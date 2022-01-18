Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron

The newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is the first woman to lead the city’s police force in its 160-plus year history.

Christine Elow, who grew up in Cambridge and has been with the police department since 1995, has been named the permanent commissioner of the Cambridge Police Department. She has served as the acting police commissioner since August when she took over for Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr.

Elow becomes the first woman to lead the Cambridge Police Department since its inception in 1859.

“My entire career has been dedicated to serving the Cambridge community,” Elow said. “I grew up in Cambridge and love working in this city. Now, I look forward to building off what we have started since I was named Acting Police Commissioner and am truly honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the department.

“I will remain committed to bringing change and transformation to public safety and working collaboratively with the community,” she added. “I plan on doing everything I can to help CPD advance its mission and continue to serve as the model for policing in Massachusetts and the country.”

Elow has been with the Cambridge Police Department since joining as an officer in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Navy for four years.

She first served in the Patrol Division and oversaw the Professional Standards Unit, where she was responsible for receiving, processing and investigating complaints made against members of the department. She later served as deputy superintendent for Day Patrol and Community Services.

Elow was appointed superintendent in 2017, making her the highest-ranking female officer in the history of the department.

“Commissioner Elow was born and raised in Cambridge, she has worked hard and risen up through the ranks, and she truly understands this community,” said City Councilor Denise Simmons. “She has never forgotten where she has come from, and she understands the importance of forging strong, respectful relationships within the community she serves.

“I’m thrilled to have a woman of color serving as a powerful, positive example to the many young girls of color living in Cambridge,” she added. “It is important that the diversity in our leadership positions reflects the diversity in our community, and it leads to better, more responsive policy-making. This is a truly good day for the City of Cambridge.”