BPS schools.

If an Eliot student gets straight A’s and applies to an exam school, he or she will get 100 points in the admissions system, which determines eligibility for a place at an exam school.

But straight A students at all other BPS schools get 110 points. An Eliot School kid gets knocked back 10 points, which will also put them behind any BPS student who receives an A- average.

Eliot parents are not happy.

Kelsey Barrett, a parent at the Eliot School, began an online petition hoping to get 1,000 signatures. Once the petition receives 1,000 signatures it will be sent to Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Because of this 10-point penalty, the top achieving students at the Eliot and four other Boston Public Schools will have no access to Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy or the O’Bryant,” said Barrett. “The original justification for these 10 points was to offset the higher performance of privileged students on the BPS entrance exam. However, no entrance exam was given last year due to the pandemic. Therefore, for this year’s sixth and eighth grade students, only the GPA will be used.”

Barrett argues the 10-point penalty adds a bias against the students from those high-performing schools.

“Students at these five BPS schools come from a range of socioeconomic and racial backgrounds. Their access to a middle and high school education at Boston Latin School (and other exam schools) is being blocked by BPS itself, even though BPS, through its lottery system, assigned these students to these schools. ”

Only in Boston would a school system assign students by lottery into its highest performing schools, and then penalize those students because the school has a lower percentage of low-income students.

The focus shouldn’t be on knocking the students at high-performing schools, it should be on improving the performance at all Boston Public Schools. That’s a tougher haul than assigning a progressive point system that penalizes kids who earn straight A’s — just at the wrong school.

What message does this send to the parents of Boston? Work hard, pay your taxes, get your kid into a good school — and have your child pay the price? And we’re not talking about megabucks private schools teaching the children of millionaires — these are all public school kids.

As the Herald reported, enrollment in Boston Public Schools has declined by about 2,000 over the past year. Moves like this are not going to reverse those numbers.

