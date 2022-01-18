Connect with us

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband: Meet Jamie Watson, Her Spouse of 7 Years

Jamie Watson, Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears has been married to her ‘normal’ husband since 2014 and they have led a happy and exciting life together. Find out more about Jamie Watson here!

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, has led a successful career since starring in her own Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101 from 2005 until 2008, and now that she’s releasing her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, it seems she’s on top of the world. When she’s not working hard in her professional career, however, she’s enjoying a fulfilling personal life with her husband, Jamie Watson, 39, and her daughters Maddie, 13, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey, 3, whom she shares with her spouse. The lovebirds have been married since 2014 and appear to be stronger than ever together.

Jamie Watson and Jamie Lynn Spears pose on a red carpet. (Shutterstock)

Find out more about Jamie and his romance with Jamie Lynn below!

How did Jamie Lynn and Jamie meet?

Jamie Watson, Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Watson and Jamie Lynn Spears at an event together. (SplashNews)

Jamie Lynn and Jamie first met in 2010 after she split from Casey. They reportedly dated on and off for two years before they publicly announced their engagement in 2013. They ended up getting hitched in New Orleans, LA in March 2014 and have been open about their marriage to fans through social media posts and event attendances ever since.

What does Jamie do for work?

Jamie, who was raised in Louisiana like his wife, is a businessman who runs a company that sells electronics to corporations. In 2016, Jamie Lynn described him as a “normal guy with a normal job” during the TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out and he also reportedly admitted to not knowing about Jamie Lynn’s celebrity status when they first met.

How many children do Jamie Lynn and Jamie share together?

Jamie Watson, Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Watson and Jamie Lynn Spears pose with Maddie. (SplashNews)

In Apr. 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Ivey. When they got married, Jamie also became the stepfather of Jamie Lynn’s oldest daughter Maddie. Jamie Lynn spoke about her youngest child in a birthday post on Instagram in Apr. 2021.

“Ivey has brought us so much joy in these past 3 years, it was only fair that we had a celebration just for IVEY, with all of the things that fill her little spirit up with the same joy and love she shares with everyone around her,” her post read.

Jamie commented on the headline-making conservatorship case of Jamie Lynn’s sister Britney Spears.

After the pop singer’s hearing in June 2021, the brother-in-law spoke in support of Jamie Lynn by telling the New York Post that his wife only wants “the best” for her sister despite their rocky relationship.

“I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said to the outlet. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

Jamie & Jamie Lynn love taking cute family photos.

Jamie Lynn often posts adorable snapshots that she and her hubby happily pose for throughout the year. Whether it’s in honor of a holiday or to just show off their own special day with their daughters, this family of four doesn’t fail to disappoint. For Thanksgiving in 2021, they posed outside together while standing on leaves and in front of a tree outside. Jamie was sharing a sweet hug with Maddie while Jamie Lynn held Ivey. “Feeling extra TH🍁NKFUL this year🤎Hope everyone has a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING🤍,” the proud mom shared in the caption for the post.

