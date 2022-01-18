News
Hong Kong to kill 2,000 animals after hamsters get COVID-19
HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday that they will kill about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store where an employee was also infected.
The city will also stop the sale of hamsters and the import of small mammals, according to officials from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. The pet shop employee tested positive for the delta variant on Monday, and several hamsters imported from the Netherlands at the store tested positive as well.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, animals do not appear to play a significant role in spreading the coronavirus. But Hong Kong authorities said they are not ruling out transmission between animals and humans.
“We cannot exclude the possibility that the shopkeeper was in fact actually infected from the hamsters,” said Edwin Tsui, a controller at the Centre for Health Protection.
“If you own a hamster, you should keep your hamsters at home, do not take them out,” department director Leung Siu-fai said at a news conference. “All pet owners should observe good personal hygiene, and after you have been in contact with animals and their food, you should wash your hands.”
“Do not kiss your pets,” he added.
As a precautionary measure, customers who purchased hamsters from the store after Jan. 7 will be traced and be subject to mandatory quarantine and must hand over their hamsters to authorities to be put down, officials said.
They said all pet stores in Hong Kong must stop selling hamsters and that about 2,000 small mammals, including hamsters and chinchillas, will be killed in a humane manner.
Customers who bought hamsters in Hong Kong from Dec. 22 will be subject to mandatory testing and are urged not contact others until their tests have returned negative. If their hamsters test positive, they will be subject to quarantine.
Hong Kong’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it was “shocked and concerned” by the decision to kill the animals, and urged the government not to “take any drastic action before reviewing its approach.”
Hong Kong has been grappling with a local omicron outbreak traced to several Cathay Pacific crew members who dined at bars and restaurants across the city before testing positive for the omicron variant.
The government announced late Monday that two former flight attendants have been arrested for leaving their homes during quarantine and later being confirmed to have coronavirus infections. It did not identify their employer, but said the two arrived from the U.S. on Dec. 24 and 25 and “conducted unnecessary activities” while under medical surveillance.
The arrests came after Cathay Pacific said it had fired two crew members for breaching coronavirus protocols. It previously apologized and called their actions “extremely disappointing.” The company had to cut back on flights — both passenger and cargo — in January because of tightened virus curbs.
The two have been released on bail and will have their case heard in court on Feb. 9. If convicted of violating anti-epidemic regulations, they could face up to six months’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($642).
Previously in Hong Kong, some air and sea crew members could isolate at home under quarantine exemptions. Regulations were tightened on Dec. 31 to require crew members to isolate in a designated quarantine hotel for about a week.
___
This story has been corrected to say 2,000 small animals will be killed, including hamsters. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that 2,000 hamsters will be killed.
News
On-duty Aurora police officer hits and kills pedestrian with cruiser Monday
An on-duty Aurora police officer struck and killed a pedestrian with their police cruiser late Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. Monday at South Nucla Street and East Quincy Avenue. The person struck by the officer was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the collision.
Quincy was closed between Memphis Street and Buckley Road for a few hours overnight but appears to have reopened.
Aurora PD and Colorado State Patrol investigating scene at Quincy Ave & Nucla Street where a pedestrian was fatally struck by an APD police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/s3Y5XjQwJN
— Dalton Ross (@DaltonDenverCO) January 18, 2022
No other details were released about the crash.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
News
Editorial: It’s time to finally give out TABOR tax refunds
Gov. Jared Polis and the lawmakers who began working again last week under Colorado’s gold-domed Capitol in Denver are right to prioritize easing the financial pressure cooker of housing and cost of living inflation.
Democrats who will be running the legislative show in 2022 with majorities in the House and Senate, deserve credit for switching gears quickly to respond to what voters want and need. Polis and Senate leaders Leroy Garcia and Daneya Esgar and House leaders Alec Garnett and Stephen Fenberg are showing gumption by putting a time-out on their agenda to adjust to conditions on the ground. Republican leaders including Hugh McKean and Chris Holbert deserve credit for having been beating the drum of taxpayers’ savings long before inflation skyrocketed.
Polis and Democrats just passed a slew of fees last session on car owners and drivers in an effort to improve Colorado’s infrastructure. We supported the effort in several editorials, noting that no one was going to fix the roads for us, and Colorado lawmakers needed to step up and find a way to keep our roads and bridges from crumbling.
Well, we were wrong about one thing. The federal government has stepped up in a huge way to help states, cities and counties weather the short-lived COVID-19 economic slump and invest billions in infrastructure.
And we didn’t foresee, like even the best of economists, this peculiar economic boom where inflation is skyrocketing, even as employers try to hold back wage increases despite a severe labor shortage.
Good news is unemployment is low. Bad news is even if employers raise wages to attract reluctant workers, increases are being gobbled up by inflation.
So will the Colorado legislature respond in a meaningful way to this odd economic Catch 22 for American workers and non-workers?
Pausing the 2 cents per gallon increase on gasoline and diesel fuels will mean small savings for most Colorado drivers.
And Colorado lawmakers shouldn’t fight the temporary income tax reduction called for under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights in coming tax years. It’s a small refund per household (a cut from 4.55% to 4.5% or an average of $69 for an individual and $166 for joint filers) but the state’s budget is in good shape so this is the year to finally stop evading the constitutionally required refunds.
Polis has been supportive of those tax reductions since economists first projected refunds would be triggered, but there was early talk among some Democrats in the state House about trying to move money around with clever accounting tricks to avoid the refunds. Because TABOR requires tax rates to be flat in Colorado, the wealthiest Coloradans will get the biggest refunds, and that feels wrong in a time when low-wage workers are being hit the hardest by inflation. We would support efforts to reform the refund system so more money goes to taxpayers who need it the most, as long as it isn’t through pet-project tax credits inured to lobbyists. Some of the money could go to increasing the earned income tax credit, but that would leave out a big chunk of the middle-class taxpayers who are also seeing the cost of living outstrip the growth of wages.
Finally, we are thrilled there is bipartisan support for addressing the looming housing crisis – prices are going to continue to increase even as interest rates are increased by the feds. We feel strongly that money aimed at increasing affordable housing will be best spent in the public sector – housing authorities, Habitat for Humanity, and land trusts – rather than by private developers who have proven themselves unwilling or incapable of building a significant number of housing units for anyone but those at the very top of the market. Republicans should continue to advocate for construction and building reform, although we understand many of the restrictions come at the local level.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Victims of package theft would get tax credit if new Colorado bill becomes law
A Denver lawmaker who said he is a repeat victim of porch piracy has proposed a new tax credit to help people pay for lockboxes and other anti-theft items.
State Rep. Alex Valdez’s bill, among the first filed in the 2022 legislative session, would let individuals write up to $75 off their taxes, and would run for the next three years.
The money could go toward any “device that allows a package to be delivered within a locked area or a locked and secure delivery box,” states the bill, HB22-1030. The catch is that the bill only makes eligible someone who can prove, with a filed police report, that they were a victim of package theft.
The reason he wrote the bill that way, Valdez said, “is because we need data on where incidences of package theft are high.”
He added that he understands many people who might like to benefit from the proposed tax credit are and would be hesitant to involve the police.
“This is early in the process,” said Valdez, a Democrat. “Could (terms of eligibility) be changed? Probably.”
Though reliable data on this topic is difficult to come by — in large part because so many incidents are never reported — at least one recent study suggests Denver is especially prone to package theft.
Performed by the company Safewise, which publishes research and reviews home security products, that study ranked Denver first among U.S. cities for package theft in 2021. The company said its rankings are informed by FBI data and Google Trends data concerning where people search “missing package” and “stolen package” at the highest rates.
The rankings are imperfect, but Valdez said he’s been hearing anecdotally from lots of constituents about this. He said he didn’t write the bill to make the tax credit universal in part because people in his district, which covers downtown Denver, often experience package theft differently from people elsewhere in the state.
“We definitely don’t want folks claiming a credit if it’s not something actually affecting their area,” he said.
Chris Howes, president of the Colorado Retail Council, said that the big-box retailers he represents see package theft as a problem.
“Certainly it’s a topic that our members are really concerned with, because porch piracy is a growing phenomenon unfortunately,” he said. “It’s hard to put a number on how much money is being lost.”
The bill seems to satisfy two different priorities — saving people money and preventing crime — that Democrats, Republicans and the governor have all emphasized early in this legislative session.
Valdez noted that his proposal would not lead to more arrests or incarceration, rather focusing on thwarting crimes before they can occur.
“I think it’s a sensible approach,” he said, “as opposed to going the other route — increasing criminalization, which isn’t working.”
