Jay Z Takes Daughter Blue Ivy Out For Daddy-Daughter Date To The Rams Game — Photo

The rapper bonded with his little girl while watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Jay-Z might have 99 problems, but finding time to spend with his daughter ain’t one! The 52-year-old rapper took his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the Los Angeles Rams game on Monday January 17. The dad and daughter duo looked like they had a sweet day spending time together in a photo of them watching the game, via The Shade Room. The pair were both dressed in black outfits, as they watched the Rams beat the Cardinals in an impressive 34 to 11 victory.

The dad and daughter pair looked comfy in the seats, as Jay sported a black bucket hat and windbreaker jacket, along with sunglasses. Blue sported black baseball cap, along with a t-shirt that had a colorful design, with a few flowers on the front. The rappers’ daughter, whose mom is none other than Beyoncé, accessorized with a large pair of glasses, plus some of her own bling with a pair of hooped earrings and a few gold chain necklaces.

Other than spending time with her dad, Blue also celebrated her tenth birthday on January 7. To commemorate the music legends’ oldest child hitting double-digits, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson (née Knowles) wrote a sweet post to celebrate her granddaughter’s special day. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin,” Tina wrote in the birthday message. “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born!”

While Blue is still just a pre-teen, she’s already started following in her parents footsteps, dipping her toes into the entertainment world herself! She’s posed in some matching outfits with her mom and younger sister Rumi, 4, to show off Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line of athleisure-wear, back in December. She also co-starred with her mom and dad for an adorable Tiffany’s ad in October. The ad featured Jay and Bey on a date night together, before their daughter hilariously and cutely decided to crash it by snuggling up to her mom and dad.