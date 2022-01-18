News
Last dance for Evan Battey in CU Buffs-USC hoops rivalry at hand
It was four years ago last week when the rivalry changed for good.
The night of Jan. 10, 2018, was a memorable one, if not a victorious one, for the Colorado men’s basketball team in Los Angeles. Coming off wins at home against ranked teams from Arizona State and Arizona, the bolstered confidence of a young Buffaloes team was derailed by a 70-58 loss at USC.
Four days previous, CU head coach Tad Boyle offered his “hell yes!” exclamation following the win against Arizona when asked if there was extra satisfaction in defeating one of the teams embroiled in the then-new FBI recruiting corruption probe.
USC, of course, was one of those teams, too. And with the Trojans holding that 12-point lead, head coach Andy Enfield took a timeout in the waning seconds to lead a courtside celebration with his team. The Trojans then tried to run a set play on their final possession.
USC completed a regular season sweep of the Buffs that year, but CU has enjoyed payback ever since. Fifth-year senior and Los Angeles native Evan Battey was redshirting as a true freshman that season, and was just weeks removed from the stroke that threatened to end his basketball career. As an active player, he has never lost to the Trojans in three seasons covering seven games. That run will be put to the test when the Buffs open a homestand ripe with opportunity against the Trojans on Thursday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).
“Any time you go and play against a hometown team like USC, right down the street from me, it’s a great opportunity to just compete,” Battey said. “I’m definitely going to miss playing them. I’m sorry I didn’t get to play them at the Galen Center this year. It’s coming to an end…all the rivalries I had coming in to my college career are coming to an end.”
After losing at Stanford and then at home against Oregon, USC dropped 11 spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday. Nevertheless, the opportunity to extend the seven-game winning streak against USC — sweeps in each of the past three regular seasons, plus a matchup in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals last spring — is a critical one for an improving CU team still in need of signature wins to bolster any possible NCAA Tournament credentials.
The Buffs are coming off a road split in Arizona but have not yet proven themselves against top-tier competition. CU is 0-3 this season against ranked teams, losing at home against Tennessee and on the road against UCLA and Arizona. After trying to extend their three-year run against USC, the Buffs will have another chance to change that winless mark Saturday against the ninth-ranked Bruins.
“It’s too early to worry about NET (rankings),” said Boyle, whose club stood at No. 89 in the NET on Monday. “We’ve just got to play well. We’ve just got to figure out a way to beat USC. But yes, we knew we had this stretch — Arizona, Arizona State on the road, then UCLA and USC at home — that’s a great opportunity for us to make strides.
“It’s a great opportunity to earn respect nationally and to make a move in the league standings. This is our only crack at USC and we’re both 4-2 in the league. It’s a separation game.”
News
Rep. Stauber launches reelection campaign
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn, launched his reelection campaign Monday.
In a video posted to YouTube titled “Enough is Enough,” the congressman from Hermantown attacked Democrats for a litany of issues, including their response to the pandemic, border security and economic policies. He vowed to maintain gun rights and oppose abortion rights, among other issues.
“Together, let’s return our country to what made her great. Together, let’s rise up and stand strong,” Stauber said. “Our country depends on it, our future depends on it and our children depend on it.”
The former Duluth police officer and St. Louis County commissioner was first elected to represent the 8th Congressional District in 2018, flipping it from Democratic to Republican control. He was reelected in 2020 by a 19-point margin.
Stauber filed his statement of candidacy for 2022 in July. He has raised $1 million for the 2022 campaign with almost $740,000 cash on hand, the Federal Election Commission reported in the most recent figures available.
So far, only one challenger has entered the race against Stauber.
In November, Theresa Lastovich, of Chisholm, filed her statement of candidacy. She officially kicked off her campaign earlier this month.
News
Sick St. Paul students still face 10-day isolation as CDC calls for 5
In a break with new federal guidelines, St. Paul Public Schools will continue to require coronavirus-infected students to isolate at home for 10 days after a positive test or first sign of illness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 shortened its recommended isolation time from 10 days to five. After that, the recovering person can leave isolation, as long as they’re not experiencing symptoms and agree to wear a well-fitting face mask for five days.
Since their release, the guidelines have been adopted by at least a dozen of Minnesota’s largest school districts — but not St. Paul.
“SPPS is taking a more conservative approach to isolation periods for students than the CDC recommendation because of the need for students to be unmasked during meals and other implementation challenges at school,” the district said in a message to families Friday.
Spokesman Kevin Burns did not respond Monday to a request for more information about “implementation challenges.”
10 DAY ISOLATION
The St. Paul Federation of Educators had encouraged the district to stick with 10-day isolation for students and staff – or to require two negative rapid diagnostic tests for those returning sooner.
Although the St. Paul district kept the 10-day rule for students, staff now are to return after five days. That should help with staff shortages that have caused several metro school districts to move temporarily to distance learning.
St. Paul teachers union President Leah VanDassor did not return a phone message Monday.
The Elk River school district was among those adopting the new five-day isolation protocol for students and staff.
“We know this news will bring relief to many of our families as it reduces the amount of instruction time our students will miss,” the district said in a message to families. “However, we must continue to move forward with caution and to refrain from sending students to school while sick (even if they have passed the five-day quarantine period).”
COMPETING GOALS
The CDC said in its announcement that the change to shorter isolations was “motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.”
The agency also acknowledged that taking sick people out of society for 10 days is hard on individuals and society, especially at a time when the highly contagious omicron variant is taking over.
“These updated recommendations also facilitate individual social and well-being needs, return to work, and maintenance of critical infrastructure,” the CDC said on its website.
The change alarmed some health experts, who said it seemed driven less by science than practicality.
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told ABC News on Jan. 2 that the CDC was considering adding the requirement that recovering people test negative before they leave isolation. But the CDC update ultimately did not include that requirement.
Besides the shorter isolation period for infected people, the CDC also shortened its recommended quarantine to five days – from 10 – for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who come into close contact with an infected person.
DISTRICTS MOVE TO 5 DAYS
Since the CDC’s announcement, many large Minnesota school districts have adopted the five-day isolation for sick students and staff. They include Anoka-Hennepin, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Osseo, Elk River, Robbinsdale, Wayzata, Mounds View, Lakeville, Bloomington, St. Cloud and Eastern Carver County.
News
Forget the play-in, Timberwolves have wide open path to top-six seed
A play-in tournament appearance seemed like a reasonable goal for the Timberwolves at the season’s outset.
The Western Conference is often deep and talented, with eight-plus good teams in any given season. But finishing among the top 10 given the team’s talent level was a fair expectation. If the Wolves could make the jump to win approximately half their games, that would equal a successful season they could build off of moving forward.
But as seasons progress, so too do circumstances. The Timberwolves are about where many pegged them to be at this point, just a breath below .500 and competitive on a nightly basis. But so much of the Western Conference has folded around them.
Minnesota’s 21-22 mark would’ve placed it 12th in the Eastern Conference as of Monday afternoon, yet it stood in seventh place in the West. Suddenly, a top-six seed that would allow the Wolves to bypass the play-in tournament and move directly into the playoffs looks not only feasible, but likely?
Currently in sixth is a Denver team that’s missing two of its top three players. The Nuggets still have reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, but Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are likely out until at least April.
Minnesota entered Monday tied with a Lakers team that could be without Anthony Davis for two more weeks.
The Clippers have fallen to ninth in the conference without Paul George, whose elbow injury situation appears rather ominous with a still to-be-determined return date. That’s not to mention Kawhi Leonard, who still has yet to play this season after having surgery in July to repair his torn ACL.
The middle of the Western Conference pack is bruised and battered, with the exception of Minnesota. The Timberwolves, to this point, have avoided major injuries. Sure, Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell missed a few games here and there with bumps, bruises and soreness, and Minnesota, like many teams, endured its own COVID crisis.
But sans reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin, who is currently in health and safety protocols, the Timberwolves are otherwise at full strength, with all traditional rotation players available. All hands are on deck. After the healthy Wolves routed short-handed Golden State on Sunday, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted now is the time for Minnesota to make a charge.
“This is the time for us to start putting it together and start stacking some really good performances on top of each other and avoid the slip ups that we’ve had,” Finch said. “Through the last couple weeks, we’ve talked about getting everyone back healthy and what that could look like, and now it’s time to go, make a push between here and the all-star break. It’s always a tough time in the season, but we’ve got a lot more games piling up, most of them on the road, so we have to be ready to go.”
The runway has cleared for Minnesota to make an expedited push up the Western Conference ladder, now it’s up to the Wolves to prove they’re serious about doing so. The next two road games in consecutive days against middling Eastern Conference opponents in New York and Atlanta provide the perfect opportunity for the Wolves to establish themselves as playoff-worthy.
“We don’t just want be in the play-in game, we want to be set in the playoffs,” Malik Beasley said. “We’re trying to figure out how to get a nice little win streak to get us above the hump and take us to where we need to go.”
Jaylen Nowell was asked about Minnesota’s potential after Sunday’s win. He wasn’t sure how to answer the question. For years, potential has been the word used to describe this roster — which, yes, does still feature a number of “young” players.
Potential is usually a word used to discuss those who have yet to achieve.
Now is the time to ditch the inconsistencies that have plagued Minnesota all season and left it swimming just under the .500 mark for much of the season. There are no excuses present at the moment to do anything other than win.
“Potential — I’ve always heard that the longer you do something, you actually want to hear that word less, and you actually want to start doing,” Nowell said. “I mean, we’re gonna get to that point where we’re doing this consistently. Once that happens, it’s gonna be great.”
Last dance for Evan Battey in CU Buffs-USC hoops rivalry at hand
Rep. Stauber launches reelection campaign
Sick St. Paul students still face 10-day isolation as CDC calls for 5
Forget the play-in, Timberwolves have wide open path to top-six seed
Labor dispute continues as King Soopers, union remain at bargaining table
Kirill Kaprizov steps up to get Wild hard-fought point against Avalanche
Thousands gather as Denver’s Martin Luther King Jr. Marade returns to the streets after last year’s pandemic disruption
Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Red Bikini After Almost Being Kicked Off Of Flight
Las Vegas Raiders become the 4th NFL team searching for a GM after firing Mike Mayock. Here’s the latest in the NFL’s firing and hiring cycle.
Pierce Brosnan, 68, Is Handsome With Gray Hair As He Picks Up Bouquets Of Flowers — Photos
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?