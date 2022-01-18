Kawaii Islands 2022: Bouncing into the Anime Metaverse

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 18th January, 2022,
Kawaii Islands aims to be the first Anime Metaverse in the space for anime games, arts, and creative fans – starting with the first game “Kawaii Islands”, introduced on September 30, 2021. The year 2022 will mark a major leap of Kawaii Islands into Kawaiiverse – with a full set of blockchain infrastructure for game publishers, NFT creators, and many social features on a virtual community space. Many exciting games will come into Kawaiiverse to perform its “play, create, connect, and earn” vision.
Kawaiiverse’s long term vision
Kawaii Islands – “play, create, connect, and earn”
Kawaii Islands brings a whole set of gaming experiences to players with farming, decorating and styling for thousands of high quality gaming resources. Along with the current game loop, Kawaii Islands as well as the Kawaiiverse will introduce other gameplay to the ecosystem such as fishing game (Alpha test this year), Adventure game (fight with your Creatures) or Kawaii Islands real time minigames. Built for the community and work for the community, Kawaii Islands vision is not just about play to earn, create to earn and connecting people are also important drives of Kawaii Islands as a game and Kawaiiverse as the ecosystem.
Infrastructure for game publishers and content creators
And the ecosystem will not stop with our in-house games, creators will later get infrastructure support to join and create games/NFTs in Kawaii Islands Metaverse, bringing more unique content to our system. Kawaii Islands aims to build an all-inclusive system where every talented creator can join and create to earn. Kawaii Islands will grow as a nurturing hub for creators and anime studios in the blockchain space, empowering quality products with original creations.
In 2022, Kawaii Islands will initiate the building of Kawaiiverse foundational infrastructure for creators. Our long term target is to develop and provide creators, publishers, studios with a full set of tools for content and apps development in blockchain, allowing everyone to to start their on-chain business in Kawaiiverse. The developed infrastructure will enable artists and developers to incorporate their products to Kawaiiverse, serve the community and earn.
A strong community of players and enthusiasts
One of Kawaii Islands’ core values is building an engaging community for players and anime fans around the world. Proud to be one of the rare blockchain games that focus on creating actual game play with high quality graphics and immersive activities, Kawaii Islands aims to create a healthy and active environment for everyone to play and connect. Despite being a young community, many connections and great friendships formed from Kawaii Islands, especially, we could name a VC that was formed by Kawaii Islands players who met through the game and started the VC to invest in blockchain technology, K-Venture. Great community and life long friendship can form and grow together with the Kawaii Islands ecosystem.
In Q1 2022, mobile versions as Android and iOS apps will be introduced for the core game “Kawaii Islands” – together with other game feature updates. Major introductions related to Kawaiiverse including Kawaiiverse map and islands sale, infrastructure overview, and new games concept will be released.
In Q2 2022, “infrastructure as a service” will be implemented and ready for adoption of new games and minigames on Kawaiiverse. The infrastructure for publishing new games to Kawaiiverse will support (1) on-chain processes on both BSC and Oraichain network like NFT creation, marketplace, transaction history, (2) common DeFi mechanisms like staking/bonding or bridging, (3) communication protocols between games for social activity exchange, and (4) general interfaces for analytics like dashboard.
In Q3 2022, “protocols for creators” will be ready. Creators and anime artists around the world can use these protocols to create anime fashion, characters, content and share with the Kawaiiverse community to earn their privilege, appreciation and cryptocurrencies.
In Q4 2022, some AI-based personalization features will be introduced and with the readiness of the infrastructure and protocols, Kawaiiverse will be available for enterprises to join our business.
With all actions set out for the year 2022, Kawaiiverse will promisingly deliver more engaging gaming and creating experiences for players and creators. The development plan is expected to activate and define the first ever, create-to-earn Anime Metaverse for blockchain. With endless creativity from creators and Anime fans around the world, the Kawaiiverse will build a never ending metaverse on the clouds for all.
Q1/2022 – Upgrade core game & Expand to Anime Metaverse
– Mobile versions;
– Tailor feature & Daily shop;
– Kawaii Minigames concept;
– DAO Governance;
– Kawaiiverse initiation;
– Kawaiiverse islands sale
Q2/2022 – Infrastructure for Anime metaverse & new games within
– Kawaii Islands Minigames;
– Social features between games;
– Initial metaverse infrastructure.
Q3/2022 – Protocols for Creators
– Create and earn prototype for creators;
– Adventure game Alpha test;
– Protocols for creators.
Q4/2022 – Open Business for all
– Self-Open businesses: coffee/ restaurant;
– AI-powered Metaverse services.
About Kawaii Islands
Kawaii Islands is a collaboration between Imba Games Studio, a leading game development studio with over 14 million customers from more than 6 years of game development experience and a new strategic partner Oraichain, the world’s first AI-powered data oracle and ecosystem for blockchains. Kawaii Islands is a NFT play-to-earn game that creates a fantasy universe on the cloud for multi players to experience a whole set of simulation gaming including designing, building, crafting, farming and social networking. With exclusive NFTs Marketplace on aiRight and NFTs Rental Marketplace on TRAVA, Kawaii Islands aims to create a space where players can earn profits while playing games and is developing the foundation for an Anime Metaverse, where magic mixes reality and everyone can play, create, connect and earn.
Mars4 is a multi-tiered project that combines NFTs, Crypto and an immersive survival game together that will provide a window to a virtual Mars and a broader range of investment opportunities via the world’s first revenue-generating NFT.
The sale of Mars4 NFTs raised over $250K in a day and saw land plots sell swiftly via the Epoch System.
Epochs: Tiered Crypto Returns
Mars4 NFTs represent geographically-exact plots of land across the face of Mars, created with data from NASA and other space agencies, to be fully realized in modern 3D graphics. The Mars4 NFTs are released as part of the Epoch system that uses a scarcity model to establish its pricing.
The Epoch system is a tiered system that rewards investors in stages, offering better returns the earlier one decides to invest. To familiarise potential investors with the Epoch system, below the Epoch system is detailed in greater depth:
Investors who have purchased Mars4 land NFTs during or before the current Epoch (Epoch 1) will receive 51% of the earnings of the next Epoch (Epoch 2), redistributed in Mars4 Tokens (‘Mars4 dollars’) in one lump sum after the NFTs under that Epoch are sold.
The Epoch System extends from Epoch 0 to Epoch 5 with each Epoch containing a fixed range of NFTs. After an Epoch ends, income generated from that Epoch is always redistributed to NFTs owners who invested in any and all previous Epochs. This system is applied throughout, providing greater returns to investors who hold earlier Epochs.
With over 56,000 NFTs sold, only around 3,000 NFTs remain before the Epoch’s first stage redistribution kicks in. Once Epoch 2 is reached, investors holding the NFTs sold prior to Epoch 1 will receive 51% of the income from Epoch 2’s NFT sales in Mars4 dollars.
Integrating Mars4 Tokens: A Virtual Economy
Mars4 will be integrating both the Mars4 Token and the Mars4 NFT Land into the upcoming survival game set on the red planet, bringing an entirely new aspect to the investment value of Mars4 NFTs and creating an NFT that can generate revenue for its holders.
Each NFT Land sold is a virtual location that the game is set in, allowing holders and players to make use of their own personal space on Mars. This Metaverse will feature survival and colonization mechanics and reward landowners that build up thriving communities within their NFT land plots and provide returns in Mars4 Tokens for both player and investor.
In addition, the game will make use of the Mars4 Token as its core currency, building an entirely virtual economy that ties the Mars4 NFT to its own convertible token and allows players and investors to create real-world wealth on a virtual Mars.
Conclusion
As each Epoch of Mars4 is reached, the previous Epoch investors will continue to receive redistributed Mars4 Tokens, meaning that the best time to invest and benefit from the Epoch system is always now.
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,300 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could recover from $3,120, but it might face hurdles near $3,250.
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,300 and $3,250 support levels.
The price is trading below $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,200 and $3,250 resistance levels.
Ethereum Price Struggles
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,250 support zone. ETH even broke the $3,200 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It traded as low as $3,129 and is currently correcting higher. There was a minor move above the $3,150 level. The price is now facing resistance near the $3,180 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,392 swing high to $3,129 low. If there is an upside break above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $3,250 resistance zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,392 swing high to $3,129 low is also near the $3,250 level to act as a hurdle. A clear move above the $3,250 level might pump the price in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,400 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,550 in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,200 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,140 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,120 level. A downside break below the $3,120 level might push the price further lower. The next major support for the bulls may perhaps be near the $3,000 handle.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is still well below the 50 level.
Meme-currencies are being accepted as payments by major entities.
Despite high fees from Ethereum, it accounts for 13% of all BitPay transactions in 2021.
According to BitPay, altcoins adoption is surging more than Bitcoin.
As per the recent hike of cryptocurrencies around the world, their adoption among people has seen growth. Most businesses have started to accept cryptocurrencies as payments while altcoins are becoming popular.
According to the leading crypto payment processor BitPay, altcoins like Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu are becoming more popular rather than Bitcoin. It records that 65% of all payments were made with BTC in 2021 which is currently 27% low from a year back.
Significantly, everybody knows that Ethereum charges high fees, despite that it accounted for 13% of all BitPay transactions last year. Moreover, ETH seems to be the reason for Bitcoin’s declining crypto market share. Apart from these cryptocurrencies, some meme-tokens and altcoins are being the highlight of the crypto payment section.
DOGE And SHIB Into The Show
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are two meme-tokens that account to be out of the box among the popular meme-currencies. Along with these, even cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Solana, Cardano are also popular and potential currencies.
As a matter of fact, last year was quite a bullish period for meme-currencies along with their beneficial growth. Last March, the Dallas Mavericks, the basketball franchise owned by billionaire and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban, partnered with BitPay to accept Dogecoin. Additionally, Newegg which is an online store also began to accept Dogecoin and SHIB in payment methods last year.
Since the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies around the globe from last year, several major platforms began to accept crypto. As 2021 was a great year for the crypto industry, it is predicted that 2022 will be continuing its uptrend at the same rate. A recent survey shows that one-fourth of businesses are planning to accept cryptocurrencies in 2022. Following this bullish crypto trend, huge investors were rushing to invest in cryptocurrencies in massive amounts all through 2021. Thus, 2022 will also be accounting for more crypto transaction volume.