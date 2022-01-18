News
Guregian: Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots need to get Mac Jones a binkie
Mac Jones needs a binkie.
He needs a bona fide chain-mover. An automatic first-down maker. A receiver he can trust in those crucial, got-to-have-it moments in big games.
Speaking with former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, that was the legend’s take when assessing the team’s offense.
He ranked getting Jones that type of security blanket high on the Pats’ offseason list of needs.
“We’ve always had that guy, a guy who moved the chains,” said Scarnecchia. “Whether it was Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola when all else failed, he was that guy. But they don’t have that guy right now.”
You can throw Troy Brown in that mix, as well as Deion Branch. Whether it was Brown, Branch, Welker, Edelman, Amendola, or Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady always had someone he trusted in the critical moments of big games. A clutch target.
Now?
“They gotta get a better supporting cast around (Mac),” said Scar. “They don’t want to hear that, but that’s the truth. Other than Jakobi Meyers, who do they got?”
Stats-wise, Meyers was Jones’ favorite receiver. He was targeted 126 times, making 42 first downs. But he doesn’t quite fit in the same mold, even playing slot receiver. Meyers runs good routes, and makes plays, but he’s not as automatic or clutch as some of Brady’s past go-to-guys.
Tight end Hunter Henry emerged during the second half of the season, but he was pretty much the Patriots’ red zone target. Jonnu Smith was invisible in the offense, save for being a blocker, and Nelson Agholor isn’t a fit for that role, either.
Jones needs someone who consistently makes plays no matter where they are on the field. The Patriots don’t have that guy, unless you throw soon-to-be 30-year-old James White into that mix.
Gunner Olszewski may fit the mold, but he just hasn’t developed as a receiver. Kendrick Bourne provided a spark late in the year. He was easily the best receiver in the Wild Card playoff disaster against the Bills with seven catches for 77 yards, and two touchdowns.
Can he further develop into being that guy? Hard to say.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are all still playing and boast at least one go-to guy. So does Justin Herbert. If you’re talking about the NFC, it’s the same for many of the contending teams. Jimmy Garoppolo has Deebo Samuel out in San Francisco. Aaron Rodgers has Davante Adams, while Brady has a fleet of dependable go-to-guys in Tampa between Gronk, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.
In Edelman’s last full season, which was 2019, Brady targeted him 153 times, and he produced 54 first downs. The former Super Bowl MVP was Brady’s binkie because he could beat man or zone coverage, get open quickly, and be almost automatic to move the chains and sustain drives.
The Patriots actually had a potential heir to Edelman, but let him go, keeping Olszewski instead. That was 2019, and the player was Braxton Berrios.
Not only has Berrios made a name as a special teams returner for the Jets, earning All-Pro honors, but he’s also become one of Zach Wilson’s favorite targets.
“He’s just like those guys,” Scarnecchi said of Berrios. “He gets open. He can run the reverses. People in New York think he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.”
This season, Berrios finished second on the team in receptions (46) behind Jamison Crowder. The Jets also have Elijah Moore in the stable, another receiver who may develop into Wilson’s third-down answer.
In between overhauling the defense, which is the top offseason priority for the Patriots, landing a chain-mover should be next on the list. Perhaps they dip into free agency once again, or roll the dice in the draft.
Of course, landing a downfield threat and game-changer is also in the discussion, but the Patriots offense isn’t predicated on hitting deep throws. It’s built on quick reads, a quick release by the quarterback, and someone getting open in a flash.
Meyers, who hits free agency this year, would like to be that guy. But speaking with him Monday, he doesn’t feel like he’s there just yet. But he’s working on it.
“I think that’s something that’s down the road. I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were when the season first started,” he said during a Zoom call with reporters. “But I feel like it could be very promising honestly, looking forward.
“I’m really excited, because I feel like (Mac) gave me a lot of opportunities to make plays that I left out there on the field. So, if I can just work this offseason to make those plays, make those tough plays and capitalize on all the chances he gave me, hopefully we’ll take a step in the right direction.”
Guess it’s better to have a binkie-in-training, than none at all.
Working remote is here to stay, new report predicts
A permanent workforce transformation is well underway in the middle market, according to a new report in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The report reveals the structural shift to remote and hybrid work models is here to stay, and the data confirms that executives expect a tight labor market will continue to be a significant challenge over the next year.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, more than a third (36%) of middle-market companies polled stated they now have employees working remotely who weren’t doing so prior to the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 65% are embracing hybrid work, meaning employees work off-site some of the time and in the office some of the time. Almost half (48%) of the survey respondents have made remote work a permanent option for some employees on a full-time basis, while 42% are considering making that shift.
“The pandemic has been a once-in-a-century event that has significantly altered people’s lives and society as a whole,” said Joe Brusuelas, RSM US LLP chief economist. “It has also changed the entire perspective of where, when and how people work. The office of the future will have new standards and employ people with different priorities. Middle market companies that provide the flexibility and culture that workers demand stand to gain a prominent and lasting competitive advantage, all the more important in an incredibly tight labor market that has shifted the balance of power to employees for the foreseeable future.”
In the middle market, earlier concerns around reduced productivity, teamwork and culture were proven mostly unfounded. Of the survey respondents that previously did not allow remote work, 77% said reduced productivity was not an issue at all or a minor issue. A majority (70%) stated that reduced teamwork was either a minor issue or not an issue at all, and 75% said the challenges of managing workers created by remote working were not an issue at all or only a minor issue.
Although 27% of respondents said that remote work created a major issue in maintaining culture, 68% of companies reported that it resulted in only a minor issue, or it wasn’t an issue at all.
While many changes have been positive for middle-market firms, they are grappling with challenges related to a tight labor market. Fifty-six percent of surveyed companies plan to ramp up hiring over the next year, and of these, over 90% admit that it will be at least somewhat challenging to staff their open positions.
The outlook on retention is similar, with 85% of executives stating staff turnover will be a challenge.
A lack of available qualified workers was cited as a reason to anticipate staffing issues by 96% of companies, including 43% that declared it to be a major issue. Even more companies said local competition for workers was a main reason for their hiring difficulties, while slightly fewer companies indicated the competition for workers with other employers in their industry was a factor. Other responses included issues finding people who want to work in their industry and the cost of labor.
“The employment landscape in America has changed dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we now have a situation where there are too many people without jobs, and there are too many jobs without people to fill them,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“In this tight labor market, companies that adapt their workforce practices for more flexibility, invest in training and upskilling opportunities, and seek out workers from overlooked talent pools will be better positioned to compete for talent in the post-pandemic economy.”
As the Chicago Bears inch their way through interviews, what are a new GM and coach set to inherit? The pros and cons in 4 areas, including what the team has in QB Justin Fields.
In the week since firing general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey has been inching his way through an interview schedule of more than two dozen candidates to replace them.
As the five-person Bears search committee narrows its choices, it also will be selling what the franchise has to offer the next GM and coach. Six other teams are looking for a coach, and three others are trying to find a GM.
So what exactly is the appeal of the Bears jobs, and what is the downside to what the next GM and coach will inherit?
Here are four key categories to consider: the quarterback, the rest of the roster, the assets and the intangibles.
The quarterback
What the Bears have at quarterback is open to interpretation after Justin Fields’ rocky rookie season, in which he completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. He was sacked 36 times, fumbled 12 times and rushed for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
A simple look at Fields’ stats in 10 starts isn’t encouraging, but it also doesn’t take into account a host of outside circumstances that affected his play.
Fields didn’t take reps with the starters in training camp, a hindrance when he was pushed into his first start in Week 3 because of Andy Dalton’s knee injury. Offensive line issues and questionable game plans put Fields in bad positions in some of his starts. The receiving corps was thin, especially as Allen Robinson underperformed and sat out with health issues. And Fields’ development was disrupted late in the year by injuries and COVID-19.
Fields’ stats also don’t fully show the flashes of talent displayed against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers or the competitiveness with which Bears coaches said he operated.
He showed enough that there are bound to be coaches and GMs who think the right guidance can turn him into a star. Whether those people are also the Bears’ top candidates remains to be seen.
In his news conference last week, McCaskey was determined to leave the qualifications for the Bears’ vacant positions as open-ended as possible, and that included declining to say whether candidates with reservations about Fields would be disqualified.
“We will be very interested to hear from both general manager and head coach candidates what their plan is to get the most out of the quarterback position for us,” McCaskey said.
Still, it would seem to make sense that the Bears’ next leaders have faith in what they can do with Fields.
The roster
Along with Fields, the Bears have a core of good, young players returning.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney topped 1,000 receiving yards in his second season and has the work ethic to make coaches believe he’s on the rise.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is a key defensive piece after he had an interception, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and 46 tackles in his second season.
Running back David Montgomery missed four games with a knee injury but still rushed for 849 yards and seven touchdowns and had 42 catches for 301 yards in his third season. Rookie running back Khalil Herbert filled in nicely while Montgomery was out. And second-year tight end Cole Kmet still has development ahead but took a step forward with 60 catches for 612 yards.
The Bears also return some fierce veterans on defense, starting with outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn and inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Mack missed 10 games with a foot injury this season, but Quinn and Smith were named second-team All-Pro.
However, the Bears also have some massive holes to fill and questions to address.
On offense, wide receiver is the most pressing position with Robinson likely to head into free agency after playing on the franchise tag this season and Pro Bowl returner/receiver Jakeem Grant, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd also set to be free agents. Kmet will be the only tight end under contract at the start of the new league year.
The Bears have questions on the offensive line with veteran tackles Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi and guard James Daniels becoming free agents. They must decide whether 2021 draft picks Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom are the answers at either tackle spot or if they need to add other options.
On defense, starting linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols, safety Tashaun Gipson and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree are set to be free agents, and the Bears need to consider who they want at outside corner and nickel after some performance issues there this season.
Overall, there’s a lot of work to be done on the roster. A new GM will be able to operate without the loyalty Pace might have felt to some of the players he drafted and signed, and that could make for some interesting decisions in the months to come.
The assets
One of the sacrifices Pace made to acquire Fields at No. 11 in the 2021 draft was trading this year’s first- and fourth-round picks to the New York Giants.
That leaves the Bears with picks in Rounds 2, 3, 5 and 6. They have an extra fifth-round selection they received when they traded wide receiver Anthony Miller and their seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans.
In terms of their financial situation, the Bears are in the top half of the league in salary-cap space, with the league cap expected to be $208.2 million.
According to spotrac.com, the Bears are expected to have about $34.6 million in cap space when the new league year begins, which ranks 13th in the NFL. And there is of course room to maneuver with cuts and contract restructuring.
With all of the aforementioned holes to fill, the Bears could run through their cap space quickly. However, if Fields, Jenkins and/or Borom become the players Pace envisioned, that helps the Bears to have young starters on rookie contracts at those typically pricey positions.
The intangibles
For all of the talk about dysfunction at Halas Hall over the last decade — and there has been plenty from the standpoint of how the franchise is run from the top, starting with McCaskey — there are also some quirks to the GM and coach jobs that could make them more appealing.
For one, the new GM will report directly to McCaskey, who goes out of his way to remind everyone he is “just a fan” and “not a football evaluator.” While that approach is questionable from an outside perspective, it could be appealing to an executive who values freedom in decision-making.
The new hires also will be shown a recently renovated and expanded Halas Hall. Pace was a driving force in the upgrade to the facilities, and the added space has been useful during COVID-19 and allowed the team to host training camp in Lake Forest.
And then there’s the Chicago market, which boasts a fan base that is both passionate and starved for success considering its team has one playoff victory in 15 years.
Nagy — whose job was the subject of fan and media speculation for more than a year — surely can attest to the difficulties of fielding even a mediocre team in such an environment. But a coach and GM need look back only four years to the 2018 season to see what a fired-up Bears fan base looks like.
And that team didn’t even win a playoff game. Imagine the possibilities.
Celine Dion cancels Denver show amid new wave of nixed concerts, postponements
Celine Dion’s long-awaited, March 9 concert at Ball Arena has been canceled, the singer announced, further dimming the prospects of her Courage World Tour making good on its Denver date.
“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” the French-Canadian singer wrote in a Twitter message, in both English and French, on Saturday, Jan. 15. She cited ongoing, non-specific medical issues — and not COVID — as the reason for the cancellation.
The nixed concert at Ball Arena would have been Dion’s latest attempt to reunite with her Colorado fans. Originally scheduled for March 29, 2020 (and on sale as far back as October of 2019), the tour was last year pushed to March 9, 2022.
Dion had already completed the first 52 dates of the sprawling tour before COVID hit in March 2020, according to a press statement, but that doesn’t change the fact that some Denverites have been holding onto their tickets (and the money they represent) for more than two years.
The postponements have lasted so long that the venue for which Dion announced her Denver date — downtown’s Pepsi Center — has since changed its name to Ball Arena. Dion’s March 9 concert here at the venue have led the way for her refreshed tour by kicking off the North American leg. It also would have been a full-circle return for Dion, who performed the first-ever concert at the Pepsi Center in 1999.
While her statement hints at a future rescheduling, all other sources (ticketing websites, press releases) refer to it as an outright cancellation. Refunds for the cancel-weary are now available at the point of purchase, likely ticketmaster.com, and can take up to 30 days to show up. All tickets will be automatically refunded to credit cards if that was the purchasing method, according to the press statement. Visit celinedion.com for more information.
Here are more Denver concert cancellations and postponements that have been announced since our Friday, Jan. 14 roundup. Original dates are followed by the rescheduled dates, where available. This list will be updated through Friday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 15 — Lee Brice; Mission Ballroom. Rescheduled to March 24, 2022. axs.com
Jan. 21 — Bury Mia, The Losers Club, Dayshaper, Slap Happy; Fox Theatre. Rescheduled to April 30, 2022. foxtheatre.com
Jan. 28 — Wayfarer; Bluebird Theater. Rescheduled to March 17, 2022. axs.com
Feb. 1 — Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman; Fox Theatre. Postponed indefinitely. foxtheatre.com
