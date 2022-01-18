Celebrities
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Eva Marcille, Tyrese & More Stars At The 2022 Urban One Honors
Just as it does every single year, Urban One Honors 2022 continued to shine a spotlight on a superstar group of honorees.
Honorees for the evening included Lifetime Achievement winners Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Timbaland for Music Innovation; Living Legends Gamble and Huff, Tasha Cobbs Leonard for Inspiration Impact, and Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson taking home the honor for Entertainment Icon.
Hosted by singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premiered on, Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One. TV personality and Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Eva Marcille hosted a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.
One of the big highlights from the annual event was H.E.R. taking the stage for an exclusive opening performance. Other incredible performances followed throughout the evening, including Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell also presented. Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, served as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.
In case you missed it, check out some photos from the Urban One Honors 2022 down below:
Celebrities
Rihanna criticized for disrespecting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Rihanna was dragged on Twitter.com Monday for disrespecting civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday.
As the nation celebrated King’s birthday on Monday, the Bajan businsswoman changed her Twitter banner to a Photoshopped image of smiling Dr. King wearing a gold grill.
Rihanna is not from here so she probably didn’t understand how offensive the image is. But she learned on Monday, as her followers lashed out on her timeline.
@rihanna is a disrespectful untalented hack. Stop with the disrespect of Dr. King. ?
— EmpoweredBlkGal?? (@FBAAllDay81) January 17, 2022
The offensive image was still posted as Rihanna’s Twitter header as of Tuesday morning. The semi-retired pop star has over 104 million followers on Twitter.com.
Instead of addressing the controversy, she posted selfies with the caption: “commercial break.” She also shared thirst trap photos and a video of herself wearing lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line.
commercial break pic.twitter.com/CfmXe6q00E
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 17, 2022
write me a love letter baby #XXSAVAGEX pic.twitter.com/k9MQJp9hxw
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 18, 2022
Valentine’s Day is for me….
but you can watch ? #XXSAVAGEX @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/sG8JhwdSDN
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 17, 2022
Here is what some of her followers had to say about the MLK disrespect:
Never listened to this disrespectful no talent tether’s music and never will! Stop disrespecting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that’s what cockroaches do Rihanna! ?
— SweetSiStar (@MARIAMALLC) January 18, 2022
Rihanna stop with the foolishness. You’ve done this before and called out on it. Y do it again – Martin Luther king don’t deserve ur disrespect.
— Midnight (@MidniteSunGlow) January 18, 2022
Take that disrespectful Dr. King picture down WTF
— Sir ?? (@Nurdogg) January 18, 2022
That’s horribly disrespectful towards Dr. King’s children/grandchild, too! Her platform is too big to be doing grade school mentality level bs like that. Do better, @rihanna !
— Sheila W. ?? ???? (@SheilaMJfan4Evr) January 18, 2022
Dr. King Jr did not have gold teeth. If a black American posted that picture I honestly wouldn’t care. But Rihanna is not FBA & knowing the contempt that a lot of non-American blacks have for us I don’t like her header.
— Tommy Strong’s Hiring Manager (@_HateResistent_) January 18, 2022
Note: That disgusting header of yours is not funny. It’s damn disrespectful to Dr. King’s family and African Americans.
Please remove it.
— Mae Wilbon ?? Vote?2022 (@MaeWilbon) January 18, 2022
@rihanna Why are you disrespecting Dr. King by posting that image of him? You do know if it weren’t for him and other Foundational Black American freedom fighters that you never would’ve had the chance to come to America and be successful? You owe him honor and reverence!
— TBrown (@afrikan_diosa) January 17, 2022
Celebrities
Gabrielle Union Rocks Sexy Slip Dress In Mirror Selfie With Dwyane Wade: ‘Pre Birthday Behavior’
Party time! The ‘LA’s Finest’ actress and NBA All-Star looked like they were ready for some fun in the sexy bathroom selfie.
It looks like Dwyane Wade had quite the 40th birthday. The basketball star offered fans a glimpse into his day as he posted a few saucy bathroom photos with wife Gabrielle Union, 49, on Jan. 17. The party started before the couple even left the house, as Gabi and Dwyane took some silly photos while getting ready together. The Bring It On beauty looked simply radiant in the snapshots, where she rocked a silky, wine red slip dress with black lace trim. Her skin was glowing and hair in long braids as she leaned onto one hand and snapped the mirror shot while a buff, shirtless Dwyane stood beside her, donning nothing but diamonds and a towel as he showed off his tattooed torso and pearly white smile.
In the first photo, the Hollywood power couple flexed their arms for the camera and giggled. In another snapshot Dwyane sweetly kissed Gabi, demonstrating his love for his longtime love. A third photo and final showed the couple softly smiling in the mirror. He kept his caption simple, writing, “Pre Birthday Behavior… 40,” adding an hourglass and a “soon” emoji.
Dwyane and Gabrielle are no strangers to flaunting their affection for one another. On Gabi’s Instagram, the couple dressed to the nines for a series of chic family portraits. While she donned a little black dress and cascading ponytail, Dwyane looked casual cool in a granite-hued cardigan and a Versace tank top. The stylish duo kissed in one photo while another showed their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia photobombing the scene. “For The Birthday Boy,” she captioned the set.
The couple has been going strong for over a decade. They first got together in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014 with a lavish ceremony in Miami, Florida. Dwyane has three older children from other relationships, who Gabi became stepmom to. On Nov. 7, 2018 the couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade via a surrogate.
Celebrities
Kelly Dodd Slams Hannah Ferrier After Below Deck Alum Reacts to Her RHOC Ratings Diss, See Posts
On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd gained infamy by speaking her unfiltered thoughts.
Little has changed now that she’s off the show, and her opinions continue to make headlines. In the latest feud, Kelly faced off with Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck.
The drama started when Kelly dissed the RHOC ratings. She wrote on Instagram, “[RHOC’s] ‘BIG’ increase is nothing to brag about… 4 out of 6 shows so far under a million viewers (we had 14 of 16 OVER 1 [million] and last season’s episode 6 scored 1.059 and .37 in the demo, crushing this week again.”
She went on to say, “In fact, 15 has beaten 16 soundly every single week. If you’re keeping track at home, it’s Kelly 6, Heather 0.”
Hannah, a fellow Bravo star who saw the post, gave the following comment: “That’s kind of sad.”
Kelly quickly fired back. “Sad?” she asked Hannah. “Making observations about the performance of a show I was on for five years? I’m doing recaps and this is news. What’s sad is you may never do anything better than being a waitress on a boat.”
So far, the Below Deck star hasn’t yet responded to Kelly’s insult.
Kelly also feuded with Andy Cohen concerning the ratings, when she recently tweeted: “Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks! Hey @Andy, How’s that reboot going ???”
Andy clapped back: “Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”
Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 28, 2021
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Eva Marcille, Tyrese & More Stars At The 2022 Urban One Honors
2 officers fatally shoot man who pulled gun on them in Madison County, Ill.
Rihanna criticized for disrespecting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Gabrielle Union Rocks Sexy Slip Dress In Mirror Selfie With Dwyane Wade: ‘Pre Birthday Behavior’
Browns’ Malik McDowell arrested on public exposure, other charges
PKT Cash Unused Bandwidth Monetization Protocol Announces Bittrex Listing
Kelly Dodd Slams Hannah Ferrier After Below Deck Alum Reacts to Her RHOC Ratings Diss, See Posts
Bubble watch: Mortgage rates are soaring despite promises of mild uptick
Polygon Launches Much Anticipated Ethereum EIP-1599 Update
Dirty Game: Arkansas Inmates File Lawsuit Against Prison For Giving Them COVID Treatment Ivermectin Without Consent
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena