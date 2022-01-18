Here’s where the Treasure Hunt medallion has been found in previous years

CORVALLIS, Ore. — One team made timely shots and one team didn’t.

That was the difference Monday, as the Colorado women’s basketball team fell at Oregon State, 69-66 in overtime at Gill Coliseum.

“That’s probably a super accurate statement because the boards were pretty even and we did some really good things defensively and such but yeah, they made shots when they needed to and we did not,” CU head coach JR Payne said after a disappointing defeat in the first Pac-12 road game of the season.

The 22nd-ranked Buffaloes (13-2, 2-2 Pac-12) lost their second in a row after a 13-0 start to the season, despite 18 points from Quay Miller and a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) from Mya Hollingshed.

Oregon State (8-4, 1-1) got a 3-pointer from Talia von Oelhoffen with 18 seconds to play in overtime to snap the 66-66 tie. CU had no timeouts remaining and raced down the court to try to tie the game, but Jaylyn Sherrod’s 3-point attempt was off the mark.

The Buffs, who led 61-56 with less than three minutes left in regulation, went 1 for 13 from the floor in the final eight minutes, including 0 for 7 in overtime.

“It was real disappointing,” said Frida Formann, who had 13 points for the Buffs. “We definitely felt like we shouldn’t be in an overtime situation and a last shot situation. We just need to be tougher and more composed and have better IQ in those moments, but we’re going to learn from it.”

CU out-rebounded Oregon State, the Pac-12’s No. 1 rebounding team, 38-36, but OSU snagged the final three boards. One of those came with about 20 seconds to play in overtime. After von Oelhoffen missed a jumper, Jelena Mitrovic got the rebound and kicked it out to Ellie Mack, who quickly flipped the ball to von Oelhoffen, who then drained the game-winning 3.

“If you force Talia to miss a shot and then you give up an O-board and give her another chance, she’s not gonna miss twice,” Payne said. “We actually did a pretty good job on the defensive glass against them because they’re very good on the glass, but those last one or two were crucial.”

CU was looking to rebound from a 60-52 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Friday and jumped to a 12-7 lead early. OSU led after each of the first three quarters, however.

Although neither team ever led by more than five, CU had to battle all afternoon to keep pace.

Formann had nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run to give the Buffs a 61-56 lead.

OSU responded with back-to-back 3-pointers, however. Formann hit a layup and then drained 1 of 2 free throws with 12.4 seconds to go in regulation to give the Buffs a 64-62 lead, but Mack sent the game to overtime by hitting a jumper with 7.7 seconds to go.

After the game, the Buffs headed to Boulder after the short trip, but look to regroup before heading out to Arizona State on Friday.

“It’s the next-game mindset,” Payne said. “Just be the ultimate learning group and be able to take the good and the bad from every single game and be able to take what happened and didn’t happen and you just use it to get better moving forward.”

Notes

CU remained at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. This is the first time since December of 2016 that CU has been ranked in consecutive weeks. … Tayanna Jones had one of her best games in her two seasons at CU, scoring 10 points, pulling down six rebounds and recording three steals. … Oregon State blocked 12 CU shots. It’s the second time in the past four games CU has had 12 shots blocked. Prior to that, it had not happened in nearly six years.

Fast break

What went right: The Buffs out-rebounded the Pac-12’s top rebounding team, 38-36, and played solid defense much of the day.

What went wrong: The offense struggled when the Buffs needed it most. The Buffs made 44% of their shots in the first 37 minutes, but went 1-for-13 (7.7%) in the last eight minutes.

Star of the game: Tayanna Jones. She didn’t lead the Buffs in scoring or rebounding, but was exceptional off the bench with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. She also had the Buffs’ only blocked shot.

What’s next: The Buffs visit Arizona State on Friday at 5 p.m. MT.

Oregon State 69, No. 22 Colorado 66 (OT)

COLORADO (13-2, 2-2 Pac-12)

Sherrod 2-9 0-0 4, Formann 5-14 1-2 13, Finau 0-4 0-0 0, Hollingshed 5-14 2-2 13, Tuitele 1-2 2-2 5, Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Sadler 0-1 1-2 1, Miller 6-13 5-6 18, Wetta 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-65 13-16 66.

OREGON STATE (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12)

Corosdale 3-8 2-2 9, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, von Oelhoffen 6-13 1-1 17, Adams 2-6 1-3 5, Brown 1-2 4-4 6, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 3-7 0-0 6, Mitrovic 2-4 0-2 5, Mack 6-6 0-0 16, Codding 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 8-12 69.

Colorado 13 12 19 20 2 – 66

Oregon State 14 13 20 17 5 – 69

3-point goals – Colorado 5-18 (Formann 2-7, Miller 1-5, Hollingshed 1-3, Tuitele 1-1, Sherrod 0-2), OSU 11-27 (von Oelhoffen 4-8, Mack 4-4, Corosdale 1-4, Kampschroeder 1-2, Mitrovic 1-2, Codding 0-4, Marotte 0-2, Brown 0-1). Rebounds – Colorado 38 (Hollingshed 11), OSU 36 (Mack 7). Assists – Colorado 8 (Wetta 4), OSU 16 (Adams 6). Steals – Colorado 11 (Jones, Miller 3), OSU 10 (Corosdale 3). Turnovers – Colorado 11, OSU 18. Total fouls – Colorado 14, OSU 15. Fouled out – None. A – 3,854.