Celebrities

Jodie Sweetin Engaged To Mescal Wasilewski: 'You're My Person' — Ring Photos

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski both took to Instagram to announce their engagement with a sweet pic and a lovely quote from Maya Angelou, just over a week after her ‘Full House’ dad Bob Saget’s shocking death.

Jodie Sweetin, 39, is celebrating after a tough week. The Full House star, who was among many others at her former co-star Bob Saget‘s funeral on Friday, announced her engagement to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on Jan. 17 and shared a happy photo on Instagram. In the cute pic, the soon-to-be husband and wife are standing close together while smiling and showing off the incredible ring on Jodie’s finger.

“In all the world there is, No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is No love for you like mine” ~Maya Angelou,” Jodie began the caption for the announcement pic. “I love you Mescal, for always.
You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.”

“I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍,” she added before including the hashtags, “#soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome.”

Mescal also took to his own Instagram page to share the same pic along with another of a close-up of the ring. “So that happened…,” he cheekily captioned the post.

Jodie’s engagement to Mescal comes two days before she turns 40. The blonde beauty has been in the headlines for recently mourning Bob’s shocking death, which happened on Jan. 9, and sharing tributes to him on social media. The comedian was found deceased in his Florida hotel room while in the middle of a stand up comedy tour and his cause of death is still pending.

Jodie Sweetin turns 40 on Jan. 19. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

 

