Helium Price Prediction 2022 — Will HNT Hit $60 Soon?

In Helium’s (HNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about HNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Helium Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of HNT is $32.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,503,264 at the time of writing. However, HNT has decreased nearly 4.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, HNT has a circulating supply of 100,539,361 HNT. Currently, HNT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, Bybit, and KuCoin.

What is a Helium (HNT)?

Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The aim of Helium is to improve the communication capabilities of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The network runs on proof-of-coverage, a new consensus algorithm based on the HoneyBadger BFT protocol which allows nodes in a network to reach consensus when connection quality is highly variable. Nodes come in the form of so-called Hotspots, which are a combination of a wireless gateway and blockchain mining devices. Users who operate nodes thus mine and earn rewards in Helium’s native cryptocurrency token, HNT.

Helium (HNT) Price Prediction 2022

Helium holds the 50th position on CoinGecko right now. HNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

HNT/USDT Symmetric Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The symmetric triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend.

Currently, HNT is in the range of $32.21. If the pattern continues, the price of HNT might reach the resistance level of $45.06 and $55.61. If the trend reverses, then the price of HNT may fall to $31.07 and $25.34.

Helium (HNT) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of HNT.

HNT/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of HNT.

Resistance Level 1 $35.84 Resistance Level 2 $43.22 Resistance Level 3 $48.69 Resistance Level 4 $55.38 Support Level 1 $26.45 Support Level 2 $16.29 HNT Support & Resistance Level

The charts show that HNT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, HNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $55.38.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the HNT might plummet to almost $16.29, a bearish signal.

Helium Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of HNT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of HNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

More so, the HNT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, HNT is in a bearish state. Notably, the HNT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of HNT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the HNT is at level 43.65. This means that HNT is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of HNT may occur in the upcoming days.

Helium Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Helium’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Heliums. Currently, HNT lies in the range of 14.38, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of HNT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of HNT lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, HNT’s RSI is at 43.65 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of HNT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Helium.

BTC Vs ETH Vs HNT Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and HNT is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and HNT also increases or decreases respectively.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Helium network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for HNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Helium in 2022 is $55.38. On the other hand, the bearish HNT price prediction for 2022 is $16.29.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the HNT ecosystem, the performance of HNT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $54.88 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that HNT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Helium? Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. 2. Where can you purchase HNT? HNT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, Bybit, and KuCoin. 3. Will HNT reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the HNT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Helium? On November 12, 2021, HNT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $54.88. 5. Is HNT a good investment in 2022? Helium (HNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of HNT in the past few months, HNT is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Helium (HNT) reach $60? Helium (HNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Helium (HNT) will hit $60 soon. 7. What will be the HNT price by 2023? Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $67 by 2023. 8. What will be the HNT price by 2024? Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $74 by 2024. 9. What will be the HNT price by 2025? Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $80 by 2025. 10. What will be the HNT price by 2026? Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $90 by 20

