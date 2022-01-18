News
Hancock nominates two more department heads as Denver mayor enters last full year
There has been significant turnover at the top of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration as the term-limited mayor enters his final full calendar year in office. Last week, Hancock nominated new leaders for the city’s human services and excise and licenses departments.
Jay Morein has been nominated to take the top spot at Denver Human Services where he now works as chief operating officer, Hancock announced in a news release last week.
Molly Duplechian, who took over as interim executive director of the excise and licenses department when long-time head Ashley Kilroy stepped down on Jan. 7, has been nominated to drop the interim tag from her title and helm the department full time.
Both nominations are subject to City Council approval.
Morein first started at Denver Human Services as an accountant in 1981, according to last week’s news release. Over three stints with the department, a wing of city government tasked with connecting Denverites with social services programs and support, he has served as a deputy executive director, chief of staff to departing Executive Director Don Mares and, most recently, as chief operating officer.
“Jay has had a long and storied career in human services at both the local and state levels, and his depth of expertise will be a tremendous asset not only to Denver Human Services as its executive director but also to our entire community and to our neighbors who rely on the support the department provides,” Hancock said in a news release.
Mares, a former city auditor appointed by Hancock to lead DHS in 2015, is expected to step down at the end of this month. He is taking a leadership position with the Colorado Trust foundation.
Duplechian also has a long history in the department she is now being asked to lead.
She was hired on to the city’s Office of Marijuana Policy in 2014 where, alongside the excise and licenses department’s now-former director Ashley Kilroy, she helped develop the framework for what the city calls “the first legalized marijuana market in the world.” She was Kilroy’s top deputy when the marijuana office merged with the department of excise and licenses and Kilroy was appointed director in 2016.
The department oversees more than 150 licenses including in the marijuana, liquor, short-term rental and restaurant industries.
“She is more than prepared to continue the work at Excise and Licenses to support our economic recovery, improve the licensing process and create more equity in the marijuana marketplace,” Hancock said of Duplechian in a statement.
Hancock now has three department heads in the nomination pipeline. Earlier this month he nominated another in-house candidate, Armando Saldate, to take over the city’s department of public safety and replace the resigning Murphy Robinson.
The city is also looking for a full-time head for the Denver Office of Economic Development. That is a position that is not subject to City Council review, according to a spokesman in the mayor’s office.
Hancock’s third and final term as mayor ends in the spring of next year after an April election that will decide the mayorship and all 13 City Council seats. That leaves department heads in his administration with little in the way of long-term job security, but administration officials say the city’s operations are in good hands.
“Departures at this stage of any administration are common. These are talented individuals and we’re pleased they’re able to pursue new opportunities after having served the people of Denver with such distinction,” Hancock spokesman Michael Strott said in a text message. “We have extremely capable leadership across the administration and have grown a deep bench of agency leadership within the departments ready to step up, as evidenced by these recent nominations.”
News
Vail opens Pete’s Express in Blue Sky Basin
Friday’s opening of Pete’s Express (No. 39) means Blue Sky Basin is now fully accessible via chairlifts at Vail.
While skiers and snowboarders are still waiting on Earl’s Express (No. 38), the terrain available after a ride on Earl’s Express can also be accessed via Skyline Express (No. 37).
On the other side of Blue Sky Basin, however, Pete’s Express provides access to an area only serviced by that lift. Friday’s opening of Pete’s Express meant skiers had access to that terrain for the first time this season.
The top of Pete’s Express is the highest elevation point on Vail Mountain at 11,570 feet. In addition to being at high elevation, the terrain is also shaded by trees and north-facing, which meant it was Vail’s last pocket of unspoiled powder prior to Friday’s opening.
Vail had received 134 cumulative inches at the time of the chair’s opening, and snowy conditions that day brought another 4 inches of fresh powder to the slopes, for 138 total inches this season.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
News
The CDC’s new challenge? Grappling with imperfect science.
By Apoorva Mandavilli, The New York Times Company
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was long revered for its methodical and meticulous scientific approach. Agencies in other nations modeled themselves after the world’s most highly regarded public health authority, even adopting the name.
At the outset of the pandemic, the CDC moved at its accustomed pace. But this time, with a novel virus moving so quickly, the country paid a price: Testing and surveillance lagged as the agency tried to implement dated approaches with creaky infrastructure. Officials were late to recommend masking, in part because federal scientists took too long to recognize that the virus was airborne.
Now the contagious omicron variant is pushing the CDC into uncharted territory. Because decisions must be made at a breakneck pace, the agency has issued recommendations based on what once would have been considered insufficient evidence, amid growing public concern about how these guidelines affect the economy and education.
The agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has sometimes skipped much of the traditional scientific review process, most recently in shortening the isolation period for infected Americans.
After the Trump administration’s pattern of interference, President Joe Biden came to office promising to restore the CDC’s reputation for independence and rigorous science. The challenge now for Walensky is figuring out how to convey this message to the public: The science is incomplete, and this is our best advice for now.
For a bureaucracy staffed primarily by medical professionals, the change has not been easy.
In recent interviews, some officials at the CDC privately described the decisions as demoralizing, and worried about Walensky’s increasing reliance on a small group of advisers and what they saw as the White House’s heavy political influence on her actions.
Yet others outside the agency commended Walensky for short-circuiting a laborious process and taking a pragmatic approach to managing a national emergency, saying she was right to move ahead even when the data was unclear and agency researchers remained unsure.
There are policy considerations in a pandemic that are “not the sole purview of CDC,” said Dr. Richard Besser, who served as interim chief of the agency during the H1N1 influenza virus outbreak of 2009. But, he added, “I think we need some more clarity” when policy and economics drive agency recommendations.
As of Sunday, more than 800,000 Americans on average are infected daily, according to data gathered by The New York Times. Many schools and businesses are struggling to remain open; hospitals in nearly two dozen states are nearing capacity.
At the end of December, Walensky announced that infected Americans would need to isolate for only five days, not 10, if they were no longer experiencing symptoms, and that a negative test result would not be required to end the isolation period.
Critics complained that the virus might spread as contagious people were allowed to return to offices and schools. Many pointed out that the research supporting a shortened isolation period for omicron infections was scant.
But the recommendation had an important advantage: It could help keep hospitals, businesses and schools afloat through the worst of the omicron surge.
The recommendations for isolation are “basically correct,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, who led the agency under President Barack Obama. “The problem is, they were not explained.”
Walensky and the CDC declined requests for comment on new tensions in the agency’s decision-making. But the director has frequently cited rapidly evolving science as justification for recommendations that proved to be confusing or unpopular.
Testifying before the Senate on Tuesday, Walensky said the agency’s new recommendations for shortened isolation periods represent “swift science-based action to address the very real possibility of staffing shortages.”
It is has been something of a mantra for Walensky.
In March, the CDC said schoolchildren could safely sit 3 feet apart in classrooms, instead of 6 feet, although there was virtually no research to back up the recommendation. But the move did make it easier for administrators to consider opening schools.
In May, Walensky cited scientific data when she told vaccinated people that they could take off their masks and mingle freely, much to the consternation of experts who said that the move ignored the possibility of breakthrough infections. (Those arrived with the delta variant.)
In August, Walensky joined Biden in supporting booster shots for all Americans, well before scientists at the Food and Drug Administration or at her own agency had a chance to review the data on whether they were needed.
The most recent example — the isolation advice — left turmoil within the agency over the way in which it was established and announced.
On the Sunday night after Christmas, Walensky called an emergency meeting of the agency’s COVID response leaders. She told them the agency would shrink the recommended isolation period and would drop a negative test result as a requirement for leaving isolation, according to an official familiar with the video call who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual was not authorized to speak on the matter.
The new guidance would be made public the next day, Walensky said, and officials were not to discuss it until then.
Stunned, the scientists scrambled to gather the limited data to support the recommendations and to rewrite the hundreds of pages on the agency’s website that touch on quarantine and isolation.
Before publishing a new recommendation, federal researchers normally pore over data, write a draft and fine-tune it based on comments from others. There was so little evidence for shortened isolation — and even that was based mostly on the delta variant — that the “science brief” that typically accompanies guidance was downgraded to a “rationale” document.
Some researchers bristled at being left out of the decision-making process and were enraged by the agency’s public statement the next day that the change was “motivated by science.”
Although some believed the new five-day cutoff was arbitrary, they also knew of data suggesting that rapid tests might miss some omicron infections, and so mostly agreed with Walensky’s decision not to require a negative test result before ending isolation.
But when Walensky informed staff of the new recommendations in the emergency meeting Dec. 26, they were far from ready. Over the next week, CDC scientists struggled to adjust hundreds of guidance documents on the agency’s website.
About 2,000 health officials, public health lab directors and public health researchers at the state and city levels join a weekly call with CDC officials.
On the call Dec. 27, just hours before the CDC released its statement, state and local officials peppered agency scientists with questions about the plans for isolation guidance for the general public.
Under strict orders to not talk about the new recommendations, CDC staff members were silent.
“We would have appreciated more opportunity for input and heads up,” said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.
Walensky’s supporters said the pivot by the CDC was inevitable and that she had made the right calls. The agency is a behemoth, filled with researchers accustomed to taking their time, and the pandemic needed more urgent solutions.
“There are people at CDC who really don’t get it,” Frieden said.
During his tenure, he said, he was frequently confronted with “in some ways charming, but in some ways problematic, cluelessness on the part of CDC staff that their recommendations, their guidance, their statements could have big implications.”
Several outside experts said Walensky had become a scapegoat for people who were weary and frustrated by a virus that seemed repeatedly to have retreated only to return in a horrific new form in short order.
Leading the CDC is challenging even at the best of times, they said. But Walensky took the reins in the middle of a pandemic, in a politically charged climate and at a low point in the agency’s credibility and staff morale.
And agency researchers are still working remotely — “almost an unthinkable hurdle to overcome,” Besser said.
“I am concerned about CDC. I am concerned about the nation’s trust in public health,” Besser said. “But I think it’s really unfair to put that on the shoulders of Dr. Walensky.”
Walensky has explained the rationale for her decisions at news briefings held by the White House. But last week, responding to wide criticism about muddled messaging, she and other agency scientists held a briefing of their own, answering questions from reporters about the isolation guidance, the rising rate of hospitalizations among young children and the agency’s plans for a fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
The briefing was a welcome step toward rebuilding trust in the CDC and clarifying its decisions, some experts said.
“Separating out public health considerations from political considerations is very important,” Besser said. “And by doing briefings from CDC, she’ll be able to lift up CDC scientists and experts.”
Some of the current conflict at the CDC predates the pandemic and Walensky’s leadership. Tension between the agency and the National Institutes of Health, represented by Dr. Anthony Fauci, festered even during previous public health crises, some health officials noted.
In the most recent instance, Fauci and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy gave assurances on television that the CDC would revisit its recommendations for isolation — when the agency had no plans to do so — and irritated senior CDC scientists.
Ideally, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra should smooth things over, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
In a rare appearance, Becerra last week defended Walensky in a CNN interview, saying she had “a medical license and a degree in public health. She doesn’t have a degree in marketing.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Museo de las Americas’ “Smoking Mirrors” showcases two dozen artists who keep the Chicano spirit alive
The exhibit “Smoking Mirrors” makes some bold statements about the power of murals and the artists who make them. It gets the important ones right.
This show, featuring two dozen of the region’s most prolific artists, brings murals back to their roots, and reminds us that big, public art has a purpose. At its best, and most crucial, public art serves as a forum for political and social pronouncements. It gives loud voice to people who might otherwise go unheard.
If you go
“Smoking Mirrors: Visual Histories of Identity, Resistance and Resilience,” continues through Feb. 26 at the Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Info: 303-5714401 or museo.org.
The show harks back to the days when 20th-century civil-rights activists, aligned with the Chicano movement, used public art to claim their place in the region. The paintings, applied to walls, buildings and bridges where everyone could see them, often borrowed the colors, symbols and shapes of traditional Latin American art and culture, informing everyone that this country is home to people with roots in all regions, including those from Mexico and places farther south.
Those murals demanded recognition and equity for all and won respect for an art form that was sometimes thought of as folkloric. Rarely has art played such an important role in civic progress.
“Smoking Mirrors,” at the Museo de las Americas through Feb. 26, comes at a time when murals are, once again, all the rage, but where the populist credibility that Chicano artists (and later, graffiti artists) earned for them is all but lost. Today’s murals — often funded by government agencies or businesses who use them as decoration to sell new apartments or shopping centers or to lure tourists — are frequently white-washed into pretty decorations with zero meaning.
All those images of birds and flowers and giant bears, all those too-pretty geometric designs popping up through Denver exploit the “street cred” of back-in-the-day murals while taking none of the risks those works demanded.
On its surface, this exhibit celebrates present-day artists who continue to use their art to advocate for Latino causes.
On a deeper level, it feels more like a call to all artists who paint big to use their extreme “canvases” to honor the audacity of the muralists who came before them and take on more important topics.
It also advocates for the main mission of the exhibit’s organizer, the Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project, an organization that works to preserve important murals that are already present in the urban landscape but whose existence is threatened by gentrification. These murals are marks of history and we ought to safeguard them when we can.
As an aside, the project’s website — chicanomuralsofcolorado.com — has a wealth of info and background on the best of these artworks spanning several decades. It’s endlessly valuable to the cause.
To be sure, that cause is not lost to the artists in this show, who range from pioneers in the art form to newcomers. Through their two- and three-dimensional works, they carry on the Chicano legacy.
Curatorially, “Smoking Mirrors” is themed around the Mesoamerican mythic figures Quetzalcoatl and Tezcatlipoca who, as wall text explains, represent the opposing forces of lightness and darkness. Their mingling is a metaphor for duality, a theme underlying the work of all artists whose objects explore multiple identities.
While the work is all recent, it references many periods of Latin American history. Artist Jerry Vigil, for example, presents his ceramic piece, “Identity,” a recreation of an ancient Maya burial object. David Garcia’s acrylic-on-aluminum wall sculpture is an abstract representation of the Aztec figure Tezcatlipoca.
That history is updated through the 1500s and onward, with pieces like Emmanuel Martinez’s “Malintzin,” an acrylic portrait of the real-life historic figure also known as La Malinche, who began life as a slave but ended up a companion to the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés. And then through Carlotta Espinoza’s “Our Lady of Guadalupe,” which honors one of the most important religious events in the region’s history. And also through Alicia Cardenas’ “La Llarona,” which depicts the timeless figure known as “crying woman.”
Leo Tanguma’s portrait of the political hero “Emiliano Zapata” propels the action toward the 20th and 21st centuries leading to the presence of the contemporary figures captured in such pieces as Jodie Herrera’s “Soledad,” an aerosol and latex painting honoring Chicana activist Soledad Jovita Trejo Martinez.
The geometry of shifting indigenous identities is broadened by other pieces that reference people and events in what is now the United States. There is Virgil Ortiz’s wood and clay sculpture “Po’Pay,” which recollects the mid-1600s uprising against conquistadors in New Mexico; and Gregg Deal’s “Height of AIM,” a canvas painting made from spray paint, acrylic and ink that serves as a tribute to Native American activists who were part of the Red Power Movement of the 1960s and ’70s.
While the subject matter and media vary almost to the point of overload, the exhibition comes together nicely in the way it shows how artists explore their own identities and bring the public along on their journey. This is, in a sense, the story of much of Latino art made in the American West over the last half-century: the search to uncover personal and shared histories from both the past and present — sometimes lost during acts of migration, assimilation and discrimination — and then to introduce evolved, and often mixed, racial and ethnic identities to the world.
There is something gained in the excess of ideas here, the thread of art-making is apparent and many of the legends, ideas and moments referenced in the show make for a crash course in Latin American history.
But there is something lost, too. Objects in the tradition of “public art” or “street art” always fit awkwardly into formal art galleries like the Museo de las Americas. The radical, individual acts that they reference are tamed in the white cube setting. They become precious and elite when they are really meant to be populist and accessible. Art museums are not always the best settings for art.
The museo charges $8 a person. That does not feel like it’s in the spirit of work that is meant to “honor the Chicano/a tradition of using public art and murals in service to the people and communities that are historically dehumanized and oppressed in U.S. society,” as the exhibition describes its aim.
What the Chicano muralists taught us all is that European ideas of what makes art important — that it ought to be shown in a museum and sold as a commodity — are false. All art done with purpose and skill is equal. Their art was valuable because it was free and because it was not held up as something to be separated and idolized.
I’m not saying the art in “Smoking Mirrors” doesn’t belong in a high-end museum where people have to pay to see it. I’m saying that maybe it deserves something more.
