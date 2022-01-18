Girls volleyball All-Scholastics and league All-Stars

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL ALL-SCHOLASTICS

ALL-SCHOLASTICS

NADINE ABDAT, North Andover

The junior was a first-team All-State performer, while also being selected to the AVCA Phenom Watch List. In the classroom, the middle hitter boasts a 4.03 GPA. Abdat also participates in track and field, owning North Andover’s program record for best distance in the long jump relay.

CARRINA BARRON, Tewksbury

The junior libero was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference’s All-Conference First Team, and played a pivotal role in guiding Tewksbury to an appearance in the Div. 3 state semi-finals. Barron has been a member of the SMASH Beach Volleyball Club since 2014. She also plays for the Northeast Bay State Team, and hopes to continue her volleyball career in the college ranks.

MIA BERARDINO, Triton

As a senior, Berardino racked up 264 kills, finishing with 732 for her career. She also added 124 digs to go with 77 aces and 34 blocks. The outside hitter was named the Cape Ann League’s Most Valuable Player at the Div. 3 level. A member of the National Honor (with a 4.55 GPA) and the Foreign Language Honor Societies, Berardino is committed to Stonehill, where she will continue to play volleyball.

SAMANTHA BERENSON, Hopkinton

The senior registered 385 digs and 69 aces, as Hopkinton capped a perfect season with a Division 2 title. The libero concluded her career as a Hiller with 631 digs. Berenson’s plans to attend a Big 10 school, and hopes to major in food science, as well as biogenetics.

MAGGIE BROGIOLI, Old Rochester

Brogioli was crucial for Old Rochester during its run to a Div. 3 state championship in 2021. She posted 271 kills (with a 45.9 percentage), and tallied 233 digs, good enough to be named the South Coast Conference MVP for a second straight season. A two-time Herald All-Scholastic and two-time All-State selection, Brogioli also is a member of Old Rochester’s girls basketball and track and field programs. She hopes to attend a four-year university, and plans to study physical therapy and athletic training.

KYA BURDIER, Haverhill

The senior year finished with 358 assists, while adding 188 kills and 185 digs. The setter and occasional right side hitter closes her career with a whopping 958 assists overall.

LAURA COGSWELL, Barnstable

Cogswell was a Boston Herald All-Scholastic for a second time in 2021. She recorded 547 assists (finishing with 1,101 for career) and 67 aces, as Barnstable made a run to the Div. 1 state quarterfinals. A member of the National Honor Society, Cogswell plans to attend a four-year college.

SAMANTHA DRIEND, Methuen

The junior’s incredible stat line featured 428 kills, 159 digs and 64 aces. She was named the Merrimack Valley Conference’s Div. 1 Player of the Year, and selected as an All-Conference member. In her spare time, Driend plays for the Mill City Volleyball Club (currently on the 17 Adidas National Team), as well as the Bay State Club team.

JULIA ELIE, Rockland

Following her senior season, Elie was named the South Shore League’s Player of the Year and selected to the Div. 4 All-State Team. The Rockland middle hitter finished her career as a three-time South Shore League All-Star as well. Elie starred in basketball and will play for Bentley University next year.

ELLA GIZMUNT, Lynnfield

As a junior, Gizmunt earned Cape Ann League Player of the Year honors. She recorded 426 kills to go with 83 aces. She also added 248 digs and 257 serve receptions. A three-time Cape Ann League First Team athlete, Gizmunt also has a 4.12 GPA.

LAUREN HARRELL, Bedford

Harrell led the Dual County League in blocks (61) and hitting percentage (.374). She also added 327 kills and 70 digs, good enough to be named to the MAVCA Div. 3 All-State Team. The Bedford senior will continue her volleyball career for the University of New Orleans, where she will study business.

CORINNE HERR, Concord-Carlisle

The senior led all Div. 1 athletes in kills (423), finishing with 939 for her career. She also posted 238 digs and 54 aces, earning Dual County League MVP honors. Herr was a MAVCA All-State player for a second time, and participates with the SMASH Volleyball Club during the offseason.

SORELLE LAWTON, Dartmouth

Lawton had 174 kills to go with 197 digs. She tallied 67 assists on the year as well. The senior was named to the Div. 2 All-State Team. Lawton is committed to Cornell University, where she will play lacrosse.

LIZ LINKLETTER, Ipswich

Linkletter led Ipswich to a Div. 4 state title this past fall. She tallied 453 serve receptions, along with 64 assists and 57 aces. The Tigers standout also registered 210 digs, and is now the program’s all-time career leader in that category. Linkletter is a member of the National Honor Society, and enjoys painting in her spare time. She is undecided on her college plans, but hopes to major in psychology.

RAIMY LITTLE, Concord-Carlisle

Little led the commonwealth in assists with 667. The senior setter added 208 digs and 48 kills, helping Concord-Carlisle capture the Dual County League (Small) title with a 21-2 record. Little hopes to attend a four-year university, where she plans to study business and communications.

CAILYN MACKINTOSH, Franklin

Mackintosh was selected to the Hockomock League All-Star Team for a third straight season, and named the conference’s Most Valuable Player after finishing with 535 assists and 241 digs. Her performances guided Franklin to an appearance in the Div. 1 final four, where the Panthers fell to the eventual state champion, Natick (a 3-2 loss on Nov. 17). In the classroom, Mackintosh is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the Spanish National Honor Society.

KATE POWERS, Hopkinton

The Tri-Valley League’s 2021 MVP finished with 230 kills and a .373 hitting percentage, finishing atop the conference in both categories. Powers also added 76 digs and posted 41 aces, as Hopkinton went on to capture the Div. 2 crown with a 3-1 victory over Westborough on Nov. 20. The senior was selected to the Div. 2 All-State Team at season’s end. She also has been named the recipient of Hopkinton High School’s Leadership Award, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

GRACE PRESSWOOD, Dennis-Yarmouth

The junior outside hitter played 78 sets in 2021, tallying 301 kills to go along with 281 digs and 50 aces, propelling Dennis-Yarmouth to an appearance in the Div. 3 title match. A two-time Herald All-Scholastic, Presswood also participates with the Southern Alliance Volleyball Club team. She is hopeful to continue her playing career at the collegiate level.

MACKENZIE PROUKOU, Duxbury

The senior registered 191 kills, as well as 76 digs and 72 aces, earning Patriot League All-Star honors again. The Duxbury standout was named to the AVCA High School All-Region Team (Region 1), and to the MAVCA Div. 2 All-State Team. Proukou also won countless Summa Awards (given to students who show exemplary attitude, effort and achievement) during her high school career in numerous subjects. She is the literature co-editor-in-chief with Duxbury High School’s literary magazine, Inkblot.

ELENA SOUKOS, Melrose

Soukos was named to the Middlesex League All-Conference Team, and awarded the Freedom Division’s Most Valuable Player. The Melrose captain finished with 323 kills, helping her earn a spot with the MAVCA Div. 2 All-State Team. The senior enjoys exploring new restaurants in her spare time, and is a member of the Mass Impact Volleyball Club. She wishes to study business in college, with a concentration in sports management.

ELLIE STREEPER, Needham

Streeper helped Needham claim its second Div. 1 state championship since 2019 this season. The outside hitter and libero accumulated 220 digs, as well as 176 kills and 77 aces, earning a spot with the MAVCA Div. 1 All-State Team and the AVCA’s “Best and Brightest” First Team (All-Region). Streeper is a three-time Bay State Conference All-Star and a two-time Boston Herald All-Scholastic. The senior is committed to Swarthmore College, where she will continue her volleyball career while majoring in biology and biochemistry.

LUCY SWANSON, Dennis-Yarmouth

The senior was Cape and Islands League MVP for a second time this season. She contributed 364 kills and tacked on 214 digs, finishing her high school career with 1,036 kills over the course of 260 total sets. Swanson is a member of the National Honor Society, and will be attending Salve Regina University next fall.

SAMANTHA TAM, Needham

The sophomore contributed much for Needham during its run to a Div. 1 championship. The outside hitter recorded 265 kills to go with 135 digs, earning a spot on the Bay State Conference All-Star Team, and with the MAVCA All-State Team. In the offseason, Tam participates with the SMASH Volleyball Club, as well as the Boston Hurricanes. She also owns a first degree blackbelt in karate.

LAUREN TIAN, Winchester

Tian racked up 301 kills this fall, and was selected to the Middlesex League All-Star Team. She was named the Liberty Division’s Most Valuable Player, and finished All-State for Div. 1. The junior is a member of the National Honor Society, and enjoys working with digital art and singing as hobbies.

LEAGUE ALL-STARS

BOSTON CITY LEAGUE

Kelly Hoffman, Dariella Joseph (Latin Academy); Farianni Abreu, Nachenie Augustin, Eligia Campana (Boston International); Regina Butler, Sali Djassi, Marlen Esteban (Brighton/Green Academy): Jess Estime (CASH); Anailis Guerrero, Gabrielle Hashioka, Karla Sorensen (Charlestown); Cindy Alfaro, Salome Arango, Jennifer Delgado, Luisa Sanchez (East Boston); Charlene Alphonse (English); Katherine Arauz (Madison Park); Sumaya Barre, Courtney Sarfo (New Mission); Alejandrina Estrada, Karen Huynh, Grace Lloyd (O’Bryant); Julie Aria Gomez (Snowden); Michelsie Cajoux (Tech Boston)

CAPE AND ISLANDS

ATLANTIC: Laura Cogswell, Lindsay Jones, Allison Nystrom, Neely Alger (Barnstable); Lucy Swanson, Alayna Rooney, Grace Presswood, Ellen Swanson (Dennis-Yarmouth); Camille Leite, Sydney Sevigny (Falmouth); Maria Mozeleski (Sandwich)

MVP: Lucy Swanson

LIGHTHOUSE: Kacey Riseborough, Chloe Marrero, Kalina Natcheva, Amelie Roberts (Nantucket); Molly Pulit, Delaney Burrell (St. John Paul); Addison Prada, Olivia VanBeber (Nantucket); Kenna Jarvis (Sturgis East); Olivia Prevett (Rising Tide)

MVP: Addison Prada

CAPE ANN LEAGUE

FIRST TEAM: Mia Bernardo (Triton); Ava Hartley (Newburyport); Abby Gerber (North Reading); Liz Linkletter, Grace Sorensen, Claire O’Flynn (Ipswich); Ella Gizmunt, Sarah Foley (Lynnfield); Mia Flynn, Hannah Pasquariello (Hamilton-Wenham)

SECOND TEAM: Molly Kimball, Emma Campbell (Triton); Sophia Messina (Newburyport); Rose Morelli (North Reading); Jillian Sheehy (Pentucket); Meghan Wallace (Ipswich); Celia Carbone (Lynnfield); Grace Roebuck (Hamilton-Wenham); Gabby Rizza, Lexirose Aulson (Georgetown)

MVP: Mia Bernardo, Ella Gizmunt

CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE

Maggie Milne, Rachel Murphy, Alison O’Keefe (Arlington Catholic); Elizabeth Hurm, Kathryn Lysko, Ava Loud, Mya Brady (Cardinal Spellman); Olivia Olson, Julia Webster, Maeve Parrish (Bishop Feehan); Jessica Furtado, Sophia Pregent (Bishop Fenwick): Kate Beckel (Austin Prep); Mae Lima (Bishop Stang): Abigail Quinn (Archibishop Williams); Molly Cummings (St. Mary’s); Anna Nararro, Ducariette Nicholas (*Cathedral); Brigid Anderson, Maddie Klein, Alexa McKim (*Matignon); Liz Cassidy (*St. Joseph)

* – played an independent schedule

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE

Elizabeth Wagner, Grace Burboyne, Emily Breen, (Notre Dame); Caroline Canavan, Abigail Girard, (Ursuline); Lily Mineo, Bridget Gately (Malden Catholic); Irene Kelly (Fontbonne); Tara Brady (Mt. Alvernia)

COMMONWEALTH ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

UPPER SCHOOLS: Ali Tkach, Gracie Dailey, Brooklyne McFadden (Essex Tech); Kailyn Martinez, Kiara Moralez (Greater Lawrence); Iyana Lopez, Alexa Furtado (Greater Lowell); Madi Franz (Lowell Catholic); Ilona Beacom-Domotor, Mairead St. Claire (Mystic Valley); Kayla Mirisola, Cade Barron (Shawsheen); Hannah Azzari, Nathalia Cintron (Whittier)

MVP: Ali Tkach

LOWER SCHOOLS: Adriana Taboucherani, Laura Harvey (Fellowship Christian Academy); Amanda Gately, Hailey Lima, Casey Dubois (Innovation Academy); Tatiana Megie-Maddrey, Jaynie Maestre (KIPP); Jasinairy Camillo, Derlande Montas (Lynn Tech); Ernidia Goncalvez, Kirsten Veazie (Northeast); Stephanie Moreau, Maya Hardy, Brielle Hardy (Notre Dame); Allison Jensen, Michelle Dunn (Nashoba Tech)

MVP: Stephanie Moreau

GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE

Chloe Clement, Samantha Thoeun, Annabelle Dao, Izzy Faessler (Lynn Classical); Kate Joslin, Widjina Prince, Olivia Tufts (Medford); Lissette Curran, Riley Strano (Malden); Tassya DaCosta, Gianna Mahoney (Revere); Carmen Raftery, Evelyn Leadholm (Somerville); Jasmine Maradiaga Varela, Amy Herrera Castillo (Chelsea); Veronica Moeun (Lynn English); Ashley Hernandez (Everett)

MVP: Chloe Clement

HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE

Cailyn Mackintosh, Lindsey Tarantola, Taylor Lacerda (Franklin); Natalie Brojek, Julia Leonardo (Attleboro); Anna Verille (Canton); Mallorie Meyer (Foxboro); Sami Shore, Stella Bailey, Emily Sawyer (King Philip); Julia Kelly (Mansfield); Aliza Syed (Milford); Katherine McHoul (North Attleboro); Hadley Rhodes, Madelyn Homer, Sarah Hilliard (Oliver Ames); Erin Schustek (Sharon); Vanessa Philemond (Stoughton); Mikayla Cleary (Taunton)

MVP: Cailyn Mackintosh

MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

LARGE SCHOOLS: Amy Freitas, Abby Sousa, Kayla Sullivan (Tri-County); Hannah Martin, Lindsey Moniz (Diman); Samantha Duarte, Laryssa Lopes (Southeastern); Dijonae Young, Katie Willette (Bristol-Plymouth); Antoinae Leaks (Blue Hills)

MVP: Amy Freitas

SMALL SCHOOLS: Gianna DeLucca, Anika Grinbergs, Katie McInnis (Norfolk Aggie); Gemma Geisler, Sarah Teuten, McKennzie Jepsen (South Shore); Rayana Guedes, Julia Ellis (Cape Cod Tech); Allison Sciraffa (Upper Cape); Christina Russell (Bristol Aggie); Allison Bumpus (Old Colony)

MVP: Gemma Geisler

COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOLS: Abby Gaudreau, Kyleigh Finglas, Madison Benson (Westport); Shannon Esperon, Brianna Sullivan (Holbrook); Victoria Reid, Ashley Potvin (Bishop Connolly); Emma Marchetti, Ava Harkins (West Bridgewater); Valencia Jean (Avon)

MVP: Abby Gaudreau

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Ava Sipley, Marisa Kobelski (Andover); Stephanie Sardella, Kailey Roche, Abby Downs, Jessica Maillet (Billerica); Kya Burdier, Gabby Burdier, Emmerson Cerasuolo (Haverhill); Ali Rivera (Lowell); Samantha Driend, Carolina Rodriguez (Methuen); Nadine Abdat, Christine Crateau, Emma Bosco (North Andover); Carrina Barron, Katie Cueva, Maddie Cueva (Tewksbury)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samantha Driend, Kya Burdier

MIDDLESEX LEAGUE

LIBERTY: Lauren Tian, Ruby Woodward, Andrea Budiu (Winchester); Fiona Rigby, Martina Pescosolido (Arlington); Hannah Nowell, Meghan Qualey, Sophia Furxhi (Woburn); Abby Farrell (Reading); Julia Griffiths (Lexington); Katherine Bai, Megan Kornberg (Belmont)

MVP: Lauren Tian

FREEDOM: Elena Soukos, Autumn Whalen, Chloe Gentile, Gia Vlajkovic (Melrose); Molly Murphy, Chloe Abuto, Grace Seaman (Burlington); Madeline Seabury, Amanda Nett (Wakefield); Alyssa Fricia (Wilmington); Gianna Scourletis (Stoneham); Jenna Johnson (Watertown)

MVP: Elena Soukos

NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

DUNN ALL-STARS: Lindsey Byman, Vatherine Faddis (Masconomet); Nicolette Teti, Julia Potvin (Marblehead); Tess Vontzalides (Danvers 2022); Kristina Cardello, Lauryn Mendonca, Sarah Broughton (Peabody); Fallon Millerick (Saugus)

LYNCH ALL-STARS: Anna Cantone, Natalie Wessell (Salem): Kiera Sweetnam, Caroline Ploszay, Beatrice Lesser, Mya Perron (Beverly); Nickole Fein, Anastasia Hayes (Swampscott); Megan Goudge (Winthrop)

MVP: Kiera Sweetnam

PATRIOT LEAGUE

KEENAN: Chloe Antaya, Dannielle Beckerman, Katie Quilty, Mackenzie Proukou (Duxbury); Maureen Koenen, Nora Schulze, Lilly Steiner (Hingham); Abigail Martin, Lily Welch (Whitman-Hanson); Olivia Mackinnon (Plymouth North); Farah Hardenbergh (Marshfield); Mairead Frost (Silver Lake)

MVP: Lily Welch

FISHER: Emma Glavin, Colleen Moran, Annika Schmitt, Mona Ly (Quincy); Thomas Chapman, Ashley Gavin, Sonia Abdel-Fattah (Plymouth South); Flora Chen, Kaila Jacques, Stephanie Huang (North Quincy); Lauren Salvas (Hanover); Lauren Canniff (Pembroke); Sarah Dorgan (Scituate)

MVP: Emma Glavin

SOUTH COAST CONFERENCE

Maggie Brogioli, Sally Butler, Mickenna Soucy, Ella Soutler (Old Rochester); Lacie Nolin (Apponequet); Emma Undzis, Delaney Jensen (Bourne); Hannah Storm Joseph, Olivia Silva (Case); Kianna Reuter (Dighton-Rehoboth); Sarah DeSousa, Rylee Botelho (Fairhaven); Kylee Cataeno (Greater New Bedford); Abigail Knight (Somerset Berkley)

MVP: Maggie Brogioli

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Julia Mortarelli, Ashley Jacques, Julia Shearstone, Kara Cronin (Bridgewater-Raynham); Ava Crane, Sorelle Lawton, Lauren Augusto, Gabriella Velazquez (Dartmouth); Jasmine Caine, Lauren Kuchar (Durfee); Kayla Soares, Hannah Pereira (New Bedford)

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

LARGE SCHOOLS: Kate Powers, Sam Berenson, Cathryn Leighton, Mel Gildea (Hopkinton); Shelby McKim, Emily Liu, Yvette Easton (Westwood); Taylor Simpson, Sneha Yadav, CiCi Labbe (Ashland); Coco Salem (Holliston); Rachel Parry (Medfield); Katie Mellen (Norwood)

MVP: Kate Powers, Sam Berenson

SMALL SCHOOLS: Maggie Regan, Amy Johnston, Mary Keating (Medway); Kate Andy, Bella Vittorini (Norton); Maryn Cyr, Jane Connors (Millis); Maya Jackson, Kateri Ducharme (Bellingham)

MVP: Maggie Regan