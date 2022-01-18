News
Editorial: New Boston point system dings students for good grades
Work hard, study hard, get good grades — parents have been drilling that formula for success into their children for years.
But in Boston, hard work and good grades will only set your child back — if they’re in the wrong neighborhood.
Parents at the Eliot School in the North End are seeing red over the city’s new “10 Point” penalty some high-performing Boston Public Schools are being hit with in order to level the playing field for entrance to Boston’s exam schools like Boston Latin.
As the Boston Sun reported, the Eliot serves many students from Back Bay, Beacon Hill, the North End, Charlestown and East Boston, and has long boasted a high success rate of students getting into one of the Hub’s three exam schools. It and other schools, including the Lyndon and Kilmer Schools in West Roxbury and the BTU Pilot School in Roslindale, have been deemed high-performing schools with a lower percentage of low-income students than most BPS schools.
If an Eliot student gets straight A’s and applies to an exam school, he or she will get 100 points in the admissions system, which determines eligibility for a place at an exam school.
But straight A students at all other BPS schools get 110 points. An Eliot School kid gets knocked back 10 points, which will also put them behind any BPS student who receives an A- average.
Eliot parents are not happy.
Kelsey Barrett, a parent at the Eliot School, began an online petition hoping to get 1,000 signatures. Once the petition receives 1,000 signatures it will be sent to Mayor Michelle Wu.
“Because of this 10-point penalty, the top achieving students at the Eliot and four other Boston Public Schools will have no access to Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy or the O’Bryant,” said Barrett. “The original justification for these 10 points was to offset the higher performance of privileged students on the BPS entrance exam. However, no entrance exam was given last year due to the pandemic. Therefore, for this year’s sixth and eighth grade students, only the GPA will be used.”
Barrett argues the 10-point penalty adds a bias against the students from those high-performing schools.
“Students at these five BPS schools come from a range of socioeconomic and racial backgrounds. Their access to a middle and high school education at Boston Latin School (and other exam schools) is being blocked by BPS itself, even though BPS, through its lottery system, assigned these students to these schools. ”
Only in Boston would a school system assign students by lottery into its highest performing schools, and then penalize those students because the school has a lower percentage of low-income students.
The focus shouldn’t be on knocking the students at high-performing schools, it should be on improving the performance at all Boston Public Schools. That’s a tougher haul than assigning a progressive point system that penalizes kids who earn straight A’s — just at the wrong school.
What message does this send to the parents of Boston? Work hard, pay your taxes, get your kid into a good school — and have your child pay the price? And we’re not talking about megabucks private schools teaching the children of millionaires — these are all public school kids.
As the Herald reported, enrollment in Boston Public Schools has declined by about 2,000 over the past year. Moves like this are not going to reverse those numbers.
Dear Abby: Baby daddy isn’t ready to put a ring on it
Dear Abby: My girlfriend, “Dyanne,” and I recently had a baby conceived not long after we started dating. While I love my child with all my heart, Dyanne is constantly dropping hints that she wants an engagement ring or a “promise ring.” I understand why because she has explained her reasons. But she’s pressuring me to provide something I believe should come when I feel comfortable doing it.
While some would say I don’t act like it, I’m traditional in some ways for a millennial. I believe that when I give someone a ring, it should be because I plan to marry her. I don’t consider marriage the way most do, and think I can just get divorced and it’s no big deal. I think Dyanne puts too much emphasis on what others think and that’s one of the reasons she wants a ring.
Am I wrong to stall until I feel ready to actually propose and not just say, “Sure. One day we will, and here’s a ring in the meantime”?
— Unengaged in California
Dear Unengaged: Nowhere in your letter did you mention that you love Dyanne. You should not give her a ring and keep her in a holding pattern if you aren’t sure you want to follow through with the commitment. Be honest. Tell her you care about her and love your child and intend to responsibly co-parent with her, but you are not ready for marriage and don’t know when you will be. That’s the truth.
Dear Abby: I’m a volunteer tour guide for several historic sites. One of them is a cemetery. My fellow guides and I are concerned — not to mention saddened — when we see children running around unsupervised, and standing on and climbing on the gravestones. Cemeteries are sacred places in which the dead should be remembered and honored.
When parents or caretakers allow children to use the cemetery as a play area, they fail to teach them respect for the dead or for the survivors who are visiting the graves of their loved ones. They also place their children in danger. Gravestones can fall or tip over. Children have been killed or seriously injured by toppling stones. Flat grave markers can be tripping hazards. When we caution parents about these dangers, we are often met with indifference.
Please urge your readers to take our concern for their children’s safety seriously and control their children’s activities in cemeteries.
— Concerned Tour Guide
Dear Concerned: I’m pleased to pass along your message because it is an important one. Cemetery etiquette is simple: Treat the graves as you would the graves of your own cherished loved ones, or as you would like your own to be treated. This includes no loud chatter, and because there are people in mourning there, not walking on the graves, not leaving chewing gum on the gravestones, keeping pets leashed — if they are brought there at all — and teaching children the difference between a cemetery and a playground.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Gallery: Celtics win matinee against the Pelicans 104-92
Matt Stone is an award-winning photojournalist who has been working at the Boston Herald for the past 26 years. Matt has won numerous awards for his work in the area of spot news, sports, photo essays and features. Thanks to the success of our New England sports teams, Matt has been able to bring Herald readers along for the championship runs of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.
Should I take a rapid coronavirus test or a PCR? Public health experts breakdown the facts
Hours-long lines for coronavirus PCR tests are prompting public officials to push the masses to use rapid, at-home antigen tests instead, but public health experts warn the 15-minute tests are sometimes prone to false negatives.
Gov. Charlie Baker last week said: “Rapid tests, in some ways, are a more accurate measure of whether or not somebody is actually transmitting COVID than a PCR test is.”
Dr. Davidson Hamer, BU Professor of Global Health and Medicine called the governor’s statement “strong.”
Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious disease at South Shore Health said while there’s “some truth” to the governor’s statement, “it’s complicated.”
We asked the experts to break down the accuracy of rapid at-home antigen tests, PCR tests and lay out when one should be used over the other. Answers have been edited slightly for clarity.
How accurate are rapid antigen tests compared to PCR tests?
Ellerin: PCR results, which are tested in a lab, are much more accurate. But if you look at the arc for a PCR, it can last much longer and is often picking up a past infection that may no longer be infectious. When a rapid test is positive, that’s probably the point when a person is most infectious. On the other hand, if you are symptomatic and test negative on a rapid antigen test, that does not mean you do not have COVID. You need to stay cautious and you need to retake that test several times over a couple of days. Taking rapid tests multiple times over a short period of days increases the likelihood of an accurate result.
Hamer: With the rapid tests, if you are positive, then there’s a good likelihood that a person is able to transmit the virus at that point in time, but the PCR is much more sensitive. It can detect earlier, but may be positive before a person has enough viral load to transmit and also after a person’s symptoms have resolved and past the point of transmission. The rapid, however, may come back negative before the onset of symptoms when a person is still able to transmit so the PCR remains the best possible test right now, despite its limitations.
Are all rapid tests created equal?
Ellerin: It’s unclear if all rapid antigen tests are created equal but they all have an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, so there’s a minimum accuracy that they needed to prove. But remember, these tests were proven pre-omicron. Ideally, we’d like these tests to be validated. Until that happens there’s a high probability these tests are missing infections. It’s also important people carefully read the instructions.
Hamer: A pretty large number are FDA reviewed and approved, under the Emergency Use Authorization. They’re not all not the same, but they are similar in their ability to detect an infection in somebody who is symptomatic. A study of roughly 80 at-home antigen tests found the accuracy is near 100% in cases where patients had a high viral load, but it drops off pretty quickly. That means patients who are asymptomatic or who have a low viral load may still be transmitting, but their infection could be missed by a rapid test.
When should I take a rapid coronavirus test versus a PCR test?
Ellerin: The good news about the rapid test is you get results back quickly, so if you don’t have access to a PCR, you can still get an idea. There is the concern over missed infections, however, particularly when it comes to omicron and whatever variant comes after that. The best time to use a PCR is when you can get the results back quickly.
Hamer: If somebody develops symptoms and they want an answer quickly, antigen is the way to go, especially if there’s no access to a PCR test. Antigen tests are more likely to be accurate if you’re symptomatic and had an exposure in the last 2 to 5 days. PCR tests are good for population-level surveillance like the pooled testing happening in schools where the key is to try to catch infections early. PCRs are really useful if there is a short turnaround time of less than 24 hours and the cost is low.
Should I take a rapid antigen test before attending events?
Ellerin: In an ideal world, yes. But for it to work, people would be testing couple a couple of days before and again right before. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough accessibility to the rapid antigen tests right now for that to happen.
Hamer: I’m not sure if this can be used as an effective screening tool to go into events. If someone is infectious but has no symptoms, the likelihood of an antigen test finding someone infectious is low.
