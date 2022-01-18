Indian PM Narendra Modi Urged Global Action on Crypto

Digital assets have experienced a boom in the past years with new trends, such as DeFi, NFTs, and digital property, supporting a new wave of adoption led by institutional demand. These players have embraced the technology upon which they are planning to build the internet of the future, the Metaverse.

In the coming years, as younger generations inherited wealth and power, every financial and business sector will need to have a presence in the Metaverse. Thus, understating the benefits and opportunities earlier could reward projects and investors that develop a business strategy around these assets.

A new project called Metaverse Avenue and built on Solana was created for users to begin their journey into this sector. This advertising metaverse platform leverages the power of NFTs for users or companies to promote their products, personal and corporate brands, in the digital world.

Create Your Profile Or Rent Property On The Metaverse

Metaverse Avenue has a strong team of people with deep knowledge in the promotion and development of crypto and blockchain products. In total, there are around 10 people that understand design, marketing, and the crypto industry as a whole, that decided to create a unique way to combine the power of NFTs with marketing.

Metaverse Avenue will let users purchase NFTs and get a block on the project digital billboards. Therein, a person or company can upload information and an image on themselves or a brand. Billboards will be formed of a specific number of blocks.

According to the project’s official website, Metaverse Avenue will only mint a total of 10,000 tokens. These digital assets will be worth 1 block on the platform and will be available in a pre-sale on January 26th at 20:00 London time.

Investors and interest parties can sign up for the pre-sale via a whitelist. More information on this upcoming event can be obtained via the Metaverse social media, and their Discord Channel. Those people that sign up and get one of the limited places on the whitelist will receive a discount during the pre-sale.

At that time, 1 Metaverse Avenue NFT will have a value of 0.99 SOL. Post-event, during the project’s main sale, 1 NFT will be valued at 1.99 SOL that will provide them with their size of the block and location, each to be determined randomly and with their own individual size.

The Metaverse Avenue, How To Generate Passive Income On Digital Land

Once these events are concluded, the NFTs will be listed at a marketplace, such as Solanart.io or Alpha.art. However, each owner will be able to set the cost for renting one of their blocks for advertisement. Offers are to be set on Metaverse Avenue’s official website.

Thus, the platform will operate as a guarantor between a potential advertiser and a digital block owner. Per the project’s website, the functionality to rent-out block will be activated in April 2022 as the platform heads out into a multi-year development phase with exciting new features and capabilities.

Data from Republic Real Estate, one of the largest property agencies in the U.S., estimates that digital land has seen over 10x returns since 2019. The growing demand, and financial possibilities to capitalize on fresh opportunities, such as marketing and advertising with Metaverse Avenue and similar projects, seems poised to support more appreciation for the sector.

