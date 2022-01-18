Connect with us

Celebrities

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Eva Marcille, Tyrese & More Stars At The 2022 Urban One Honors

Published

20 seconds ago

on

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Eva Marcille, Tyrese & More Stars At The 2022 Urban One Honors
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Just as it does every single year, Urban One Honors 2022 continued to shine a spotlight on a superstar group of honorees.

Source: TV One / TV One

Honorees for the evening included Lifetime Achievement winners Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Timbaland for Music Innovation; Living Legends Gamble and Huff, Tasha Cobbs Leonard for Inspiration Impact, and Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson taking home the honor for Entertainment Icon.

Hosted by singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premiered on, Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One. TV personality and Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Eva Marcille hosted a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

One of the big highlights from the annual event was H.E.R. taking the stage for an exclusive opening performance. Other incredible performances followed throughout the evening, including Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell also presented. Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, served as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.

In case you missed it, check out some photos from the Urban One Honors 2022 down below:

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Rihanna criticized for disrespecting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Twitter

Rihanna was dragged on Twitter.com Monday for disrespecting civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday.

As the nation celebrated King’s birthday on Monday, the Bajan businsswoman changed her Twitter banner to a Photoshopped image of smiling Dr. King wearing a gold grill.

Rihanna is not from here so she probably didn’t understand how offensive the image is. But she learned on Monday, as her followers lashed out on her timeline.

The offensive image was still posted as Rihanna’s Twitter header as of Tuesday morning. The semi-retired pop star has over 104 million followers on Twitter.com.

Instead of addressing the controversy, she posted selfies with the caption: “commercial break.” She also shared thirst trap photos and a video of herself wearing lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line.

 
Here is what some of her followers had to say about the MLK disrespect:

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Gabrielle Union Rocks Sexy Slip Dress In Mirror Selfie With Dwyane Wade: ‘Pre Birthday Behavior’

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade
google news

Party time! The ‘LA’s Finest’ actress and NBA All-Star looked like they were ready for some fun in the sexy bathroom selfie.

It looks like Dwyane Wade had quite the 40th birthday. The basketball star offered fans a glimpse into his day as he posted a few saucy bathroom photos with wife Gabrielle Union, 49, on Jan. 17. The party started before the couple even left the house, as Gabi and Dwyane took some silly photos while getting ready together. The Bring It On beauty looked simply radiant in the snapshots, where she rocked a silky, wine red slip dress with black lace trim. Her skin was glowing and hair in long braids as she leaned onto one hand and snapped the mirror shot while a buff, shirtless Dwyane stood beside her, donning nothing but diamonds and a towel as he showed off his tattooed torso and pearly white smile.

In the first photo, the Hollywood power couple flexed their arms for the camera and giggled. In another snapshot Dwyane sweetly kissed Gabi, demonstrating his love for his longtime love. A third photo and final showed the couple softly smiling in the mirror. He kept his caption simple, writing, “Pre Birthday Behavior… 40,” adding an hourglass and a “soon” emoji.

Dwyane and Gabrielle are no strangers to flaunting their affection for one another. On Gabi’s Instagram, the couple dressed to the nines for a series of chic family portraits. While she donned a little black dress and cascading ponytail, Dwyane looked casual cool in a granite-hued cardigan and a Versace tank top. The stylish duo kissed in one photo while another showed their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia photobombing the scene. “For The Birthday Boy,” she captioned the set.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated his 40th birthday on Jan. 17. (Shutterstock)

The couple has been going strong for over a decade. They first got together in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014 with a lavish ceremony in Miami, Florida. Dwyane has three older children from other relationships, who Gabi became stepmom to. On Nov. 7, 2018 the couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade via a surrogate.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kelly Dodd Slams Hannah Ferrier After Below Deck Alum Reacts to Her RHOC Ratings Diss, See Posts

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Kelly Dodd Feuds with Hannah Ferrier on Social Media, Slams RHOC Ratings and Calls Below Deck Star "A Waitress on A Boat”
google news

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd gained infamy by speaking her unfiltered thoughts.

Little has changed now that she’s off the show, and her opinions continue to make headlines. In the latest feud, Kelly faced off with Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck.

The drama started when Kelly dissed the RHOC ratings. She wrote on Instagram, “[RHOC’s] ‘BIG’ increase is nothing to brag about… 4 out of 6 shows so far under a million viewers (we had 14 of 16 OVER 1 [million] and last season’s episode 6 scored 1.059 and .37 in the demo, crushing this week again.”

She went on to say, “In fact, 15 has beaten 16 soundly every single week. If you’re keeping track at home, it’s Kelly 6, Heather 0.”

Hannah, a fellow Bravo star who saw the post, gave the following comment: “That’s kind of sad.”

Kelly quickly fired back. “Sad?” she asked Hannah. “Making observations about the performance of a show I was on for five years? I’m doing recaps and this is news. What’s sad is you may never do anything better than being a waitress on a boat.”

So far, the Below Deck star hasn’t yet responded to Kelly’s insult.

Kelly also feuded with Andy Cohen concerning the ratings, when she recently tweeted: “Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks! Hey @Andy, How’s that reboot going ???”

Andy clapped back: “Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending