Celebrities
Halle Berry, President Biden & More Stars Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day: See Pics
Celebrities and politicians honored Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with poignant social media posts. The posts ranged from inspiring quotes to portraits and introspective messages.
Stars of all sorts took a second to slow down and honor civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17, 2022. Actors like Halle Berry along with reality stars like Porsha Williams and top politicians like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used their platforms to send powerful messages about justice and equality. See how celebrities marked the 2022 Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry reflected on the holiday with a quote from the late civil rights leader, posting “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” In her caption, she said talked about the impact of giving back, telling followers to ” Give back to our communities, through connection, action, and guidance; to charities that support causes with messages that need to be heard; and by giving to the younger generation, so that they can experience a world made better by the lasting impact of our actions, and leaders like Dr. King.”
President Joe Biden
President Biden marked the occasion with a somber photo of him and VP Kamala Harris in front of the Martin Luther King. Jr. memorial in Washington D.C., with their backs facing the camera as they gazed at the giant stone statue. Reminding people not to ignore MLK’s legacy, he wrote, “On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we must protect the hard-fought gains he helped achieve—and continue his unfinished struggle for a freer and more just society by raising our voices to confront abuses of power, challenge hate and discrimination, and protect the right to vote.”
Vice President Kamala Harris
VP Harris shared the same photo as President Biden and echoed his sentiment in her caption. Recalling MLK’s wisdom, she wrote, “I often turn to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for inspiration. Today, I’m keeping these words in mind: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams took the inspirational route by posting a photo of MLK and the quote, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving.” The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star continued the message in her caption, sharing, “Today we honor you Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ! Because of your dream my daughter’s dreams and all of our dreams can come true!”
Lance Bass
Lance Bass shared one of MLK’s most powerful quotes. The former N’SYNC crooner shared a black and white infographic with, “The time is right to do what is right” written on it boldly. Martin Luther King Jr. made the pronouncement during a speech at Oberlin College in Oct. 1964.
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens AKA Pee-Wee Herman shared a handsome photo of a young Martin Luther King in celebration. He peppered his caption with heart emojis for added effect.
Cynthia Bailey
The Real Houswives Of Atlanta alum Cythia Bailey posted a stunning portrait of MLK by painter Derek Russell. Along with the colorful photo, she shared the MLK quote that said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” Calling it “one of my favorite #MLK quotes,” she then asked followers, “What’s yours?”
Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Was ‘Sad’ For Britney After Justin Timberlake Split
Twenty years after Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears broke up, Jamie Lynn Spears reflected on how ‘heartbreaking’ the experience must have been for her sister.
“I think everyone thought it was forever,” Jamie Lynn Spears said while discussing Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s relationship on the Call Her Daddy podcast, according to People’s preview of the Jan. 17 episode. Jamie Lynn, 30, said that she was “so sad,” after Britney and Justin, both 40, called it off. “because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship. Perhaps they were protecting me, and obviously, why would they talk to me about anything.”
MIDNIGHT. 2 Part Call Her Daddy Series. @jamielynnspears pic.twitter.com/iHGhlfUDxT
— Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) January 17, 2022
Britney and Justin dated from 1998 to 2002, and while Jamie Lynn doesn’t know the exact reason why the couple called it quits, she told Call Her Daddy that she sympathized with Britney – especially after Timberlake dropped his breakup diss track, “Cry Me A River,” in 2002. I thought how heartbreaking it must have been for my sister when ‘Cry Me a River’ came out. Don’t get me wrong, like, that’s a way to launch your solo career, right? That’s a way to do it, but I felt really sad,” said Spears, per PEOPLE.
“And my sister, she wrote that song ‘Everytime,’” said Jamie Lynn, “and she’s beyond brilliant with anything creative, and she picked that song out on the piano, and she wrote it, and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was, because that was her song and that was his song.”
Justin Timberlake issued an apology to Britney Spears following the airing of FX’s Framing Britney Spears documentary, which put the spotlight on his “Cry Me River Song.” “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what I was right,” he wrote in February 2021. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
Jamie Lynn Spears has been in the spotlight recently due to her ongoing feud with her sister and her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Britney accused her sister of selling “a book at my expense,” which prompted Jamie Lynn to issue a statement. “I hate to burst by sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her,” she wrote, adding that she doesn’t want any drama and that her book is Jamie Lynn’s way of “speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.” Britney responded to that with a note where she accused Jamie of siding “with the people that hurt me most.”
Celebrities
Jason Momoa Spotted Out For 1st Time Since Split with Lisa Bonet Not Wearing His Wedding Ring — Photos
The ‘Aquaman’ actor didn’t have his wedding ring on as he attempted to keep a low profile while out and about in L.A. days after his divorce announcement.
Jason Momoa has been pictured for the first time since he and his wife of four years, Lisa Bonet, announced they are divorcing on Jan. 12. The Aquaman actor, 42, was photographed without his wedding ring while walking to his car outside a grocery store in Los Angeles on Monday, January 17. Jason appeared to be trying to remain incognito, as seen in the photos HERE, by wearing a black cap, sunglasses, and a mask. He was dressed in a black Bob Marley shirt, dark pants, and black shoes.
Jason formally announced the end of his marriage to Lisa, 57, in a message posted to his social media page. The Game of Thrones alum explained that the A-list pair were sharing the breakup news “not because we think it’s newsworthy,” but so that “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” He added, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lives. We free each other -to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible.”
Jason and Lisa got married in October 2017, after dating for over a decade. They met through a mutual friend in 2005, which Jason spoke about in a Nov. 2020 interview with Men’s Health. He said he was “a mess” upon meeting the A Different World actress, adding, “Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate.”
The exes will now be co-parenting their two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Lisa also has a third child, actress Zoe Kravitz, from her relationship with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. “I love her dad,” Jason said in the Men’s Health interview when discussing his close relationship with Zoe. “I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family.”
Celebrities
Joss Whedon Breaks Silence On Gal Gadot’s ‘Justice League’ Accusations & ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Fires Back
‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon denied threatening Gal Gadot’s career. He also called Ray Fisher ‘a bad actor’ and similarly denied his misconduct allegations.
Director Joss Whedon has finally responded to the misconduct allegations made by Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher that allegedly occurred on the set of his 2017 superhero film Justice League. Joss, 57, told New York Magazine in an interview published Monday, January 17 that he never “threatened” Gal, 36, while they worked together, which is something the Wonder Woman actress claimed last year when she shared her own experience of working with Joss. “I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Joss said.
The filmmaker added, “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.” Joss then recalled how he and the Israeli actress argued over a scene involving her character on a railroad track, which, according to Joss, Gal misunderstood. “Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,” he said. Gal responded to Joss’ side of the story in an email to New York Magazine. “I understood perfectly,” she simply said.
Joss also addressed the situation with Ray, 34, who starred in Justice League as Cyborg, and previously accused the director of being “gross,” “abusive,” and “unprofessional” on set. Joss said that none of Ray’s allegations were “either true or merited discussing.” He denied Ray’s claims that Cyborg’s skin was darkened in the film, and also explained that the character’s screen time was cut because his storyline “logically made no sense.” When asked about Ray’s motives for making these allegations, Joss said, “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”
Some of Joss’ defenders believe these allegations were part of a coordinated attack against the director. He addressed this with New York Magazine. “I don’t know who started it. I just know in whose name it was done,” he said, referencing Zac Snyder, whom Joss replaced as Justice League director. He then noted how fans of Snyder’s attacked him online and would reference the scathing 2017 open letter penned by his ex-wife Kai Cole, who accused Joss of infidelity and being a fake feminist. “I was made a target by my ex-wife, and people exploited that cynically,” he said. “She put out a letter saying some bad things I’d done and saying some untrue things about me, but I had done the bad things and so people knew I was gettable.”
Ray’s allegations against Joss were previously backed up by actress Charisma Carpenter, who made similar claims in Feb. 2021 about Joss’ alleged behavior on the set of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. “I was not mannerly,” he told New York Magazine, when discussing Charisma’s allegations. “Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming. She struggled sometimes with her lines, but nobody could hit a punch line harder than her.” When asked if he called Charisma “fat” while she was 4-months pregnant, Joss responded, “I did not call her fat. Of course I didn’t.”
