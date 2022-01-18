Celebrities
‘HIMYF’ EPs Reveal ‘Nothing Is Set In Stone’ As To Who The Father Is
The ‘How I Met Your Father’ journey has begun. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast and creators about the identity of the father, getting Kim Cattrall on board, and what to expect.
How I Met Your Mother is one of TV’s most beloved comedies. The new spinoff, How I Met Your Father, premieres January 18 and revolves around a woman named Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father. The identity of the mother on How I Met Your Mother was the ultimate mystery until the end, and the HIMYF EPs told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the identity of the father isn’t a done deal just yet.
“We did not know exactly who the father was when we started writing,” Elizabeth Berger told HollywoodLife. “Now we’ve had a season to live with these characters, and we are starting to get notions and starting to formulate a plan in our heads. Isaac [Aptaker] and I are finishing up our last year on This Is Us, and it’s a show where we were really schooled in having a plan and knowing where you’re going. We’re definitely sort of bringing those lessons to this one. But yeah, nothing is set in stone yet. But things are starting to take shape.”
Francia Raisa, who plays Sophie’s best friend Valentina, is “constantly” asking the writers about the identity of the father. “They haven’t told me but because I keep prying I don’t think they will, which is annoying. So I gotta find different avenues. I’m becoming friends with a lot of the writers so…” Francia said.
By the end of the season, Tom Ainsley, who plays Charlie, admitted that “there were definitely people I think we were rooting for. You’ll see throughout the season how Sophie’s story sort of develops, but there was a moment towards the end of the season, I remember we all sort of turned to each other and went, ‘Oh, she’s chosen the wrong one there. No, I wouldn’t have done that.’ So we’re definitely rooting for someone.
Sophie’s son in the future is also being kept hidden for now. In the original series, Lyndsy Fonseca and David Henrie played Ted Mosby’s kids. Isaac revealed that they haven’t decided who is playing Sophie’s son yet. “That’s part of why we wanted to do the flip of it and really focus on Kim [Cattrall],” Isaac said. “We have the son as an off-screen presence until very, very deep in the series. So hopefully, we have years before we have to think about what he looks like.”
Kim plays the older version of Sophie in the Hulu series. Isaac admitted that Hilary Duff and Elizabeth wanted Kim from the beginning but getting her felt “unrealistic and unattainable.” He added, “And then we were just so fortunate. She responded to the material, she agreed to get on the Zoom with us. We kind of talked her through the plan for the show and the character. And then a few weeks later, she walked onto our soundstage and just exceeded all of our expectations. The entire cast came in that day. They weren’t working, but they came in just to hang out at the monitors and watch her work. It was very cool.”
How I Met Your Father takes place in the same universe as How I Met Your Mother, and the creative team isn’t ruling out cameos from the original series stars. “It’s absolutely possible,” Isaac told HollywoodLife. “I mean, I think that’s so cool. Aside from the storytelling device, the main connection between the two shows are that we’re set in the same version of New York City. So that means that the possibilities are endless for our characters to cross through locations from the original show or encounter totally random, deep, ancillary background characters or one of the series regulars. It’s all on the table.” New episodes of How I Met Your Father will drop Tuesdays on Hulu.
Celebrities
VIDEO: RHOC Midseason Trailer! Dr. Jen’s Husband Leaves Her, Heather Slams Noella as “Thirsty”
Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener have struggled to get along since their first meeting earlier this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. And as the season continues, things will grow more and more tense between them.
In the just-released midseason trailer for the remaining episodes of season 16, a number of the women are seen getting in each other’s faces as newbie Noella appears to continue to deal with the devastating fallout from the end of her marriage to James Bergener. Plus, Dr. Jen Armstrong reveals her husband, Ryne Holliday, has left.
“You are a liar and a thirsty girl and I’m done,” Heather tells Noella in a heated scene from the trailer.
In another scene, Noella is seen screaming by a river. And later, as she is seemingly seen passed out or dealing with some sort of medical crisis, one of the women is heard saying, “We gotta get Noella out.”
As the trailer continues, Heather tells Dr. Jen and Shannon Beador, “Not everyone’s going to get along,” and Shannon agrees.
“There’s people in this group I will never be best friends with,” she vows.
Elsewhere, as Shannon says Gina Kirschenheiter needs to “put a little pin” in her ego, Emily Simpson yells, to someone whose identity isn’t revealed, “I’m talking! Shut the f-ck up!”
Emily also yells, during another moment, “Now you are a f-cking liar!”
In addition to Shannon voicing her issues with Gina, her boyfriend, John Janssen, lashes out as well.
“F-ck Gina,” he tells Shannon.
“I own my sh-t. She owns f-cking nothing! Done!” Shannon later says.
But there doesn’t seem to be any love lost, at least between Shannon and Gina.
“I’m going to promote myself because I like myself,” Gina tells Emily. “You know who I don’t like? Shannon.”
And even after making up with Shannon, Heather makes it clear that she does not trust her castmate.
“Shannon, we did makeup, but I still don’t trust her,” she tells Gina.
In other scenes from the RHOC trailer, Dr. Jen is seen encouraging Ryne to kiss her “like we’re married” before revealing, “Ryne packed his bags and left last night.”
Dr. Jen is also seen speaking of the potentially impending split during a FaceTime call as she says, “I don’t know. I guess I’m like, tired of being in this relationship.”
Check out the full midseason trailer below:
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Celebrities
Oscar Isaac Is Marvel’s Newest Superhero In The Disney+ Trailer For ‘Moon Knight’ [Video]
Oscar Issac stars as Marvel’s newest superhero in the trailer for Moon Knight, a Disney+ original series.
Marvel is heading into 2022 with all eyes on them and where they take their storyline over the next 12 months.
At the tail end of 2021, we received the trailer for Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which has fans counting down the days until its release. Before we get to that movie, though, Marvel has another project coming beforehand, which is Oscar Issac as Moon Knight.
If you watched the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals last night, you were treated to the first trailer for the show during half-time. Moon Knight will premiere on March 30th and Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector, an ex-solider with a dissociative identity disorder that manifests for him as fully distinct individuals.
During the show, we will see him struggle with mental illness and anxiety, not being able to distinguish his normal life from his dreams. He even forgets who he is at one point. Ethan Hawke plays the show’s villain, a cult leader challenging Marc to embrace the darkness.
We won’t spoil the rest, but you can watch the full trailer for Moon Knight below.
Celebrities
Jay Z Takes Daughter Blue Ivy Out For Daddy-Daughter Date To The Rams Game — Photo
The rapper bonded with his little girl while watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals.
Jay-Z might have 99 problems, but finding time to spend with his daughter ain’t one! The 52-year-old rapper took his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the Los Angeles Rams game on Monday January 17. The dad and daughter duo looked like they had a sweet day spending time together in a photo of them watching the game, via The Shade Room. The pair were both dressed in black outfits, as they watched the Rams beat the Cardinals in an impressive 34 to 11 victory.
The dad and daughter pair looked comfy in the seats, as Jay sported a black bucket hat and windbreaker jacket, along with sunglasses. Blue sported black baseball cap, along with a t-shirt that had a colorful design, with a few flowers on the front. The rappers’ daughter, whose mom is none other than Beyoncé, accessorized with a large pair of glasses, plus some of her own bling with a pair of hooped earrings and a few gold chain necklaces.
Other than spending time with her dad, Blue also celebrated her tenth birthday on January 7. To commemorate the music legends’ oldest child hitting double-digits, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson (née Knowles) wrote a sweet post to celebrate her granddaughter’s special day. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin,” Tina wrote in the birthday message. “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born!”
While Blue is still just a pre-teen, she’s already started following in her parents footsteps, dipping her toes into the entertainment world herself! She’s posed in some matching outfits with her mom and younger sister Rumi, 4, to show off Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line of athleisure-wear, back in December. She also co-starred with her mom and dad for an adorable Tiffany’s ad in October. The ad featured Jay and Bey on a date night together, before their daughter hilariously and cutely decided to crash it by snuggling up to her mom and dad.
