Helium Price Prediction 2022 — Will HNT Hit $60 Soon?
- Bullish HNT price prediction is $35.84 to $55.38.
- The HNT price will also reach $60 soon.
- HNT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $16.29.
In Helium’s (HNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about HNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Helium Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of HNT is $32.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,503,264 at the time of writing. However, HNT has decreased nearly 4.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, HNT has a circulating supply of 100,539,361 HNT. Currently, HNT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, Bybit, and KuCoin.
What is a Helium (HNT)?
Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The aim of Helium is to improve the communication capabilities of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The network runs on proof-of-coverage, a new consensus algorithm based on the HoneyBadger BFT protocol which allows nodes in a network to reach consensus when connection quality is highly variable. Nodes come in the form of so-called Hotspots, which are a combination of a wireless gateway and blockchain mining devices. Users who operate nodes thus mine and earn rewards in Helium’s native cryptocurrency token, HNT.
Helium (HNT) Price Prediction 2022
Helium holds the 50th position on CoinGecko right now. HNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The symmetric triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend.
Currently, HNT is in the range of $32.21. If the pattern continues, the price of HNT might reach the resistance level of $45.06 and $55.61. If the trend reverses, then the price of HNT may fall to $31.07 and $25.34.
Helium (HNT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of HNT.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of HNT.
|Resistance Level 1
|$35.84
|Resistance Level 2
|$43.22
|Resistance Level 3
|$48.69
|Resistance Level 4
|$55.38
|Support Level 1
|$26.45
|Support Level 2
|$16.29
The charts show that HNT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, HNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $55.38.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the HNT might plummet to almost $16.29, a bearish signal.
Helium Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of HNT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of HNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the HNT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, HNT is in a bearish state. Notably, the HNT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of HNT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the HNT is at level 43.65. This means that HNT is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of HNT may occur in the upcoming days.
Helium Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Helium’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Heliums. Currently, HNT lies in the range of 14.38, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of HNT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of HNT lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, HNT’s RSI is at 43.65 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of HNT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Helium.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and HNT is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and HNT also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Helium network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for HNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Helium in 2022 is $55.38. On the other hand, the bearish HNT price prediction for 2022 is $16.29.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the HNT ecosystem, the performance of HNT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $54.88 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that HNT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
HNT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, Bybit, and KuCoin.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the HNT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On November 12, 2021, HNT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $54.88.
Helium (HNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of HNT in the past few months, HNT is considered a good investment in 2022.
Helium (HNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Helium (HNT) will hit $60 soon.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $67 by 2023.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $74 by 2024.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $80 by 2025.
Helium (HNT) price is expected to reach $90 by 20
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The 5 Promising Blockchain Projects Leading The Way Forward For Decentralized Technology In 2022
Cryptocurrencies had a dream run in 2021. From being treated as a fringe topic to becoming a potential disruptor of the traditional financial ecosystem, 2021 stood witness to the meteoric growth in the value of cryptocurrencies, as well as a significant change of momentum in terms of mainstream adoption and technological adoption. Between NFTs, metaverse, multichain projects, layer-2 scaling solutions, blockchain 3.0, web 3.0, play-to-earn games – there’s a lot that has happened in 2021.
Even though it is too early to predict how the cryptoverse will evolve in 2022, several projects have already raised the bar by introducing solutions that harness the potential of the underlying blockchain technology to meet a diverse range of real-world use cases. Here are five intriguing projects across the DeFi, trading, NFT, DAO, and security sectors poised to play key roles in the crypto ecosystem’s accelerating maturation.
Bridging Real-World Assets With DeFi
By design, TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (decentralized finance) are two different worlds. There isn’t much overlap between ecosystems, except the respective challenges each faces. For instance, the DeFi market is highly fragmented, leading to liquidity problems. On the other hand, the centralized nature of TradFi makes it extremely complicated for small and medium businesses to access funding opportunities as and when needed.
As the next logical step in the evolution of blockchain technology, Centrifuge has developed the first-ever decentralized lending protocol that connects real-world assets (RWA) to the on-chain ecosystem. Centrifuge is designed to connect borrowers and investors in a decentralized manner. The platform makes it extremely easy for borrowers to access financing by using their real-world assets as collateral. Concurrently, investors can diversify their exposure by investing in RWA-backed collateralized loans that have a low correlation with the crypto market.
Using Centrifuge, borrowers can tokenize real-world assets for use as loan collateral from its lending dApp Tinlake. There are no intermediaries in the process, and the platform is open to all investors and borrowers. In terms of interoperability, Centrifuge is built on Polkadot and its dApp Tinlake is bridged with Ethereum, helping users leverage the DeFi liquidity of Ethereum alongside the speed and low cost of Polkadot.
With DeFi 2.0 just around the corner, Centrifuge has connected two separate ecosystems and unlocked the trillion-dollar real-world asset market to drive more liquidity into the DeFi ecosystem.
Disentangling The Complex Crypto Trading Onramp
Even though cryptocurrencies have garnered mainstream recognition, only a handful of the global population uses them. Between the still foreign concept of digital currencies added to the many confusing CEX and DEX options, the entry barrier rises even higher.
Atani, an all-in-one crypto trading platform, aims to change this in 2022. The Atani team believes that the key drivers of crypto adoption are an accessible user experience and affordability. Accordingly, the platform has developed an end-to-end solution that makes crypto trading, investing, and portfolio management easy, straightforward, and cost-effective for a broader global population.
The Atani platform offers users free access to multiple exchanges, tax reporting, charting, notification management, and other valuable features. The team behind Atani has introduced a dedicated exchange aggregator that allows users to trade seamlessly across more than 20 leading exchanges like Kraken, Binance, Coinbase Pro, Huobi, and KuCoin from a single dashboard. Furthermore, the platform doesn’t add any fees on top of the transparent costs incurred from each exchange, making it a worthwhile destination for both beginners and professional traders alike.
Adding More Security To The Blockchain Ecosystem
In 2021, 37% of the crypto scams were using rug pulls compared to 2020, when it only accounted for 1%, highlighting that the blockchain ecosystem is in dire need of advanced security solutions. Conditions are poised to change drastically in 2022 with Avarta’s state-of-the-art on-chain identity verification and authentication service.
The most distinctive feature of Avarta is its unique approach to existing security flaws in blockchain authentication. Currently, identity authentication options are either pseudonymous solutions or centralized customer identification programs, eschewing the principle of decentralization.
Avarta has introduced a 4-in-1 solution for the blockchain ecosystem, including a biometrically-secure multichain wallet, an anti-bot mechanism for DEX listings, a multi-signature wallet, and a multichain and decentralized identity management with risk-based scoring. With Avarta’s military-grade security-enabled identity wallet, users exert complete control over their private keys. Plus, the platform’s cross-chain support enables users to consolidate all of their keys into a single wallet, removing the need to store multiple keys, passwords, and seed phrases.
Additionally, Avarta issues an Avarta Trust Score based on each user’s on-chain transaction history. This score works just like a credit score in TradFi, but it grants users full control over how the information is disclosed to service providers. Since the entire DeFi ecosystem relies on “trust,” the Avarta Trust Score will play a key role in lowering the rate of scams and rug pulls while helping DeFi expand its dominance.
Unlocking A World Of Innovative Funding Opportunities Via NFTs
When the term NFT is mentioned, most people think about overly-priced digital collectibles. But there’s so much potential in NFTs that’s yet to be unlocked. 2021 saw the meteoric growth of NFTs as trade volumes shattered all previous records. And in 2022, Solv Protocol, an open and transparent allocation trading marketplace on-chain, aims to unlock a diverse range of financial use cases with NFTs.
By merging NFTs with DeFi, Solv Protocol is disrupting traditional crowdfunding models. The platform recently introduced its ERC-3525 token standard, which combines the liquidity feature of the ERC-20 tokens and the descriptive attributes of the ERC-721 tokens to enable users to create complicated financial contracts easily. Dubbed Financial NFTs, this new class of NFTs leverages the newly created ERC-3525 token standard to express the multi-dimensional attributes of assets in the form of splittable NFTs.
Since each Financial NFT, also called “vouchers,” combine distinct features of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 token standards, they can be split into smaller parts, helping users flexibly trade, split, merge-lock, or use them in any other manner they prefer. As a result, users can implement TradFi models on-chain using ERC-3525 tokens like vesting, convertible bonds, fixed-term deposits, and other similar options.
The platform has also launched the first-ever Initial Voucher Offering (IVO) fundraising model, allowing projects to raise funds by issuing their own ERC-3525 tokens. The IVO offers more flexibility considering each “voucher” can be split into smaller parts while maintaining similar release parameters depending on the project’s tokenomics and long-term goals.
Spearheading The Efforts To Build A DAO For NFT Creators
The unprecedented demand and growth of NFTs in 2021 has left investors worldwide spellbound. With more and more influencers, celebrities, and renowned personalities joining the NFT bandwagon, the sales of NFTs shot through the roof. However, despite the monetary value of NFTs, the burgeoning segment is primarily driven by a few key marketplaces.
These marketplaces offer creators the option to accrue royalties as part of all subsequent sales of their original work. However, these marketplaces only offer royalties to creators if sales occur on the same platform where the NFT was originally minted, limiting the earning potential of creators.
To address the problem of unfair royalty distribution, CXIP, a minting-as-a-service (MaaS) platform, offers personalized smart contracts for content creators to highlight their contribution to each NFT produced through on-chain provenance. CXIP ensures that creators receive their fair share of royalties through these measures, irrespective of the platform where the NFT was sold.
To improve the value proposition even further, CXIP is also airdropping NFTs to every creator who has ever minted NFTs on Ethereum. Each user can claim $CXIP Tokens and join the CXIP DAO, the largest DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) of creators globally. The CXIP DAO consists of leading artists and brand advocates like Pharell Williams, Chad Knight, Jen Stark, Daniel Arsham, Justin Aversano, and the co-founder of CXIP Jeff Gluck.
Looking Ahead Towards A Bigger, Bolder, and Brighter Future For Blockchain
As blockchain technology continues to mature, the projects mentioned above will play key roles in bringing new features to their respective segments, helping attract more widespread attention in 2022. That said, bear in mind that these are just a few initiatives from the long list of promising projects destined to forge the foundation of Web 3.0 and DeFi 2.0.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 17th January 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange Scheduled this week starting on 17th Jan.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: WOOP
Listing date: 17th Jan.
Key words: NFT, listed on gate, xt, pancake, dodo, BSC
Official Website: https://woonkly.com
About:
Woonkly.com Metasocial Network is a Decentralized Social Network where all posts are converted into NFTs directly, where users have full control of their data and where the content is not uploaded to a server but to users’ computers through IPFS (interplanetary file system) allowing the creation of a decentralized global directory of creators, influencers, Talents, users and metaverses, interacting with each other and creating new ways to monetize content.
Project: DXB
Listing date: 17th Jan.
Key words: listed on pancake, BSC
Official Website: https://dxbpay.cc/
About:
DXBPay is building a payment model that utilizes cross-chain capabilities to serve the needs of merchants and offer a safe payment gateway that allows a wider sector of clients to shop online and pay using their cryptocurrency. The final product of DXBPay will be adopted by merchants who perform large-scale and high-speed transactions such as Amazon, Uber, Booking.com, etc.
Project: BES
Listing date: 20th Jan.
Key words: NFT, ERC20
Official Website: https://bes-libes.io/
About:
The current esports market is largely capitalized by corporate sponsors. Esports players have only been able to engage in limited economic activities, such as winning cash prizes in corporate-sponsored tournaments and serving as billboards for corporate sponsors. BES Token x LIBES is designed to solve this problem. Libes can boost the economic activity of players, provide new entertainment for users, and be built for the future innovations in esports and blockchain.
Project: CRFI
Listing date: 20th Jan.
Key words: listed on Bittrex, Uniswap, Pancake, DODO, Sakeswap, BSC
Official Website: https://www.crossfimain.com/
About:
Two of the largest problems in blockchain and decentralized finance in particular is interoperability of infrastructure and liquidity of assets. CrossFi’s multi-asset adaptor protocol enables cross-chain interoperability and provides liquidity to assets trapped on illiquid infrastructure. CrossFi aims to democratize decentralized finance by allowing anyone to create a synthetic asset on the Ethereum blockchain that is a derivative of their assets on any other infrastructure when those assets are staked and collateralized through the CrossFi platform.
Project: CLIFF
Listing date: 20th Jan.
Key words: MEME, listed on Uni, bitmart, ERC20
Official Website: https://cliffordinu.io/
About:
$CLIFF, a highly deflationary token on the Ethereum Blockchain that never stops growing through the use of true deflationary techniques and further income generation. CLIFF ($CLIFF) has a strong community at its core and is your ticket to great rewards.
Project: STEP
Listing date: 21st Jan.
Key words: MEME, listed on pancake, BSC
Official Website: https://walkwithstep.io/
About:
With Step, we make it easy to get fit and earn crypto at the same time! It’s like a gym membership that pays you back for every step you take. We track your steps with our mobile app and pay out in cryptocurrency based on how far you go each day. Get fit, earn crypto, and be the best version of yourself with Step!
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – January 10th to Jan 16th, 2021
Name: LOOKS
Weekly gain: 477%
Official Website: https://looksrare.org/
Name: AUC
Weekly gain: 283%
Official Website: http://www.aucunited.com/
Name: TMT
Weekly gain: 253%
Official Website: https://topgoal.io/
Name: PMG
Weekly gain: 67%
Official Website: https://www.pmgcoin.io/
Name: CSX
Weekly gain: 45%
Official Website: https://www.coinstox.io/
Name: EXFI
Weekly gain: 42%
Official Website: https://flr.finance/
Name: CURE
Weekly gain: 29%
Official Website: https://www.curetoken.net/
Name: MAXR
Official Website: https://maxrevive.io
Name: ANN
Official Website: https://www.annex.finance/
Name: JPEGS
Official Website: https://www.illiquidjpegs.xyz/
Name: COMT
Official Website: https://communitymetaverse.space/
Name: WELUPS
Official Website: https://welups.com/
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Top 3 Metaverse Projects to Watch In 2022
Facebook’s embrace of the metaverse has unleashed a world of new blockchain projects that merge the concepts of virtual reality, digital worlds and cryptocurrencies.
The metaverse refers to computer-generated worlds where people can don avatars, explore, interact with other users, play games, create a business, buy and sell land and other assets.
Metaverses took the digital realm by storm in 2021, serving as a facilitator of social interaction, business, recreation, gaming and education, to name just a few. They have exploded in popularity and their current momentum suggests they’re going to become a much bigger part of our culture as the new year progresses.
So without further ado, here’s a quick rundown of three of the most promising metaverse projects to keep an eye out for in 2022.
Bit.Country
The metaverse is all about creating value and human connections, and Bit.Country is doing its part by making it more accessible to everyone, regardless of their location, background and beliefs.
Bit.Country is a platform that enables anyone to build their own metaverse, where they can establish their own rules and formats and bring their own cryptocurrency to incentivize and reward followers and contributors. It provides all of the tools needed to get started with a map of their 3D world, support for games, commerce, economics, digital land ownership and governance.
Built upon the Metaverse.Network, which is based on Substrate in the Polkadot ecosystem, the metaverses of Bit.Country are hosted within its Continuum. The Continuum can be thought of as a map of all of the “Bit Countries”, with a limited number of coordinates and its future shape driven entirely by community members.
Each new Bit Country metaverse that’s created will be placed as a new block somewhere within the Continuum. Metaverse creators can customize the style, shape and texture of their block worlds, and the space within that block can be subdivided into 100 sections that can be independently owned and traded among users. The owners, or landlords, of each section, can then place assets within them, provide services, display NFTs or run events. They can import their favorite cryptocurrency or even create their own, which can be used by community members to buy assets, pay for services or participate in community events and governance. It’s a refreshing alternative to existing metaverses such as SandBox and Decentraland, where many of the rules have already been established.
Bit.Country’s ultimate goal is to create a world of perpetual communities, where metaverse worlds can grow exponentially while giving their communities multiple opportunities to participate and earn. It’s a project with a long-term vision that promises to create a new level of social interaction, with unique benefits to its users.
PlayMining
PlayMining is a metaverse-based play-to-earn gaming platform built by Digital Entertainment Asset that aims to transform online games by rewarding users for playing, instead of charging them money to be able to compete.
While traditional mobile games are often advertised as “free to play” the reality is somewhat different. In order to gain an advantage and progress players are compelled to buy in-game items that have no intrinsic value and soon become outdated, forcing users to buy yet more items. Over time, users may invest hundreds or even thousands of dollars in a game, with no way of recouping that value.
PlayMining wants to turn that dynamic on its head, creating a gaming economy that leverages blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs to reward players instead of encouraging them to spend. With PlayMining games, players earn assets in the shape of NFTS from their gaming activities. Blockchain-based NFTs enable real ownership of assets, meaning they can be bought and sold for crypto that can be traded for real-world money, ensuring gamers and creators are compensated for their efforts.
PlayMining launched its platform in May 2020 and now hosts three hugely popular play-to-earn NFT games, including its flagship trading card battle game JobTribes, which currently ranks ninth on DappRadar’s game ranking and boasts more than 40,000 monthly active users. Other titles on PlayMining include the puzzle game PlayMining Puzzle×JobTribes and the coin-pusher game Lucky Farmer.
Altogether, PlayMining claims more than two million players from over 100 countries have participated in its play-to-earn token economy and that number is set to grow in 2022 with the launch of yet more titles. The multi-task cooking game Cookin’ Burger is set to launch this spring, and will be followed by the debut of the coloring and racing game Graffiti Racer in summer.
DEA’s PlayMining is an innovative project that has already shown that profitable gaming is no pipe dream. As we enter 2022, it has every chance of upending the video game industry as we know it.
Syn City
A massive play-to-earn game that’s well worth watching is the mafia syndicate game Syn City, which is focused on providing greater access to new users.
Syn City leverages the concept of tokenized game assets in the form of NFTs, which can be owned both inside the game and also in the wider metaverse. It’s similar to many traditional mafia war games, with players tasked with building up their characters and crews, gathering and managing resources, strategizing, planning raids and attacks on other gamers.
Also intriguing is Syn City’s unique Mafia-as-a-DAO governance system, which lets gamers manage their own syndicates. It’s a new take on the idea of a decentralized autonomous organization, in which the community votes on proposals within their syndicates and on the game’s overall direction. It’s a system that ensures Syn City’s metaverse is transparent and provably fair.
Syn City’s unique model has won it a lot of fans, with an impressive funding round of more than $8 million in 2021, followed by $3.5 million raised within just 30 minutes of the launch of its IGO on the Binance NFT platform in December, where it now ranks number one for collections..
With more than 200,000 enthusiastic mafiosos signed up so far, the Syn City metaverse looks set to take the blockchain gaming ecosystem by storm in 2022.
