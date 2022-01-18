Jamie Lynn Spears ditches book tour after public feud with Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears will not be going on tour to promote her new book, Things I Should Have Said, and apparently, it’s because she’s not in it for the money.

Sources told TMZ that the little sister of Britney Spears didn’t write it with dollar signs in her eyes, but “she wrote it to address her past, heal from it and move on.”

Apparently, she’s even planning on giving part of the proceeds to charity, but she’ll have to do it anonymously since she already had a donation rejected at one point due to the drama surrounding her family.

The Spears family drama makes everyone else’s Thanksgiving table arguments feel like a trip to Baskin Robbins.

Now that Britney has been released from her conservatorship, it appears she’s on a warpath and ready to take down every family member who benefitted from it, including her sister Jamie-Lynn.

Adding fuel to the fire was a recent Good Morning America interview with the Sweet Magnolias star, who tried to set the record straight about some of the things Britney had said about her.

She said, “When [the conservatorship] was put into place I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that.”

She also claimed to have gone out of her way to help Britney, saying, “I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship, and just end this all for our family.”

Britney responded with a Twitter rant, and questioned the timing of the interview with Jamie-Lynn’s book about to come out.

Britney claimed that what bothered her most was that her sister claimed she was out of control and wondered why she was even talking about that unless it was because “she wants to sell a book at my expense ???”

Jamie-Lynn also did a Nightline interview in which she talked about a moment in which she claims Britney locked them in a room with a knife.

Britney again responded with a long Twitter rant, writing, “Only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Next time you’re home for the holidays and your family is all up in your grill, just remember the Spears family drama and it will soften the blow when your aunt asks when you’re getting married.

