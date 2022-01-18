Celebrities
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Crop Top & Leggings In Mirror Selfie
Hailie Jade looked super stylish in a black crop top, leggings, and red sneakers from PUMA in a new photo she shared to Instagram.
Hailie Jade truly is a fashion icon. Eminem‘s 26-year-old daughter rocked her latest chic outfit in a cute mirror selfie that she posted to Instagram on Saturday, January 15. In the photo, Hailie rocked a light black jacket, a skinny crop top, and high-waisted black leggings, as she posed in front of her mirror in her bedroom. She also sported red sneakers from Puma Women, which she specifically promoted as part of her paid partnership with the clothing brand.
“if u dont own at least one pair of red sneakers, wyd?” Hailie wrote in her caption. “these ones are the velvet @pumawomen mayze sneakers,” she added. Hailie finished off her caption by adding the hashtags “shemovesus”, which is Puma Women’s slogan, and “pumapartner.”
Hailie’s followers gushed over her casual but stylish ensemble. “Wow wow wow,” one fan commented, while another said, “Gorgeous girly.” A different fan told Hailie that “black is your color,” as others complimented the Michigan State University alum on her fashionable sneakers.
Hailie is regularly taking mirror selfies to show off her cute clothes. Earlier this month, she rocked a plunging white scoop-neck Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of high-waisted tie-dye sweatpants in a steamy photo. She topped off her look with a towel wrapped around her head and covered her face in the selfie, which she appropriately captioned, “Hello first Monday of the new year. I am not ready for you.”
Hailie’s got so many great pieces of fashion in her closet. We can’t wait to see what she tries on next!
Mescal Wasilewski: 5 Things To Know About Jodie Sweetin’s Fiance
Jodie Sweetin is headed down the aisle with Mescal Wasilewski! Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Full House’ star’s fiance.
There’s a Full House wedding on the way! Jodie Sweetin is happily engaged to Mescal Wasilewski. The Fuller House alum showed off her gorgeous, unique engagement ring in a January 17 Instagram post.
So, who is Mescal Wasilewski? From his history with Jodie to his job, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Jodie’s fiance.
1. Mescal & Jodie started dating in 2018.
Mescal and Jodie had been dating for 4 years when they got engaged. The couple confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2018. “Find someone who you can share this kind of love with…” she began her long Instagram caption about Mescal. Jodie was previously married to Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin, and Morty Coyle.
2. Their relationship was long-distance at first.
Mescal was initially based in New York but eventually moved out to the west coast to be with Jodie. “At first, he and I had a long-distance relationship. He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in [Los Angeles] for three and a half years, and it was slow and nice,” she said on the Allison Interviews podcast. Jodie has two kids from her previous relationships.
3. He proposed ahead of her 40th birthday.
Jodie is set to turn 40 on January 19. The actress and Mescal announced their engagement on January 17. “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” she captioned her engagement post. Their engagement is a bright spot in the wake of Full House star Bob Saget’s sudden death at the age of 65.
4. Mescal is on Instagram.
Mescal’s Instagram handle is “ghostfacelito.” He also announced the engagement on his account as well and wrote, “So that happened…”
5. Mescal is a primary therapist.
Mescal is a primary therapist at Catalyst Recovery, according to his LinkedIn profile. He wrote that he’s worked in the “field of addiction and mental health for over 16 years, helping to treat clients with a range of diagnosis and difficulties.” He received degrees from California State University-Northridge and Hunter College.
Steve Harvey Cringes Over Sexy Photo Of Daughter Lori On Michael B. Jordan’s Lap — Watch
Ellen DeGeneres put Steve Harvey on the spot when she showed him a steamy photo of his daughter, Lori, sitting on boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan’s, lap during an interview.
Steve Harvey approves of Lori Harvey’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan — but there are some aspects of the romance he’d rather not be privy to! Steve appears on the Jan. 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Ellen brought up the comedian’s daughter’s high-profile relationship. As they discussed the situation, a recent photo of Lori and Michael popped up on the screen, and Steve was immediately caught off guard. The photo, taken on New Year’s Eve, shows Lori wearing a mini dress while cuddling up to Michael on his lap.
Steve was initially speechless as he stared at the photo, cringing. “I’ve never seen that picture before,” he admitted. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.” Luckily, Michael has done enough to win Steve over in the more than one year since he’s been with Lori, and his gift-giving on Christmas definitely helped.
“That boy comes through,” Steve revealed. “He’s trying to impress the family with these gifts. I’m her father, so he brought me this big, 100 cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box! And he gave that to me! He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? The only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother in law.”
Steve reiterated what he’s said about Michael in the past — that the actor is “a really good guy coming from a good family.” However, he made it clear that Lori is his priority. “At the same time, I got my eye on him,” Steve shared. “I can’t whoop him, but if he ever turn around, I’m gonna knock his a** out!”
Lori and Michael have been together since the fall of 2020. Steve is not Lori’s biological father, but he has been married to her mother, Marjorie, since 2007, and adopted Lori and her two siblings from Marjorie’s past relationship. Luckily, MBJ seems to be fitting right in with this crazy family, too!
The search for Anne Frank’s betrayer – Macleans.ca
No individual story of the Holocaust is as famous as that of Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager who hid from the Nazis with her family and friends in an Amsterdam attic for more than two years. The world at large knows her story because of the remarkable diary she left behind, a vivid outpouring of fear and hope, dreams and frustration, often expressed with heartbreaking poignancy; its most famous words are, “in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.” The hardest part of reading Anne’s diary, first published in 1947, is “that she wrote looking hopefully towards the future, and we know how badly it ends,” says prize-winning Canadian biographer Rosemary Sullivan, author of the just released Who Betrayed Anne Frank?
Somehow, the Nazi authorities learned of the secret annex. On Aug. 4, 1944, a German officer and his Dutch police collaborators took the occupants and two of their non-Jewish “helpers”—as historians loosely group those who provided the “hiders” with food and other supplies—into custody. The Jews were all sent eastwards to death camps, on the last such train from the Netherlands to Auschwitz. Of the Frank family, only the father, Otto, survived the war: mother Edith died of starvation in Auschwitz in early January 1945; two months later, daughters Margot, 19, and 15-year-old Anne, died of typhus in Bergen-Belsen.
In Holland, the question of “who was responsible?”for the betrayal of the Jews hiding in the annex is the most frequently asked question at Anne Frank House, the museum established in the building that once sheltered the Franks. It’s a question that Sullivan’s book, the culmination of a multi-person, six-year dive into the massive historical record, answers convincingly if not beyond all doubt: The betrayer was likely a fellow Jew, a prominent Amsterdam notary named Arnold van den Bergh. But it is also a question that transcends individual victims, perpetrators and events, as both the Dutch citizens who launched the cold case and Sullivan agree.
Q: What was the genesis of the new investigation?
A: These two Dutchmen, friends—filmmaker Thijs Bayens and Pieter van Twisk, who’s a journalist—had decided they would take the question. One of the motives was the feeling that the Netherlands had never faced up to the legacy of the war. Ten per cent of the Dutch were resisters and 10 per cent were Nazis and fascists, with 80 per cent just trying, as [people] did everywhere, to keep their heads down. What puzzled Pieter in particular was how a country that had in effect been the birthplace of liberalism went on to deport 72 per cent of its Jewish population, almost double what other countries in Western Europe did. That, they thought, had never really fully been faced. Thijs also felt that in the Netherlands—which in the 1960s and ’70s had been, for our boomer generation, a place of real freedom, where you could smoke up and whatever—tolerance is being eroded rather swiftly by the rise of the right. He wanted to look at the anti-Semitism of the war era and the xenophobia of the present.
Q: It grew from there because publishers, who provided most of the funding, became interested?
A: Because there had been such a complicated history under the occupation, with a number of Dutch police compromised, Thijs and Pieter decided to look for an external lead for the investigation, who they found in Vince Pankoke, a former special investigator for the FBI. Then they took on forensic analysts, historians, profilers—23 full-time people, all told. They were able to feed all the documents—which are spread all over, not just in Holland, but the U.S., Canada, Britain, other European countries—into an AI program that Microsoft made for them to find links between people and dates, etc. A huge big-data investigation.
Q: How did you get involved?
A: The head of HarperCollins’s Harper Division in New York, Jonathan Burnham, suggested me as a possible writer. I had worked with them before on Second World War books, including Stalin’s Daughter. I did talk to Thijs and Pieter at some length before I agreed, but the fact the book would be a portrait of the Netherlands to a degree and I was to make the hiders, helpers and suspects surface from the page—make them real people—pulled me in.
Q: By 2019, the investigation was down to four possible suspects. Three were figures frequently suggested over the years as potential betrayers. Who were they, and what were the deciding factors that ruled them out?
A: There was Ans van Dijk, the Jewish informant responsible for many deaths among Jews and Resistance members, who was executed after the war. But she wasn’t in Amsterdam at the time. There was greengrocer Hendrick van Hoeve, who could have been coerced into exposing the hiders in the annex, but again the issue of timing was off—he was arrested by the Germans well before the betrayal in August. Had he given away the hiding place of eight Jews, he would likely not have been arrested. And then there was Nelly Voskuijl, a Nazi collaborator who was sister to one of the Franks’ helpers. But in her case, as also in van Dijk’s, there is reason to believe the betrayer was a man. There were hints over the years, mostly ignored, that Otto Frank knew who the betrayer was and kept that knowledge secret, except for telling Miep Gies, who was closest to him among the helpers. She let it slip in 1994 that the betrayer was a man who had died before 1960. As one Anne Frank biographer put it, the issue is less a mystery unsolved than a secret well kept.
Q: The cold case investigators decided it was most likely the fourth suspect who had betrayed the Franks, a man never before thought to be involved. How did his name arise and what established his responsibility?
A: Arnold van den Bergh was identified in an anonymous note which Otto received in the summer after he returned to Amsterdam from Auschwitz, naming the person who betrayed the address of the hidden annex. [Former FBI agent Vince] Pankoke first read of the existence of this note in the files of detective Arend Van Helden, who led an investigation into the betrayal in 1963. Van Helden said that Otto informed him that he’d given the original note to a Dutch notary but made a copy, which he handed to the detective. Tracking down Van Helden’s son, Vince was able to retrieve the copy. Various forensic tests confirmed that this was the original copy made by Otto in 1957. From this intriguing detail, the cold case team followed the trail of van den Bergh, and learned that there was no record of either him or his close family members being held in a concentration camp, although he was well-known for working with a committee helping Jewish refugees from Germany before the war. The question of how he secured his freedom began an investigation that eventually led to the belief that he was the one who gave addresses (but not names) to the Nazi command in exchange for the freedom for himself and his family.
Q: Small wonder Otto Frank couldn’t stand to live in Amsterdam again, a city he called a place of friendship unto death (referring to Miep Gies) and betrayal, given that van den Bergh was Jewish himself.
A: When I think about the helpers, the five people who literally put their lives on the line for the hiders, I have to say they were almost always people without children. That makes me pause when I think of van den Bergh, you know: how do you not protect your children? There was nothing dirty or corrupt about him, like some of the informants who were after the bounty money the Germans paid. He was trying to save his family, and made a terribly tragic decision that was impossible to come out of correctly.
Q: In a story full of ironies that is the cruellest: Arnold van den Bergh was determined to save his family, no matter what that entailed, from what the Nazis would do to them. And he succeeded, at the cost of Otto Frank’s family.
A: Yes.
Q: In regards to then and now, you call the Netherlands in 1940 “a petri dish,” a time and place to see what happens to people who had freedom and lost it. Do you see any current petri dishes around us now?
A: You can’t watch American media without anxiety about the divisiveness in the United States. Especially after what I realized writing this book—that war begins long before it erupts in violence. An extraordinary 1943 document from the U.S. Office of Strategic Services I saw analyzed the modus operandi of Hitler: never admit a fault, never accept blame, concentrate on one enemy, blame him for everything. So you create conspiracy, defamation, lying, hyperbole, and they become vehicles, acceptable vehicles of power. That sounds awfully familiar to me. The rhetorical violence paves the way for the actual violence.
