Celebrities
Lala Kent Reveals Vanderpump Rules Reunion Regret, Reacts to Peter Flirting With Vicki Gunvalson
Lala Kent and James Kennedy appeared on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, where she spoke of the Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion and he shared shocking information regarding his May 2021 proposal to Raquel Leviss.
After claiming last month that Raquel, who she described as “beautiful” with a “heart to match,” was the only cast member who reached out to her after the taping to make sure she was okay following her messy split from Randall Emmett, Lala made an unexpected admission before reacting to Peter Madrigal‘s online flirting with Vicki Gunvalson.
“I actually kinda regret saying that [Raquel] was the only one [who reached out]. Because my friends really have been there for me since that happened,” Lala confessed on the January 11 episode of the WWHL: After Show. “[So] for me to just fixate on the end of the reunion, no one reaching out, it was kind of like, that was my selfish moment, thinking that everyone should have just cared how I was feeling when that’s a tough day for all of us.”
According to Lala, she had a hard time filming the reunion because she, along with Katie Maloney, was forced to do so virtually.
“It was really difficult doing it virtually and I just felt like, for the first time, I was going to be able to go to a reunion and be completely honest about my life. Like, the control was going to finally be gone and I could voice what my life is, what it’s been, and it made it hard,” she explained.
As for Peter flirting with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki on Twitter, Lala said, “I can’t say I’m here for that mashup.” She added that she believes Vicki “is way too much woman for Peter.”
She also said that she is not “super close” to Raquel but finds her “hard not to adore” and confirmed she’s in the works on her second book.
“I’ve already started writing the second book so I’m really excited,” she revealed.
Also during the WWHL: After Show, following a question from a fan who wanted to know if James reimbursed Tom Sandoval for footing part of his proposal bill, James admitted he has not.
“People are obsessed with this. No, I haven’t and honestly, he said it’s a tax write-off for him so really, it’s nothing really. It’s no big deal. Thank you, Tom!” he declared.
Then, when host Andy Cohen pressed him for more information regarding how Sandoval was able to write off such an expense, James stammered, “Well, well, you know, something was like a tax write-off. Yeah. Technically yeah. Don’t quote me on this, guy! Don’t quote me on this, bloody hell.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Bravo
Celebrities
‘Desperate Housewives’ Actress Ion Overman Among 19 People Indicted for PPP Fraud in Atlanta
Actress Ion Overman is among 19 people indicted for federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud in Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Since all 19 defendants had business ties in Atlanta or live in Atlanta, they were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.
The separate indictments linked the fraudulent PPP loan applications to a single Atlanta-based businessman who was paid a fee for each successful loan.
Overman, 45, is best known for her roles as Det. Elena Ruiz in CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd, Candace Jewell in The L Word (pictured with Jennifer Beals), and as Linda, Derek Luke’s fiancée in Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail.
She also had a recurring role as Maria Scott in Desperate Housewives.
Also indicted were music producer Carlos “Clos” Stephens, actor Dale Godboldo, and media personality Marvin Lewton, aka “Shadi Powers.”
Mark C. Mason Jr., of Atlanta, was charged separately in the six other lawsuits as an “unindicted co-conspirator,” according to court documents obtained by the AJC.
According to the documents, Mason is accused of submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications for two of his own businesses, Atlanta Business Capital and Advocate Business Capital. He received nearly $600,000. He is also accused of assisting the other defendants in submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications.
If the loans applications were successful, Mason assessed a “success fee” of between 2-5%, the documents said.
One of the defendants, Melissa Myrick, who worked for the IRS, allegedly supplied Mason with signed PPP applications that contained blank spaces for the number of employees.
Mason reportedly filed in the missing information after speaking with the other defendants.
The complete list of defendants are:
- David Burge, of Tennessee, CEO, and president of Elemental Comfort LLC
- Gina Destito, of California, owner of HomePoppins.com LLC
- Jim White, of New Jersey, owner of AJW Home Services and Design LLC
- Richard Mahee, of New Jersey, owner, and president of ARG Media LLC
- Kristen Alexander, of Colorado
- Morgan Brown, of Tennessee, owner and CEO of BHG LLC
- Michael McGee Jr., of Georgia, owner of Arc Michael Logistics LLC
- Marcos Soza, of Arizona, owner of Yes Auto Sales Inc
- Melissa Myrick, of Florida, an employee with the IRS
- Michael Myrick, of Florida, owner of MYCO Enterprises LLC
- Kirk Codrington, of North Carolina, owner of KC Global Enterprises Inc
- Dereck Clark, of Florida, owner of Dee’s Landscaping LLC
- Darius McCants, of Alabama, CEO, and owner of BBF Inc
- Dondre Berry, of Georgia, CEO and owner of Houzzit Inc
- Mark C. Mason Jr., of Georgia, owner of Atlanta Business Capital
Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Kids: Meet Her Two Daughters, Maddie & Ivey
Learn more about Jamie Lynn Spears and her family with this look at daughters Maddie & Ivey.
Jamie Lynn Spears‘ family drama has long made headlines. The former Nickelodeon star has been publicly clashing with sister Britney Spears since the pop star’s conservatorship was terminated in Sep. 2021. But Jamie Lynn first found herself in the headlines for family news, after she announced she was pregnant at 16 years old back in 2007.
The Zoey 101 star and former boyfriend Casey Aldridge welcomed daughter Maddie in June of 2008 and largely stepped out of the spotlight after that. She would welcome daughter Ivey with her husband James Watson in April 2018. Want to know more about Jamie Lynn’s girls Maddie and Ivery? Learn more below.
Jamie Lynn became the poster girl for teen pregnancy after she announced she was expecting in a Dec. 2007 issue of OK! Magazine. She told the magazine at the time, “I can’t say it was something I was planning to do right now. But now that it’s in my lap and that it’s something I have to deal with, I’m looking forward to being the best mom I can be.”
In Jamie Lynn’s 2022 memoir Things I Should Have Said, the star revealed how she was initially forced to keep her pregnancy a secret from sister Britney. “There was a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved,” she remembered, later recalling how her team thought it was “too risky” to tell the “Toxic” Singer. “I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time,” Jamie Lynn went on in her memoir. She laid low during her pregnancy, hunkering down with her family in her native Kentwood, Louisiana. Maddie Briann Aldrige came into the world on June 19, 2008.
Though Jamie Lynn’s pregnancy with Maddie was very public, she managed to keep her eldest out of the spotlight in years since. But in 2020 Jamie Lynn opened up about a terrifying near-death experience her daughter endured after a 2017 ATV accident. She told Maria Menounos that after she crashed into some water they were able to rescue her, but when first responders took her away to revive her “we thought she was gone.” “That moment, I felt everything that you can feel, I think, as far as the worst,” she continued. “There’s nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling that you’ve failed her. And I didn’t want her to think that I couldn’t save her.”
Maddie went on to make a full recovery and enjoys an active life, with mom often posting photos from her softball or soccer games on Instagram. She has also appeared on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare as well as in ads for Kraft Cheese with mom.
While Jaimie Lynn’s first pregnancy happened fast, she waited for the right time for her next baby. Jamie Lynn announced she was expecting on Dec. 26, 2017 via Instagram. She shared a sweet family shot with Maddie and husband James Watson and wrote, “Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister.”
Jamie Lynn and James welcomed Ivey on Apr. 11, 2018. Reflecting on her 2nd pregnancy with People in 2018, she said, “This time, it’s just been a really peaceful experience,” Spears said of welcoming Ivey. “I think the only difference is the support system I have around me.” The sibling relationship was perfect from the start, according to Jamie Lynn, who told People, “Maddie was the first one to meet her after she was born.” She added that the baby “was so peaceful the moment her sister held her.”
Jamie Lynn gushed over her little girl while celebrating her 3rd birthday in Apr. 2021. She posted an Instagram photo of chic “Princess party” and wrote, “Ivey has brought us so much joy in these past 3 years, it was only fair that we had a celebration just for IVEY, with all of the things that fill her little spirit up with the same joy and love she shares with everyone around her. I don’t know how I got lucky enough to be y’all’s mom.”
Celebrities
The Soundtrack Of Black America: 20 Classics Produced By Timbaland
The Soundtrack Of Black America: 20 Classic Produced By The Legend Timbaland.
The 2022 Urban One Honors are on the way and the Lifetime Achievement honorees are getting their well-deserved flowers. As previously reported, this year’s Ne-Yo-hosted tribute show premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, and carries a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America.”
Several legends will be honored, but few have the catalog that Timbaland has under his belt. So what better time than now to revisit 20 classic records produced by the Legend in no particular order!
20. Ludacris “Phat Rabbit” (2000)
19. Jay-Z f/ Memphis Bleek & Amil “Hey Papi” (2000)
18. Omarion “Ice Box” (2006)
17.Timbaland & Magoo “Luv 2 Luv U (Remix)” (1997)
16. Drake “Thank Me Now” (2010)
15. 50 Cent f/ Justin Timberlake “Ayo Technology” (2007)
14. Ginuwine “So Anxious” (1999)
13. Petey Pablo “Raise Up” (2001)
12. Lil Kim “The Jump Off” (2003)
11. Missy Elliott f/ Ludacris “Gossip Folks” (2003)
10. Aaliyah “If Your Girl Only Knew” (1996)
Click after the jump for the next 10 classics from Timbaland.
Spain Sets Regulations on All Kinds of Crypto Advertisements
Lala Kent Reveals Vanderpump Rules Reunion Regret, Reacts to Peter Flirting With Vicki Gunvalson
10 Best Poker Sites with the Biggest Poker Rooms Online
Bitcoin Supply Shock: Only 12% Of BTC Supply Is On Exchanges Now
Pandemic task force reports lowest single-day COVID admissions in nearly three weeks
Dogecoin Billy Markus Thrashes Crypto.com for Hacks!
St. Louis County Police Department releases public wellness app
‘Desperate Housewives’ Actress Ion Overman Among 19 People Indicted for PPP Fraud in Atlanta
OHM In Blood, How This OlympusDAO Whale Sank Its Price by 44%
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Kids: Meet Her Two Daughters, Maddie & Ivey
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
What is the Best Air Purifier for Cough Symptoms?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma