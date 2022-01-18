Connect with us

Celebrities

Joss Whedon Breaks Silence On Gal Gadot’s ‘Justice League’ Accusations & ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Fires Back

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Joss Whedon; Gal Gadot
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon denied threatening Gal Gadot’s career. He also called Ray Fisher ‘a bad actor’ and similarly denied his misconduct allegations.

Director Joss Whedon has finally responded to the misconduct allegations made by Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher that allegedly occurred on the set of his 2017 superhero film Justice League. Joss, 57, told New York Magazine in an interview published Monday, January 17 that he never “threatened” Gal, 36, while they worked together, which is something the Wonder Woman actress claimed last year when she shared her own experience of working with Joss. “I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Joss said.

Joss Whedon; Gal Gadot (Photo: Shutterstock)

The filmmaker added, “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.” Joss then recalled how he and the Israeli actress argued over a scene involving her character on a railroad track, which, according to Joss, Gal misunderstood. “Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,” he said. Gal responded to Joss’ side of the story in an email to New York Magazine. “I understood perfectly,” she simply said.

Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot as ‘Wonder Woman’ (Photo: Everett)

Joss also addressed the situation with Ray, 34, who starred in Justice League as Cyborg, and previously accused the director of being “gross,” “abusive,” and “unprofessional” on set. Joss said that none of Ray’s allegations were “either true or merited discussing.” He denied Ray’s claims that Cyborg’s skin was darkened in the film, and also explained that the character’s screen time was cut because his storyline “logically made no sense.” When asked about Ray’s motives for making these allegations, Joss said, “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Some of Joss’ defenders believe these allegations were part of a coordinated attack against the director. He addressed this with New York Magazine. “I don’t know who started it. I just know in whose name it was done,” he said, referencing Zac Snyder, whom Joss replaced as Justice League director. He then noted how fans of Snyder’s attacked him online and would reference the scathing 2017 open letter penned by his ex-wife Kai Cole, who accused Joss of infidelity and being a fake feminist. “I was made a target by my ex-wife, and people exploited that cynically,” he said. “She put out a letter saying some bad things I’d done and saying some untrue things about me, but I had done the bad things and so people knew I was gettable.”

Ray’s allegations against Joss were previously backed up by actress Charisma Carpenter, who made similar claims in Feb. 2021 about Joss’ alleged behavior on the set of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. “I was not mannerly,” he told New York Magazine, when discussing Charisma’s allegations. “Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming. She struggled sometimes with her lines, but nobody could hit a punch line harder than her.” When asked if he called Charisma “fat” while she was 4-months pregnant, Joss responded, “I did not call her fat. Of course I didn’t.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Black activists say critical race theory hurts Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Black activists say critical race theory hurts Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Universal History Archive/Getty Images

As the nation celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black activists say critical race theory tarnishes his legacy.

“Critical race theory points out that only one group or race is systematically racist, and that they are irredeemable and can never be forgiven,” Emery McClendon told Fox News on Sunday. “That concept totally contradicts Scripture and the morals of civilized society.”

1642448901 466 Black activists say critical race theory hurts Martin Luther King

Bettmann collection via Getty Images

“Dr. King taught love and the need for mankind to seek to judge one another based on the content of our character, not on the color of our skin,” said McClendon, a member of the Project 21 national advisory council.

Members of Project 21, a Black leadership network, also say the CRT controversy hurts King’s dream of seeing all people united as one.

McClendon says critical race theory and the 1619 Project cause division and disruption among the races.

“Because the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory have perpetuated a narrative of ‘systemic racism,’ it is all the more imperative that we refocus our efforts on why it is important to reach Dr. King’s dream of climbing to the mountaintop,” McClendon said in a press release on Sunday.

“CRT is a very harmful doctrine and at the onset of its training, causes Black students and others to always see themselves as inferior and helpless victims who are discriminated against with no possible solution for change, or advancement,” McClendon told Fox News.

“We must stress that every individual is capable of obtaining success and the pursuit of the American Dream through hard work and determination,” McClendon said.

Posted in Holiday

Tags: critical race theory, federal holidays, Martin Luther King Day, Martin Luther King Jr

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Lala Kent Reveals Vanderpump Rules Reunion Regret, Reacts to Peter Flirting With Vicki Gunvalson

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Lala Kent Reveals Pump Rules Reunion Regret, Reacts to Peter's Flirtations With Vicki Gunvalson, and Teases Second Book as James Claims Proposal Bill Was "Tax Write-Off" for Sandoval
google news

Lala Kent and James Kennedy appeared on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, where she spoke of the Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion and he shared shocking information regarding his May 2021 proposal to Raquel Leviss.

After claiming last month that Raquel, who she described as “beautiful” with a “heart to match,” was the only cast member who reached out to her after the taping to make sure she was okay following her messy split from Randall Emmett, Lala made an unexpected admission before reacting to Peter Madrigal‘s online flirting with Vicki Gunvalson.

“I actually kinda regret saying that [Raquel] was the only one [who reached out]. Because my friends really have been there for me since that happened,” Lala confessed on the January 11 episode of the WWHL: After Show. “[So] for me to just fixate on the end of the reunion, no one reaching out, it was kind of like, that was my selfish moment, thinking that everyone should have just cared how I was feeling when that’s a tough day for all of us.”

According to Lala, she had a hard time filming the reunion because she, along with Katie Maloney, was forced to do so virtually.

“It was really difficult doing it virtually and I just felt like, for the first time, I was going to be able to go to a reunion and be completely honest about my life. Like, the control was going to finally be gone and I could voice what my life is, what it’s been, and it made it hard,” she explained.

As for Peter flirting with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki on Twitter, Lala said, “I can’t say I’m here for that mashup.” She added that she believes Vicki “is way too much woman for Peter.”

She also said that she is not “super close” to Raquel but finds her “hard not to adore” and confirmed she’s in the works on her second book.

“I’ve already started writing the second book so I’m really excited,” she revealed.

Also during the WWHL: After Show, following a question from a fan who wanted to know if James reimbursed Tom Sandoval for footing part of his proposal bill, James admitted he has not.

“People are obsessed with this. No, I haven’t and honestly, he said it’s a tax write-off for him so really, it’s nothing really. It’s no big deal. Thank you, Tom!” he declared.

Then, when host Andy Cohen pressed him for more information regarding how Sandoval was able to write off such an expense, James stammered, “Well, well, you know, something was like a tax write-off. Yeah. Technically yeah. Don’t quote me on this, guy! Don’t quote me on this, bloody hell.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Bravo

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

‘Desperate Housewives’ Actress Ion Overman Among 19 People Indicted for PPP Fraud in Atlanta

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

‘Desperate Housewives’ Actress Ion Overman Among 19 People Indicted for PPP Fraud in Atlanta
google news

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actress Ion Overman is among 19 people indicted for federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud in Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Since all 19 defendants had business ties in Atlanta or live in Atlanta, they were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

The separate indictments linked the fraudulent PPP loan applications to a single Atlanta-based businessman who was paid a fee for each successful loan.

Photo may have been deleted

Youtube

Overman, 45, is best known for her roles as Det. Elena Ruiz in CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd, Candace Jewell in The L Word (pictured with Jennifer Beals), and as Linda, Derek Luke’s fiancée in Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail.

She also had a recurring role as Maria Scott in Desperate Housewives.

Also indicted were music producer Carlos “Clos” Stephens, actor Dale Godboldo, and media personality Marvin Lewton, aka “Shadi Powers.”

Mark C. Mason Jr., of Atlanta, was charged separately in the six other lawsuits as an “unindicted co-conspirator,” according to court documents obtained by the AJC.

According to the documents, Mason is accused of submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications for two of his own businesses, Atlanta Business Capital and Advocate Business Capital. He received nearly $600,000. He is also accused of assisting the other defendants in submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications.

If the loans applications were successful, Mason assessed a “success fee” of between 2-5%, the documents said.

One of the defendants, Melissa Myrick, who worked for the IRS, allegedly supplied Mason with signed PPP applications that contained blank spaces for the number of employees.

Mason reportedly filed in the missing information after speaking with the other defendants.

The complete list of defendants are:

  • David Burge, of Tennessee, CEO, and president of Elemental Comfort LLC
  • Gina Destito, of California, owner of HomePoppins.com LLC
  • Jim White, of New Jersey, owner of AJW Home Services and Design LLC
  • Richard Mahee, of New Jersey, owner, and president of ARG Media LLC
  • Kristen Alexander, of Colorado
  • Morgan Brown, of Tennessee, owner and CEO of BHG LLC
  • Michael McGee Jr., of Georgia, owner of Arc Michael Logistics LLC
  • Marcos Soza, of Arizona, owner of Yes Auto Sales Inc
  • Melissa Myrick, of Florida, an employee with the IRS
  • Michael Myrick, of Florida, owner of MYCO Enterprises LLC
  • Kirk Codrington, of North Carolina, owner of KC Global Enterprises Inc
  • Dereck Clark, of Florida, owner of Dee’s Landscaping LLC
  • Darius McCants, of Alabama, CEO, and owner of BBF Inc
  • Dondre Berry, of Georgia, CEO and owner of Houzzit Inc
  • Mark C. Mason Jr., of Georgia, owner of Atlanta Business Capital
google news
Continue Reading

Trending