Florissant fire district limits patient transport to nearby hospitals due to COVID-19
FLORISSANT, Mo — The Florissant Valley Fire Department is facing what many departments are: more calls and limited resources.
“Physically and mentally, it is draining on the crews. That’s probably the biggest thing we’re seeing, and more guys are working overtime to fill the gaps,” said Florissant Chief Medical Officer Mark Flauter.
Flauter said the department made the choice Sunday to only transport patients to the three closest hospitals — Christian Hospital, Northwest Healthcare, and DePaul Hospital. He said the new restrictions come after seeing their highest number of COVID patients yet.
“We’re almost three times as many patients in 2022 as in 2021. So if we are going to more distant hospitals, that’s an extended amount of time that resource is not available for residents,” Flauter said.
He said distance isn’t the only thing limiting the department’s resources. Each time a team transports a COVID patient, that team must clean the entire ambulance.
“We wipe down pretty much every surface that came in contact with a patient ourselves,” said Mike Dubowski, an EMT for Florissant Valley. “We run our UVC light, and we run that for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. It’s a light that can kill any airborne pathogens such as COVID.”
Dubowski said the entire process could take more than half an hour and can increase ambulance wait times.
Flauter said about 92% of patients the department transports already go to the three area hospitals, and the restrictions are only temporary.
“It’s something we will reevaluate on a weekly basis and once those numbers start to decrease, we will obviously go back to transporting to those more district hospitals when we’re able,” Flauter said.
Flauter said there are expectations. The department will go outside the area for any pediatric or specialty care patients, such as cancer patients.
Donations pour into St. Louis animal shelters thanks to Betty White Challenge
ST. LOUIS — Late actress Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17. In honor of her birthday, fans are donating to a cause that was near and dear to her heart.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge encourages everyone to donate $5 to a local animal shelter or rescue. Donations are pouring in across the country, even here in the St. Louis region.
“It has surprised us,” said Gina Fromme, the chief development officer of Humane Society Missouri. “We knew people loved Betty White, they loved animals, and that they were going to want to help. We are seeing the donations roll in more so than we could have imagined.”
The Stray Rescue of St. Louis has also seen a jump in donations from families wanting to honor White’s lifelong work as an animal activist.
“When she was alive, Betty White was a fierce advocate for animals as well as spay and neuter. So, it’s an awesome thing to keep her legacy going,” said Andrea Wilkey, the vice president of operations for the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
As an expression of gratitude, the shelter is offering a special “Thank you for being a friend” T-shirt with every $100 donation on Jan. 17 only.
Some in US seeing peak as Kansas, Missouri COVID cases rise
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – From school closures to hospital shortages, the omicron variant is wreaking havoc on the Kansas City metro.
On the other side of the country, in places like Boston and New York, cases are decreasing. That’s not the story, however, for Kansas and Missouri.
Organizations like Global Care force, who sends volunteer nurses out to areas in need, say even they are affected by the surge.
“For us, it is has really put a strain on how we help these under sourced communities,” Brenda Poor said.
Is there an end to the madness? Dr. Gary Morsch with Docs Who Care in Olathe say not for now.
“Probably for the next two to four weeks it’s gonna be pretty rough here,” Morsch said.
He said it’s not just cases that are falling behind.
“We know hospitalizations lag quite a bit, and the death rate lags after that,” He said. “It is unprecedented no doubt, and this is probably not the last of the coronaviruses that come our way.”
Morsch said for those who are simply awaiting what’s next, there’s hope. For example, we now know more about the virus itself.
“It’s respiratory, its not on surfaces, we aren’t wiping down our Amazon boxes to our houses like we were before,” he said.
He said we also know how we can do our part to help curb the spread.
“What can we do about it, of course try to get vaccinated,” Morsch said. “It’s going crazy here. We just have to ride through this and do the best we can.”
Therapy dog relieves stress of hospital employees working through latest COVID crunch
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new employee at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis is making all the difference in helping relieve the stress of other hospital workers who are frustrated and exhausted in working through the worst wave of the COVID pandemic.
“Smiles are sometimes hard to come by in hospitals these days,” said Erika Jensen, RN director of the emergency department at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. “It’s really rough, you know? Again, it stems back to us feeling like we’re trying our best and we’re giving our best and sometimes that still doesn’t feel good enough.”
But everyone smiles when they see Sully the therapy dog, a six-month-old golden retriever Jensen brings to work every day.
“When Sully comes around, I mean almost every person is like, ‘You made my whole day, this was amazing!’ You know, he’s awesome; they’re loving him, petting him, and holding him. We have tons of pictures of the staff with him,” Jensen said.
Demand for COVID tests is still very high. CareSTL Health organized a major drive-thru event to make it easy for individuals to get free tests without having to get out of their vehicles, part of their day of service on MLK Day.
“I do think it’s a great opportunity for us to reach more people today because they do have the day off and maybe they’re not rushing to get here before they go to work or before they get off work,” said Deneen Busby, CareSTL Health.
CareSTL Health is a federally-qualified health center that helps underserved communities. The organization will provide daily COVID testing at its three locations in St. Louis.
“It’s very important that I take a COVID test,” said truck driver Marcus Evans. “Not necessarily for me, but for the safety of the public and people that are around me, and also for my health. To know if I have COVID or not, and to do the procedures to get myself better.”
