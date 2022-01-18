Bitcoin
LBank Exchange Will List Battle Esports Coin (BES) on January 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 17, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Battle Esports Coin (BES) on January 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BES/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, 2022.
The current eSports market is largely capitalized by corporate sponsors, it’s not easy and efficient enough for players to realize monetization via current B to C structure. To solve this problem, Battle Esports Coin (BES) token and Libes make C to C transactions possible so that they can boost the economic activity of players, provide new entertainment for users, and revolutionize eSports market with leading-edge blockchain technology. BES will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
BES x Libes: Liberty Through E-Sports
Libes is a platform built to create new economies in the eSports market and expand the economics and value of eSports itself. Within the Libes eSports platform, users can bet on the tournament matches, give social tippings directly to players, and purchase players’ original NFTs and service NFTs. Players will be able to receive revenue from these features, which will allow them to perform in a completely different way from their previous economic activities.
As Libes’ governance token, BES is created for use on the Libes eSports platform and serves as the platform’s voting rights. By decentralizing rights, Libes aims to become a self-sustaining decentralized organization (DAO) made up of players and users.
The value of the eSports betting industry alone is forecasted to grow as big as 13.05 billion US dollars by 2025. BES and Libes plan to offer a steady roll out of betting services on games and other event to provide a new revolutionary forms of entertainment that will distinguish their platform and suite of services from those of conventional bookmakers.
Targeting markets for eSports gambling worldwide, BES and Libes will capture most target players and interest from the most robust markets in Asia starting with China, Korea, and Japan followed by the United States, and Europe. With the expansion of online gambling and the increasing popularity of eSports they aim to present a very interesting entertainment proposition to their target markets.
About Battle Esports Coin (BES)
BES token fulfills several purposes within the eSports gambling ecosystem. It serves as in-game currency and has exchange value inside the Libes eSports betting platform. Players can purchase BES tokens and place bets on eSports games as well as enjoy additional benefits from staking, tournament attendance, and engagement with the influencers defining the eSports scene. Implementing a DAO and reward mechanism, BES tokens can be earned by users for engagement and contribution within the ecosystem including the creation of NFTs, purchase of goods, gambling on tournaments.
BES is an ERC-20 token with a fixed initial issuance amount. Therefore, the distribution volume is limited, and the design is such that the value can be easily increased by creating demand. The total supply of BES is 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000) tokens. 40% of it is provided for ecosystem, 17% is allocated for marketing, 15% is used for pre-sale/IEO, another 15% is provided for leadership, 6% is for initial liquidity offering, 5% is for sponsor, and the rest 2% is allocated to strategic advisor. BES is also prepared for staking on multiple DeFi platforms and can be rewarded.
The BES token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, 2022, investors who are interested in Libes investment can easily buy and sell BES on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BES on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about BES Token:
Official Website: https://bes-libes.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/libesglobal
Twitter: https://twitter.com/libesglobal
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
[email protected]
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For Move Below $40K
Bitcoin failed to stay above the $43,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC is trading in a bearish zone and could continue to move down below $41,200.
- Bitcoin is struggling to climb above the $42,500 and $42,800 resistance levels.
- The price is trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a major increase if there is a clear move above the $43,000 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Is Showing Bearish Signs
Bitcoin price failed to accelerate higher above the $43,500 resistance zone. As a result, there was a bearish reaction below the $43,000 pivot level.
The price traded below the $42,500 and $42,000 support levels. It even traded close to $41,500 and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $41,579 before the price started an upside correction.
Bitcoin price was able to recover above the $42,000 resistance zone. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,579 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $42,500 level. The next major resistance is near the $42,650 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The trend line is near the 50% retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,579 low. A clear move above the $42,800 level might send the price towards the $43,500 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,000 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $45,000 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $42,800, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,000 zone.
The first major support is seen near the $41,500 zone. A downside break below the $41,500 support zone could increase the chances of more downsides. The next major support is near $40,000, below which the bears might take control.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,500, followed by $41,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,650, $42,800 and $43,500.
Bitcoin
Green Energy: In NY, Bitcoin Mining Saved The Oldest Working Hydroelectric Plant
Another day, another hydroelectric plant saved by Bitcoin mining. For the untrained eye, the narrative that says that Bitcoin incentivizes green energy might seem convenient. However, each day more concrete examples come to light. Like the Navajo Nation case. Or this hydroelectric plant in Costa Rica. In contrast, China banned Bitcoin mining and some hydroelectric plants immediately closed.
Anyway, today we’re talking about the Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant in New York. Located near de Hudson River’s shore, in the Town of Halfmoon, Saratoga County. The place is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that’s the main reason it was never torn down. According to Times Union, the plant is “the oldest continuously operated hydroelectric station in the U.S.” and it “was nearly dismantled.“
this plant should become a #bitcoin museum of the start of a trend – #bitcoin funded green power expansion, in this case preserving green power about to be closed! https://t.co/814CJCy8pV
— Adam Back (@adam3us) January 16, 2022
“We think this is the oldest renewable energy facility in the world that’s still running,” said Jim Besha Sr., CEO of Albany Engineering Corp.” That company owns the Mechanicville hydroelectric plant. And how does the station relate to Bitcoin mining?
“Despite getting the plant back to full power, there’s not a lot of profit in running a plant that still uses all of the original 1800s machinery. That’s why some of the plant’s energy is now being used to produce bitcoin.
“We can actually make more money with bitcoin than selling the electricity to National Grid,” Besha said.”
You don’t say, Mr. Besha. Who would have thought?
The Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant Vs. The World
This hydroelectric plant’s story is full of betrayal, twists, and turns. The National Grid had a 40-year commitment to buy power from it. However, according to The Bitcoin Files substack, the National Grid “reneged on the deal in 1993. A decade of litigation ensued, and Albany Engineering took control in 2003.” What’s a hydroelectric plant to do?
“Converting an outdated hydro plant into a Bitcoin mining is still quite a story, and the local Albany Times Union article from two weeks ago was picked up by Bitcoin publications around the country. Kathleen Moore, who wrote the story on the plant, told me,
“It’s something they’ve been experimenting with – they want to use their power for green uses like charging electric cars. But for now, their choices are limited. So they’re adding some Bitcoin mining.”
That’s right. People might have all kinds of ideas of what it wants to do with their power, but the fact of the matter is that only Bitcoin mining is flexible enough to accommodate any electricity source. In this case, as Besha said Times Union, “It’s the best (type of bitcoin mining) because we’re using renewable energy.”
Sadly, Besha is not going to make it. In that same article, a chilling revelation spoils the party:
“He converts the thousandths of a bitcoin they make each week to cash, rather than holding onto it. He’s skeptical of bitcoin as a long-term investment; he’s just doing it to bring in cash.”
Let’s hope that, as it usually happens, Bescha’s contact with Bitcoin changes him for the best. Let’s hope he already figured out he’s dealing with the best money ever created, and changing it for lesser money is not the best strategy.
BTC price chart 01/18/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Conclusions And Discussions
In any case, another hydroelectric plant saved by Bitcoin mining will always be cause for celebration. Bitcoin incentivizes the creation and maintenance of green energy infrastructure and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
Featured Image: Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant's sign from this substack post | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
Altcoins Are Encroaching On Bitcoin’s Dominance On Digital Payments
Bitcoin has dominated the digital payments space for the longest time and continues to do so. However, this dominance is on the decline as more altcoins are being chosen as the preferred digital currencies for payments. This has mainly been due to cheaper fees resulting from network congestion when the price gets too high. Instead, cryptocurrencies whose fees can range from a few cents to fractions of a cent are now favored by merchants.
Altcoins Are Taking Market Share From Bitcoin
Crypto payments processor BitPay recently released a report outlining the percentages each crypto commanded in the crypto payments space. As expected, Bitcoin dominated the list but what was important to note from the report was how much the pioneer cryptocurrency’s dominance over this space dropped in the space of a year. Between 2020 and 2021, bitcoin lost about 27% dominance.
Related Reading | Why Sovereign Nation States May Begin Acquiring Bitcoin In 2022
Back in 2020, the company had reported that bitcoin made up for 92% of all digital payments being carried out on the platform. In 2021, this number was at 65% and is expected to continue to drop as merchants move to altcoins for payments.
Bitcoin market dominance down below 40% | Source: Market Cap BTC Dominance on TradingView.com
The use of Ethereum as a payment method was up, accounting for 15% of the total transactions carried out on the platform. Stablecoins made a big splash with 13% of all transactions.
Meme coins, which grew to popularity within this time and were added by the payments processor amid rising demand, made up a small but impressive percentage of all transactions. Dogecoin and rival Shiba Inu, alongside Litecoin, accounted for 3% of digital payments processed by BitPay for the year.
Stablecoins On The Rise
One of the factors that affect how much users are paying with cryptocurrencies has been the fluctuations in price. For Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, when the price of the digital asset moves up, the frequency in which it is being used as a method of payment increases drastically. And vice versa during the bear markets.
But with stablecoins, whose values more or less remain the same through bull and bear markets, merchants are able to eliminate this problem. BitPay noted that the use of stablecoins as a method of payment when using digital currencies has gone up tremendously.
Related Reading | What’s In Store For MicroStrategy Going Forward? CEO Michael Saylor Reveals
However, the tide seems to be changing when it comes to the correlation between bull/bear markets and how much users are spending their cryptocurrencies. CEO and founder of BitPay, Stephen Pair, stated that the recent pullback in crypto prices has not affected payments as much as it did in previous markets.
“We have not experienced as much of a decline in volume with this recent pullback,” Paid said. “It’s probably just a reflection of more and more companies that need to use this as a tool to conduct payments”
The company which processes around 66,000 transactions a month is one of the largest crypto payments processors on the globe. It processes crypto transactions for prominent companies such as AMC Theaters and the Dallas Mavericks.
Featured image from Ethereum World News, chart from TradingView.com
LBank Exchange Will List Battle Esports Coin (BES) on January 20, 2022
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse
Natalie Portman’s Son Aleph, 10, Shows Off His Curly Hair As She Picks Him Up From A Friend’s House
Police: Fenton argument ends in murder, suicide
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is So Cute Playing Tennis Just Like Mom — Watch
Von Miller has six tackles, sack as Rams beat Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout
North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship
‘No words can describe our loss’; University of Missouri pitching coach dead from kidney disease
Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore