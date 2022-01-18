Joss Whedon insults Gal Gadot’s intelligence, denies threatening Wonder Woman star’s career

Joss Whedon has spoken out about his alleged misconduct on the set of many of his productions, including one tense incident in particular between him and Gal Gadot on the set of 2017’s Justice League.

According to New York Magazine, the 57-year-old filmmaker recently responded to his professional misconduct allegations during an interview with the publication, where he claimed he doesn’t “threaten” people and also that the incident between him and Gal Gadot was nothing more than a misunderstanding due to the fact that English is not the 36-year-old actress’s first language.

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Whedon told the magazine regarding the altercation between him and Gadot. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.”

Mega

The incident between the filmmaker and the actress reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding when Whedon told Gadot she would have to tie his body to a train track if she wanted him to cut a specific scene featuring her as Wonder Woman – but Gadot allegedly understood it as if Whedon was threatening to tie her to a train track for suggesting the scene be removed.

“I understood perfectly,” Gadot said about the incident, suggesting there actually was no misunderstanding due to the language barrier.

But the incident between Whedon and Gadot was not the only drama between the filmmaker and a member of his production’s cast, because he also reportedly butted heads with 34-year-old actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 superhero epic along with Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

In 2020, nearly three years after the filming of Whedon’s Justice League, Fisher spoke out alleging that Whedon’s conduct on set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

Mega

Following Fisher’s claims about the filmmaker, Warner Bros. Pictures started an investigation into Whedon and his alleged misconduct on the set of his productions – an investigation that led to the “remedial action” from the entertainment company giant.

“Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…” Fisher tweeted today. “Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today— I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.”