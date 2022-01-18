News
Kiszla: John Elway scrambling to find billionaire to let old quarterback be part of Broncos new ownership team
The rink was rocking at the good old hockey game with the best kind of lung-rattling loud. Some goon from Minnesota wearing No. 18 on his Ugly Christmas Sweater took a run and delivered a cheap shot to the head of Avalanche goalie Darcy Keumper. And Colorado fans all went insane.
Then my cell phone rang.
“This is John,” he said Monday afternoon, in a distinctive voice so authoritative it cut through the happy din of Ball Arena that was banging on my eardrums like a gong.
The Duke of Denver wanted to chat.
If it had been anyone other than John Elway on the phone, I might have told him to call back later, because I was busy watching a team, unlike the Broncos, that actually has a chance to win a championship.
“Where are you at?” Elway asked.
“At a hockey game,” I replied.
“Are your kids playing?” Elway inquired.
“No, my kids can’t skate backwards. And they’re grown adults now, John. So their youth sports careers are long over. I’m at the Avalanche game,” I told Elway, scrambling from my seat in the press box to a quiet hallway. “What’s up? Let’s talk.”
Elway wanted me to know the worst-kept secret in Denver: The Broncos are going to be put on the auction block. Sooner rather than later. And Elway is scrambling to be part of an ownership group that buys the team.
“I’m not interested in being the face of the franchise. That’s the job of the next coach and the quarterback and general manager George Paton,” Elway said.
“Whoever buys the team is going be the face of the franchise, and that’s the way it should be, because the next owner will invest a lot of money in the Broncos. But after being in Denver nearly 40 years, and being involved in the team as a player or in the front office for most of those years, the Broncos are part of my life. I would like to support the new owner however I can. That’s the role I would like to have.”
I asked Elway if he had an agreement with any potential buyer to be part of a formal bid for the Broncos.
“No,” Elway said. “I’m not formally engaged with one certain group or another.”
Nearly 40 years after arriving in Colorado as a rookie phenom out of Stanford, Elway doesn’t want to be hands-on with management of the Broncos anywhere near 24/7, but also he doesn’t want to say goodbye. It’s tough for a quarterback to take his ball and go home.
So at age 61, when he could retire to the golf course, Elway is doing what he did best while throwing 300 touchdown passes for the Broncos from 1983-98. The old QB is trying to extend the play, scrambling to sign on with a business tycoon who has the financial wherewithal to purchase a team that could conceivably sell for $4 billion. Elway would like to stay involved with the new ownership in a limited role, out of the spotlight, as an advisor to the primary owner.
Well, Mr. Elway, I’d like to own a piece of the Broncos, too. I could make lively conversation while chowing down on jumbo shrimp in the owner’s box at Empower Field, don’t you think? But as of yet, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hasn’t reached out to me.
And I get it: A multi-billionaire might think it’s more fun to join forces with Elway. So I’d be happy to help out Elway while he’s fishing for a nibble and pass along his phone number to any business tycoon who might think it would be groovy to rub elbows with an A-list football celebrity.
The sale of the Broncos could not only produce a bidding war (or so the heirs of Pat Bowlen hope), but some juicy clickbait headlines on the internet.
“The last thing I want,” Elway told me, “is for this sale to be a John Elway-versus-Peyton Manning thing.”
But as wickedly competitive as Elway has been his entire life, it’s hard not to think: After he was unable to pull the trigger on a deal when Bowlen offered him a 20% ownership stake in the Broncos more than 20 years ago, Elway would bristle if forced to watch Manning get a piece of the team now.
It’s only a matter of time before Broncos president Joe Ellis decides he’s ready to open the bidding. While the most-qualified buyer for a $4 billion item isn’t always the highest bidder, there will be no hometown discount given to any potential owner who enlists either Manning or Elway
“That’s 100% correct,” Elway said. “There will be no discount for me. And that’s the way it should be, because this is a business deal.”
News
Here’s where the Treasure Hunt medallion has been found in previous years
2021: West Park, White Bear Lake, inside a miniature ball with a face mask.
2020: Highland Park, encased in an icy doll’s head.
2019: Long Lake Regional Park, wrapped in cardboard to look like a downed cottonwood leaf on a wooded shoreline.
2018: Harriet Island Regional Park, inside a cut-up football, a nod to the Super Bowl coming to town.
2017: Keller Regional Park, in a frozen boot print.
2016: Bald Eagle-Otter Lakes Regional Park, inside a plastic Pioneer Press newspaper bag with some cigar leaves and a wet nap.
2015: Snail Lake Park, wrapped in white tape and frozen inside a chunk of ice.
2014: Como Park, hidden inside a blue jeans pocket buried in ice and snow.
2013: Cherokee Park, wrapped in leaves and ice.
2012: Tony Schmidt Regional Park, frozen in a mass of ice, tucked into a bag of Diamond pecan halves and then wrapped in leaves and brush before being secured with one white and one blue hair binder.
2011: Battle Creek Regional Park, unadorned and folded into a clear plastic newspaper sleeve.
2010: Lilydale Regional Park, under some ice next to a fallen tree, wrapped in a clear plastic bag with a photocopy of the Pulitzer Prize medal on it.
2009: Swede Hollow, attached to a laminated picture of the Pioneer Press bulldog mascot.
2008: Indian Mounds Park, in a plastic-wrapped box for 3M brand Highland Invisible tape.
2007: (first) Hidden Falls Park, encased in a block of ice between two logs.
2007: (second) Roseville’s Central Park, no disguise.
2006: Battle Creek Park, wrapped in ice, in a Nut Goodie wrapper and a red garter.
2005: Crosby Farm Nature Area, under a piece of bark from a fallen tree frozen to the ground.
2004: Phalen Park, inside a green doughnut.
2003: Como Park, frozen in a chunk of ice under fallen timber and leaves.
2002: Merriam Park, taped to the underside of a tortilla-chip can liner.
2001: Como Park, inside an Iron Man sports sock tucked into a Dove soap box.
2000: Newell Park, inside an Ace brand box of playing cards.
1999: Conway Park, wrapped inside a white crocheted holder.
1998: Cherokee Park, inside an Old Navy brand sock.
1997: Como Park, inside a Curad bandage box wrapped in a red bandana.
1996: Harriet Island Park, inside a Skoal tin.
1995: Battle Creek Park, inside a knitted yarn pouch.
1994: Highland Park, inside a small, white wooden box.
1993: Hidden Falls Park, inside a diaper.
1992: Cherokee Park, inside a white mitten.
1991: Langford Park, inside a Hostess Sno-Ball.
1990: Como Park, wrapped in clay and grass.
1989: The Capitol Mall, inside an earmuff.
1988: Tony Schmidt Park, coated with almond bark.
1987: Indian Mounds Park, wrapped in clay and grass.
1986: Highland Park, in a pipe.
1985: Kellogg Mall Park, glued inside a White Castle hamburger box.
1984: Newell Park, attached to a broken 45 rpm record.
1983: Lake Phalen Park, substituted as filling in an Oreo cookie.
1982: Wakefield Lake Park, Maplewood, wrapped in a classified ads section.
1981: Acorn Park, Roseville, taped between leaves.
1980: Como Park, In a plaster “stone.”
1979: Marthaler Park, West St. Paul, taped to a dead tree.
1978: Harriet Island Park, frozen inside a snowball.
1977: Irvine Park, in a cigar box.
1976: Keller Lake Park, Maplewood, in tree roots.
1975: Mears Park, inside a Bull Durham sack.
1974: Cherokee Park, inside a crushed Coke can.
1973: Lake Phalen Park, cemented inside a closet bracket.
1972: Marydale Park, inside a chunk of drainpipe.
1971: Wakefield Lake Park, Maplewood, attached to a baby-buggy wheel.
1970: Battle Creek Park, attached to a cast-iron vise.
1969: Victoria Street and Interstate 35E, in a crevice between two rocks.
1968: Highland Park, attached to plasterboard.
1967: State Fairgrounds, under 8 inches of ice, with a horseshoe.
1966: Harriet Island Park, attached to a flatiron.
1965: Como Park, attached to a block of printing lead.
1964: Beaver Lake Park, attached to a golden brick.
1963: Carroll, Jefferson, Farrington and Rondo streets, in a snowbank.
1962: Along Mississippi Street, attached to a disc.
1961: Highland Park, in a large clump of grass.
1960: Harriet Island Park, in the heel of a rubber boot.
1959: Warner Road, under a tree.
1958: Under U.S. 61 bridge, in milky ice on Phalen Creek.
1957: Battle Creek Park, in a clump of roots above ground.
1956: Como Park, inside a hollow log.
1955: Seventh and Robert streets, under a mailbox.
1954: Hidden Falls Park, in a hollow stump.
1953: Cherokee Park, in a snowbank; State Fairgrounds, in a large bush near the Poultry Building (there were two hidden in 1953).
1952: Highland Park, in a treasure chest in weeds.
News
CU Buffs women fall in overtime at Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — One team made timely shots and one team didn’t.
That was the difference Monday, as the Colorado women’s basketball team fell at Oregon State, 69-66 in overtime at Gill Coliseum.
“That’s probably a super accurate statement because the boards were pretty even and we did some really good things defensively and such but yeah, they made shots when they needed to and we did not,” CU head coach JR Payne said after a disappointing defeat in the first Pac-12 road game of the season.
The 22nd-ranked Buffaloes (13-2, 2-2 Pac-12) lost their second in a row after a 13-0 start to the season, despite 18 points from Quay Miller and a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) from Mya Hollingshed.
Oregon State (8-4, 1-1) got a 3-pointer from Talia von Oelhoffen with 18 seconds to play in overtime to snap the 66-66 tie. CU had no timeouts remaining and raced down the court to try to tie the game, but Jaylyn Sherrod’s 3-point attempt was off the mark.
The Buffs, who led 61-56 with less than three minutes left in regulation, went 1 for 13 from the floor in the final eight minutes, including 0 for 7 in overtime.
“It was real disappointing,” said Frida Formann, who had 13 points for the Buffs. “We definitely felt like we shouldn’t be in an overtime situation and a last shot situation. We just need to be tougher and more composed and have better IQ in those moments, but we’re going to learn from it.”
CU out-rebounded Oregon State, the Pac-12’s No. 1 rebounding team, 38-36, but OSU snagged the final three boards. One of those came with about 20 seconds to play in overtime. After von Oelhoffen missed a jumper, Jelena Mitrovic got the rebound and kicked it out to Ellie Mack, who quickly flipped the ball to von Oelhoffen, who then drained the game-winning 3.
“If you force Talia to miss a shot and then you give up an O-board and give her another chance, she’s not gonna miss twice,” Payne said. “We actually did a pretty good job on the defensive glass against them because they’re very good on the glass, but those last one or two were crucial.”
CU was looking to rebound from a 60-52 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Friday and jumped to a 12-7 lead early. OSU led after each of the first three quarters, however.
Although neither team ever led by more than five, CU had to battle all afternoon to keep pace.
Formann had nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run to give the Buffs a 61-56 lead.
OSU responded with back-to-back 3-pointers, however. Formann hit a layup and then drained 1 of 2 free throws with 12.4 seconds to go in regulation to give the Buffs a 64-62 lead, but Mack sent the game to overtime by hitting a jumper with 7.7 seconds to go.
After the game, the Buffs headed to Boulder after the short trip, but look to regroup before heading out to Arizona State on Friday.
“It’s the next-game mindset,” Payne said. “Just be the ultimate learning group and be able to take the good and the bad from every single game and be able to take what happened and didn’t happen and you just use it to get better moving forward.”
Notes
CU remained at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. This is the first time since December of 2016 that CU has been ranked in consecutive weeks. … Tayanna Jones had one of her best games in her two seasons at CU, scoring 10 points, pulling down six rebounds and recording three steals. … Oregon State blocked 12 CU shots. It’s the second time in the past four games CU has had 12 shots blocked. Prior to that, it had not happened in nearly six years.
Fast break
What went right: The Buffs out-rebounded the Pac-12’s top rebounding team, 38-36, and played solid defense much of the day.
What went wrong: The offense struggled when the Buffs needed it most. The Buffs made 44% of their shots in the first 37 minutes, but went 1-for-13 (7.7%) in the last eight minutes.
Star of the game: Tayanna Jones. She didn’t lead the Buffs in scoring or rebounding, but was exceptional off the bench with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. She also had the Buffs’ only blocked shot.
What’s next: The Buffs visit Arizona State on Friday at 5 p.m. MT.
Oregon State 69, No. 22 Colorado 66 (OT)
COLORADO (13-2, 2-2 Pac-12)
Sherrod 2-9 0-0 4, Formann 5-14 1-2 13, Finau 0-4 0-0 0, Hollingshed 5-14 2-2 13, Tuitele 1-2 2-2 5, Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Sadler 0-1 1-2 1, Miller 6-13 5-6 18, Wetta 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-65 13-16 66.
OREGON STATE (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12)
Corosdale 3-8 2-2 9, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, von Oelhoffen 6-13 1-1 17, Adams 2-6 1-3 5, Brown 1-2 4-4 6, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 3-7 0-0 6, Mitrovic 2-4 0-2 5, Mack 6-6 0-0 16, Codding 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 8-12 69.
Colorado 13 12 19 20 2 – 66
Oregon State 14 13 20 17 5 – 69
3-point goals – Colorado 5-18 (Formann 2-7, Miller 1-5, Hollingshed 1-3, Tuitele 1-1, Sherrod 0-2), OSU 11-27 (von Oelhoffen 4-8, Mack 4-4, Corosdale 1-4, Kampschroeder 1-2, Mitrovic 1-2, Codding 0-4, Marotte 0-2, Brown 0-1). Rebounds – Colorado 38 (Hollingshed 11), OSU 36 (Mack 7). Assists – Colorado 8 (Wetta 4), OSU 16 (Adams 6). Steals – Colorado 11 (Jones, Miller 3), OSU 10 (Corosdale 3). Turnovers – Colorado 11, OSU 18. Total fouls – Colorado 14, OSU 15. Fouled out – None. A – 3,854.
News
Last dance for Evan Battey in CU Buffs-USC hoops rivalry at hand
It was four years ago last week when the rivalry changed for good.
The night of Jan. 10, 2018, was a memorable one, if not a victorious one, for the Colorado men’s basketball team in Los Angeles. Coming off wins at home against ranked teams from Arizona State and Arizona, the bolstered confidence of a young Buffaloes team was derailed by a 70-58 loss at USC.
Four days previous, CU head coach Tad Boyle offered his “hell yes!” exclamation following the win against Arizona when asked if there was extra satisfaction in defeating one of the teams embroiled in the then-new FBI recruiting corruption probe.
USC, of course, was one of those teams, too. And with the Trojans holding that 12-point lead, head coach Andy Enfield took a timeout in the waning seconds to lead a courtside celebration with his team. The Trojans then tried to run a set play on their final possession.
USC completed a regular season sweep of the Buffs that year, but CU has enjoyed payback ever since. Fifth-year senior and Los Angeles native Evan Battey was redshirting as a true freshman that season, and was just weeks removed from the stroke that threatened to end his basketball career. As an active player, he has never lost to the Trojans in three seasons covering seven games. That run will be put to the test when the Buffs open a homestand ripe with opportunity against the Trojans on Thursday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).
“Any time you go and play against a hometown team like USC, right down the street from me, it’s a great opportunity to just compete,” Battey said. “I’m definitely going to miss playing them. I’m sorry I didn’t get to play them at the Galen Center this year. It’s coming to an end…all the rivalries I had coming in to my college career are coming to an end.”
After losing at Stanford and then at home against Oregon, USC dropped 11 spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday. Nevertheless, the opportunity to extend the seven-game winning streak against USC — sweeps in each of the past three regular seasons, plus a matchup in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals last spring — is a critical one for an improving CU team still in need of signature wins to bolster any possible NCAA Tournament credentials.
The Buffs are coming off a road split in Arizona but have not yet proven themselves against top-tier competition. CU is 0-3 this season against ranked teams, losing at home against Tennessee and on the road against UCLA and Arizona. After trying to extend their three-year run against USC, the Buffs will have another chance to change that winless mark Saturday against the ninth-ranked Bruins.
“It’s too early to worry about NET (rankings),” said Boyle, whose club stood at No. 89 in the NET on Monday. “We’ve just got to play well. We’ve just got to figure out a way to beat USC. But yes, we knew we had this stretch — Arizona, Arizona State on the road, then UCLA and USC at home — that’s a great opportunity for us to make strides.
“It’s a great opportunity to earn respect nationally and to make a move in the league standings. This is our only crack at USC and we’re both 4-2 in the league. It’s a separation game.”
Kiszla: John Elway scrambling to find billionaire to let old quarterback be part of Broncos new ownership team
Here’s where the Treasure Hunt medallion has been found in previous years
Celeb Style: Ye’s Red Wing Work Boots Are Discontinued, But You Still Have Options
CU Buffs women fall in overtime at Oregon State
Last dance for Evan Battey in CU Buffs-USC hoops rivalry at hand
Rep. Stauber launches reelection campaign
Sick St. Paul students still face 10-day isolation as CDC calls for 5
Forget the play-in, Timberwolves have wide open path to top-six seed
Labor dispute continues as King Soopers, union remain at bargaining table
Kirill Kaprizov steps up to get Wild hard-fought point against Avalanche
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
-
News4 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach