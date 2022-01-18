Connect with us

Kate Bosworth, 39, Channels Iconic Movie 'Blue Crush' In Bikini 20 Years Later — Photo

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Kate Bosworth, 39, Channels Iconic Movie ‘Blue Crush’ In Bikini 20 Years Later — Photo
Two weeks after celebrating her birthday, Kate Bosworth showed what life at 39 looked like by hitting the beach in a bikini that was bluer than the ocean waters.

“This is 39,” Kate Bosworth captioned the photos she posted to Instagram on Jan. 17, roughly two weeks after the Superman Returns star celebrated her birthday. Proving that it’s never too late to celebrate your special day, Kate reflected on her last year in her thirties – by sharing photos that prove she’s truly ageless. Kate looked like she stepped out of her 2002 surfing classic, Blue Crush, by donning an aquamarine bikini that showed off her fit and tone body. Kate sat atop a horse on the beach in the second of two photos, flashing the photographer a huge smile. ‘

“Happy Birthday Kate!!” wrote Naomi Watts in the comments section, and many others joined in with well-wishes and love. “You never change,” commented Malcolm Carfrae, the founder of Carfrae Consulting, a global lifestyle brand communications. Catt Sadler wrote, “Happy Birthday, beautiful Goddess!” Sophia Bush added, “Happiest Birthday, Beauty!” “Happy Birthday Kate! Gorgeous as ever!” added Susan Foster, while Laura Bailey sent “love & wishes beauty.”

It’s been twenty years since Blue Crush, and the movie continues to have an impact to this day. “For me, Blue Crush is the one that everyone, and especially young girls, come up to me and say, ‘You inspired me to do this! You guys are all my heroes!’ It’s so incredible,” said Kate while discussing the film during a 2020 reunion with costars Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake.

(Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection)

When asked if the three would reunite for a sequel, Sanoe said, “Yes, obviously. 100 percent. “I would totally, man. I love you girls, and I love Hawaii. You don’t have to ask me twice,” added Michelle. “I’ll put my life on the line again. I don’t mind, for a sequel,” Kate joked since, between the three of them, Sanoe was the only one with actual professional surfing experience when they shot the film.

Kate is starting 39 with a clean slate. In August 2021, she and Michael Polish announced they were going their separate ways after a decade together. “In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands,” Kate and Michael said in the post announcing their separation. “Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”

Celebrities

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Eva Marcille, Tyrese & More Stars At The 2022 Urban One Honors

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Eva Marcille, Tyrese & More Stars At The 2022 Urban One Honors
Just as it does every single year, Urban One Honors 2022 continued to shine a spotlight on a superstar group of honorees.

Source: TV One / TV One

Honorees for the evening included Lifetime Achievement winners Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Timbaland for Music Innovation; Living Legends Gamble and Huff, Tasha Cobbs Leonard for Inspiration Impact, and Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson taking home the honor for Entertainment Icon.

Hosted by singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premiered on, Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One. TV personality and Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Eva Marcille hosted a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

One of the big highlights from the annual event was H.E.R. taking the stage for an exclusive opening performance. Other incredible performances followed throughout the evening, including Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell also presented. Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, served as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.

In case you missed it, check out some photos from the Urban One Honors 2022 down below:

Celebrities

Rihanna criticized for disrespecting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
Twitter

Rihanna was dragged on Twitter.com Monday for disrespecting civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday.

As the nation celebrated King’s birthday on Monday, the Bajan businsswoman changed her Twitter banner to a Photoshopped image of smiling Dr. King wearing a gold grill.

Rihanna is not from here so she probably didn’t understand how offensive the image is. But she learned on Monday, as her followers lashed out on her timeline.

The offensive image was still posted as Rihanna’s Twitter header as of Tuesday morning. The semi-retired pop star has over 104 million followers on Twitter.com.

Instead of addressing the controversy, she posted selfies with the caption: “commercial break.” She also shared thirst trap photos and a video of herself wearing lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line.

 
Here is what some of her followers had to say about the MLK disrespect:

Celebrities

Gabrielle Union Rocks Sexy Slip Dress In Mirror Selfie With Dwyane Wade: 'Pre Birthday Behavior'

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade
Party time! The ‘LA’s Finest’ actress and NBA All-Star looked like they were ready for some fun in the sexy bathroom selfie.

It looks like Dwyane Wade had quite the 40th birthday. The basketball star offered fans a glimpse into his day as he posted a few saucy bathroom photos with wife Gabrielle Union, 49, on Jan. 17. The party started before the couple even left the house, as Gabi and Dwyane took some silly photos while getting ready together. The Bring It On beauty looked simply radiant in the snapshots, where she rocked a silky, wine red slip dress with black lace trim. Her skin was glowing and hair in long braids as she leaned onto one hand and snapped the mirror shot while a buff, shirtless Dwyane stood beside her, donning nothing but diamonds and a towel as he showed off his tattooed torso and pearly white smile.

In the first photo, the Hollywood power couple flexed their arms for the camera and giggled. In another snapshot Dwyane sweetly kissed Gabi, demonstrating his love for his longtime love. A third photo and final showed the couple softly smiling in the mirror. He kept his caption simple, writing, “Pre Birthday Behavior… 40,” adding an hourglass and a “soon” emoji.

Dwyane and Gabrielle are no strangers to flaunting their affection for one another. On Gabi’s Instagram, the couple dressed to the nines for a series of chic family portraits. While she donned a little black dress and cascading ponytail, Dwyane looked casual cool in a granite-hued cardigan and a Versace tank top. The stylish duo kissed in one photo while another showed their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia photobombing the scene. “For The Birthday Boy,” she captioned the set.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated his 40th birthday on Jan. 17. (Shutterstock)

The couple has been going strong for over a decade. They first got together in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014 with a lavish ceremony in Miami, Florida. Dwyane has three older children from other relationships, who Gabi became stepmom to. On Nov. 7, 2018 the couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade via a surrogate.

