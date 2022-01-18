News
Lessons from Lyons: Will Marshall fire victims rebuild or move on?
LYONS — Just 30 feet beyond Linda Hubbard’s kitchen window is the river that upended her life nearly a decade ago.
It was 2013 and the North St. Vrain River — swollen angry with too much water in too little time — hurled boulders, propane tanks and tree limbs into Lyons on a dark September night. A pedestrian bridge just upstream became unmoored from its foundations and swiveled hard into Hubbard’s black walnut tree, catching there and forming an unwanted diversion dam.
“When it did that, it re-routed the river right into the house,” said Hubbard, now 72.
From there, mud, silt and debris poured into the home she’d owned since 1981, sending Hubbard and hundreds of her fellow residents in Lyons packing for higher ground. Just a few blocks away, Donna Boone watched the water rise and rise that same September night from inside her trailer at the Riverbend Mobile Home Park.
“When I started loading the car, the water was up to my ankles,” she said. “When I was finished loading the car, it was up to my knees.”
While the same raging river hit both homes with the same destructive force nearly 8 1/2 years ago, what happened next to Boone and Hubbard couldn’t have been more different. Boone now lives in Loveland, with no plans to return to the town she called home for 36 years. Hubbard is back in her 4th Avenue house, rebuilt bigger and elevated nearly five feet off the ground.
“I owned the land, I’d been there a long time,” she said. “I wanted to rebuild and be back home.”
The choices the two women made following the 2013 Colorado floods will be echoed over the coming months — and years — by the nearly 1,100 families in and around Louisville and Superior who lost their homes to the Marshall fire on Dec. 30.
Build or walk away, pull out stakes or dig in deeper, stay or go. Andy Rumbach, a professor at Texas A&M University and a faculty fellow at the school’s Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, worked closely with flood survivors in Lyons when he was teaching at the University of Colorado Denver.
“For a lot of folks, they want to be a part of their community — they want to plug back into their networks,” he said.
There’s no neat plug-in formula to determine who rebuilds and who moves on after a natural disaster, Rumbach said. That decision depends on a multitude of factors that vary with every person impacted — the level of insurance coverage in force, the cost to rebuild, proximity to retirement age and the sense of belonging within a community.
But many in Boulder County will fight the red tape and endure the delays to put their lives back together right where they were before, Rumbach said.
“There’s a stickiness to place,” he said.
Flood turned Lyons “richer”
The 2013 flood destroyed or damaged approximately 200 homes in Lyons — or about 20% of the housing stock in the town of 2,000. The town’s infrastructure and utilities sustained around $75 million in damage from the rushing waters of both the north and south forks of the St. Vrain River, which come together in what turned out to be a devastating confluence at the west end of town.
More notable was the flood’s impact to Lyons’ already constrained supply of affordable housing. Because the mode of disaster was water rather than fire, the Federal Emergency Management Agency bought up dozens of lots in the town’s floodway and placed them off limits to future habitation.
That included two low-lying mobile home parks with 50 homes between them.
“We did lose nearly 100% of our affordable housing,” said Lyons Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen, who’s been in the position for more than a decade. “And what it’s done is totally gentrify the community and not allow anyone in who needs affordable housing.”
Median home prices in Lyons, she said, have leaped from around $350,000 in 2013 to more than $800,000 today.
For Boone, 76, returning to Lyons wasn’t an option once her trailer was totaled by the flood. Not only would Riverbend Mobile Home Park soon be no more, but home prices were on an inexorable rise across the entire region. The former hairdresser used FEMA funds to settle in a mobile home park in Loveland.
“I couldn’t afford to live there anymore,” Boone said. “It feels more like Boulder today than Lyons. It doesn’t feel like home anymore.”
Rumbach, at Texas A&M, said Lyons became “less diverse” and “richer” in the wake of the flood. That’s evident to Simonsen, who said she ran into three families over the holidays who had just moved to town from New York City. And the steady list of utility shutoffs she used to receive on a monthly basis has shrunk to just a handful.
“That’s telling me we don’t have people having needs in that area,” Simonsen said.
Hubbard, who waited five years to rebuild her home in the confluence area of town, said there’s been “an influx of people” into Lyons in recent years.
“The people who are coming in want to Boulder-fy Lyons,” she said, noting her distaste for a recently proposed 50,000-square-foot hotel downtown. “Things that used to be on Main Street are there no more.”
Only now is affordable housing set to go up in Lyons — a 40-unit project off of Carter Drive. It comes nearly seven years after voters in the town rejected setting aside land in Bohn Park for replacement, low-cost housing after the flood.
Lori Peek, a University of Colorado at Boulder sociology professor and director of the university’s Natural Hazards Center, said natural disasters have the greatest impact on the poor, people of color, single mothers, people with disabilities and renters.
“What we have seen in disaster after disaster, those who were most vulnerable at the time of the disaster experience the most complicated and protracted recovery processes,” she said.
Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina, Peek said New Orleans still has 25% fewer residents than it had before the storm and those who remain are more likely to be white and more likely to be homeowners than renters. While the neighborhoods destroyed by the Marshall fire didn’t face anywhere near the socioeconomic challenges that the Crescent City faced before Hurricane Katrina hit, that doesn’t mean there won’t be residents of Louisville and Superior facing pressure to leave.
“Even people who are insured, they often struggle with disasters because they may soon learn they are underinsured or not insured for the disaster that happened to them,” Peek said. “Sometimes people end up giving up.”
Recovery isn’t made any easier by the seemingly endless rise in home prices along the Front Range. Seattle-based Zillow is calling for a 17.5% gain in metro Denver home values over the next 12 months, which comes on top of a record-setting 22.1% gain in 2021, according to the company.
“You can look at the real estate prices from 2013 and now in Lyons and the prices have tripled,” said Scott Kelly, who moved to Loveland after the flood took out his home in Lyons.
Kelly hasn’t completely left Lyons in the rearview mirror. He still runs his Gateway Auto Service shop on 5th Avenue in town but he said Lyons didn’t feel the same after 2013.
“It’s changed,” he said.
“Every reason to be hopeful”
Suzanna Long, an engineering professor at the Missouri University of Science and Technology who studies natural disasters, said a major part of recovery has little to do with insurance coverage or the cost of materials.
“There needs to be targeted efforts to restore trust and confidence,” she said.
She points to the success of the recovery effort in Joplin, Missouri, where a tornado ripped through town in May 2011, killing 161 and injuring more than 1,000 others. Total damage from the event: $2.8 billion.
Long said the community, including hundreds of volunteers, banded together to bring the city back. A Citizens Advisory Recovery Team formed to help guide the rebuilding effort. Structures in the city were built back to more rigorous building standards. And a few years after the disaster, many pointed to Joplin’s efforts as the way to come back from tragedy.
“If you take a look at a community like Joplin and look at satellite imagery and chart the progress, it’s like new growth after the winter,” Long said. “There’s every reason to be hopeful and confident in regions of Colorado that have been impacted like this.”
But it won’t come without bumps and challenges. In Lyons, friction developed between the town and its residents during the rebuilding effort. Residents of Superior and Louisville should expect things to get worse before they get better, Simonsen said.
“It will start happening around Valentine’s Day,” she said. “I think people are going to start getting very frustrated. Anger will start, then resentment will start to bubble. What happens is everyone wants to rebuild back now.”
Hubbard remembers the confrontations with federal and local officials as residents desperately tried to pull the proper permits to proceed with construction and restoration. She remembers meeting weekly with her neighbors and making sure they presented a united front before the town.
“We walked to town hall as a group — all 30 of us,” she said. “It was probably intimidating.”
But the recovery continued and the town is now stronger for it, with better-designed bridges spanning the St. Vrain and many houses in town now elevated on concrete pads. The town is readying construction of a new pedestrian bridge over the north fork of the river to replace the one demolished by the flood.
Peek, the CU professor, said neighborhoods torched by the Marshall fire may have a few cards in their pocket that other disaster areas didn’t have.
“The fact that schools weren’t destroyed, or as many businesses weren’t destroyed, more people might decide to stay,” she said.
And the work-from-home revolution brought about by the pandemic could allow displaced Marshall fire families to temporarily relocate to rental properties while their homes are rebuilt, making the transition from disaster easier than it might have been in the past, Peek said.
But Hubbard counsels patience to the thousands displaced by the Marshall fire.
“Be patient, because it isn’t going to happen overnight,” she said.
For her, she started out post-flood in three emergency shelters, then an assisted living facility in Boulder, then a rented home in Lyons and finally back to her property, where she camped in a 27-foot RV for the next 2 1/2 years watching her home go back up. Now she looks across her spacious living room to the picture window, outside of which the St. Vrain continues on its course.
“It’s still home,” Hubbard said.
News
Broncos Mailbag: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a quarterback option if they don’t get Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Ryan, I am laboring over the potential options and costs of filling the quarterback position. The two front runners, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, are ideal candidates, but are cost heavy in both trade capital and dollar capital. Kirk Cousins is also overpriced for what he brings and Matt Ryan might fill the bill as a stop-gap who would make us more competitive while grooming a rookie at the position. My son, who is a die-hard 49ers fan, suggested a trade with them for Jimmy Garoppolo who he feels could be had for a second rounder. This idea is growing on me particularly if we can upgrade the offensive line. He is still young and productive and would allow us to retain our draft capital and take a lesser hit on our cap. What do you think?
— Allan Tremblay, Edmonton, Alberta
You’re right about the Broncos’ quarterback plan if they aren’t able to acquire Rodgers or Wilson via trade. Breaking down the three names you mentioned.
Cousins: He turns 34 in August and has one year left on his contract ($45 million cap hit). He is familiar to Broncos general manager George Paton from their time in Minnesota. I would not be interested.
Ryan: He turns 37 in May and has started all 222 of his regular season appearances (120-102 record). He has two years left on his contract with gigantic numbers ($48.6 million and $43.6 million). The Falcons would have to absorb a cap hit of $40.525 million and $15.6 million in 2022-23 if they trade him before June 1. I would pass.
Garoppolo: He turns 31 in November, but has only 47 career starts (33-14 record). Garoppolo has one year left on his contract and counts $27 million on the cap, but if the 49ers commit to Trey Lance and trade Garoppolo, a contract extension can lower that number. I would be intrigued.
If the Broncos will be sold, can the people of Colorado please buy the franchise? Each person contributes $700. Parents can buy their kids the best Christmas 2022 present: A share in the team. I’ll send £600 if someone can make it happen. I know I’m an “outsider,” but I grew up in Littleton in the ‘80s and want to see the community own the team. Let’s copy the Green Bay model. Thanks.
— Neill Pemberton, Thornbury, England
Well, if part of Neill’s goal with this submission was to make me chuckle, mission achieved. Alas, it is not allowed by the NFL.
Your math is correct — the listed population of Colorado is 5.759 million and each person kicking in $700 apiece equals a shade over $4.03 billion. But they’ll have to find somebody to pay my $700 because I’m not interested.
The Packers’ model — publicly owned, non-profit — was created in August 1923. They are granted an exemption to the league rule.
Everyone has been talking about the Broncos trading for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. What do you think about trading for Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley instead?
–Tom, Gresham, Ore.
Huntley is an “exclusive rights free agent,” which means Baltimore can offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum, which prohibits him from negotiating with another team.
But the Ravens could trade his rights. Huntley, who will be playing his age-24 season, was 1-3 as a starter this year. In seven games, he had three touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed 47 times for 294 yards.
Ryan, greetings from your home state. With the sale of the Broncos now able to move forward after the judge’s decision last week, is there any risk of the team being moved to a new city or is there a stipulation that the Broncos will stay in Denver? As a lifelong Broncos fan, I want to see the orange and blue stay as a permanent fixture in the Mile High City. Keep up the good work!
— Ryan, McGregor, N.D.
Hey there, I had to look up McGregor on the map and whew, you are really far west and quite a bit far north — 62 miles northeast of Williston and 348 miles northwest of my hometown of West Fargo.
The Broncos should include a stipulation that the team can’t be moved by the new owners, but here’s the thing: The new boss would be stupid to move the team.
Denver is the 16th-biggest television market in the United States and the top 15 already have NFL teams.
I expect the new owner to embrace the fact the Broncos play in a football-crazy region.
Why don’t the Broncos interview Brian Flores who was fired by the Dolphins? The guy was doing a great job. I watched the Dolphins get turned around in the three years he was there. I don’t understand why they let him go, but I think he would be a great match for the Broncos. They don’t seem to have very good luck picking coaches. It’s all been downhill since Vance Joseph.
— John Nigro, Hollywood, Fla.
Flores was 24-25 in three years with the Dolphins (5-11, 10-6 and 9-8).
But what happened in Miami between Flores and upper management as the Dolphins made strides? There was obviously a disconnect, which resulted in a power struggle and Flores’ ousting.
Flores has been linked to the openings in Houston and Chicago, but it could make sense for him to take a step back, be a coordinator for a year and be a part of next January’s cycle.
Hey Ryan! A lot of good coaching candidates are going to be interviewed. In my honest opinion, I would love to get Nathaniel Hackett and then hire recently fired Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer for the defensive coordinator position. Your thoughts?
— Del, Lamar
Where Zimmer and Vic Fangio end up as coordinators will be a juicy storyline after teams start hiring head coaches.
Zimmer, who like Fangio served as his team’s coach/defensive play-caller, runs a 4-3 front, which would be an adjustment for the Broncos’ personnel.
Zimmer and Paton have a long history from their Vikings days, but it should be up to the new coach to select his defensive coordinator.
But pairing a first-time offensive-minded head coach with a veteran defensive coordinator makes every bit of sense.
Ryan, any sense on if there’s a favorite emerging in the Broncos’ head-coaching search? I know Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been high on the list. Kellen Moore did no favors for himself with the end of the 49ers-Cowboys game.
— Marshall, Parker
Quinn has been on the top of the projected list because of his history with Paton (two years with Miami). The Broncos are scheduled to meet with him and Moore on Tuesday.
I’ll push back on one game hurting Moore’s candidacy with the several teams who have expressed interest. That said, if I’m Paton and Co., I ask Moore about the mechanics of the situation that had Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott running it on the final play.
Do you think we’ll re-sign Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell? Outside of Baron Browning, our inside linebackers are pretty bare bones. Personally I’d love to see Johnson back and then go pick up Devin Lloyd with our top pick in the draft.
— James R., Salt Lake City
I’ll stick with the opinion that Johnson or Jewell will be re-signed to play alongside Browning. One will stay, one will leave … possibly to wherever Vic Fangio is coordinating a defense.
I got a Devin Lloyd question last week and he had a terrific season for Utah, but let’s say the Broncos re-sign Jewell and team him with Browning and have Jonas Griffith provide depth as the third inside linebacker. It doesn’t become a first-round need in that scenario.
I’m wondering if you have seen Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe? He broke Joe Burrow’s passing records this year and I haven’t seen anything about his draft desirability. I saw him in his bowl game and he did look impressive. Your thoughts?
— Norm
Zappe will be at the Senior Bowl, which will be a huge week for him.
His background: Houston Baptist was his only scholarship offer and he spent four years with the FCS program. He transferred to Western Kentucky and all he did was set FBS records for passing yards (5,545) and touchdowns (62).
Zappe is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
News
Avalanche sets record with 25 victories in 36 games: Takeaways from 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota
Through 37 games, the Avalanche has 25 victories. That’s the most wins to that point in club history, one game quicker than the Avs of last season.
Colorado jumped to a 2-0 lead and never trailed Monday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild, but needed two outstanding individual efforts in a shootout to win 4-3 and collect its club-record 14th-consecutive win at Ball Arena.
The Avs (25-8-3) got the only shootout goal from winger Mikko Rantanen and three saves from goalie Pavel Francouz to improve to 2-0 over the Central Division-rival Wild.
Five takeaways:
Great Nate. Nathan MacKinnon doesn’t much care for that nickname, but he is indeed one of the Avs’ all-time greatest players and among the best currently in the NHL. The elite center had a goal and an assist to reach 600 career points — just the fourth in club history to reach that number behind Joe Sakic (1,015), Milan Hejduk (805) and Peter Forsberg (705). (Note: Sakic and Forsberg had more points with different teams, including the Quebec Nordiques).
MacKinnon, who is tied for second in points per game this season (1.54), will play in his 600th NHL regular-season game Wednesday at Anaheim. His 1.00 career points-per-game is tied for 53rd highest in league history, along with legendary players such as Teemu Selanne, Joe Mullen, Mats Sundin and Paul Kariya.
Rolling. The Avs have their best record in a 30-game stretch (23-4-3, 49 points) in club history. The previous mark was last season (22-5-3 from Feb. 26 to April 26, 2021) and 21-4-2-3 from Jan. 30 to March 31, 2003.
#Avs coach Jared Bednar on Greenway contact with Kuemper and more … pic.twitter.com/jpP8OfEQrV
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 17, 2022
Home cookin’. The Avs’ 14-game winning streak is the NHL’s longest in nearly five years, since the Washington Capitals also won 14 straight from Jan. 1 to March 4, 2017. Colorado is on a 16-game points streak (15-0-1) at Ball Arena, one shy of the club record from 2003 and last season.
Winning close games at home. In Colorado’s last four home victories, four have required overtime or a shootout.
MacKinnon is OK with that.
“I think it’s good. I mean, we were killing teams for a while there every night,” he said. “It’s important for us to be in these tight games. I think last year, we didn’t have many tight games. We beat a lot of teams really bad the whole year, so I think in the playoffs, it didn’t help us. But, we’re in high-pressure situations against really good teams this season. I think up 2-1 going into the third, we could have done a better job, but they’re a really good team as well, they are desperate. We ended up getting the win.”
Frankie goes to shootout. Francouz, who replaced the injured Darcy Kuemper mid-game, is 6-for-6 in shootouts this season and 9-of-9 in his career (3-0).
“He looks great in the shootout. Real patient, explosive, he’s tracking the puck real well,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of Francouz. “He just looks real confident, real patient to me. That’s probably the two biggest things.”
News
Guregian: Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots need to get Mac Jones a binkie
Mac Jones needs a binkie.
He needs a bona fide chain-mover. An automatic first-down maker. A receiver he can trust in those crucial, got-to-have-it moments in big games.
Speaking with former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, that was the legend’s take when assessing the team’s offense.
He ranked getting Jones that type of security blanket high on the Pats’ offseason list of needs.
“We’ve always had that guy, a guy who moved the chains,” said Scarnecchia. “Whether it was Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola when all else failed, he was that guy. But they don’t have that guy right now.”
You can throw Troy Brown in that mix, as well as Deion Branch. Whether it was Brown, Branch, Welker, Edelman, Amendola, or Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady always had someone he trusted in the critical moments of big games. A clutch target.
Now?
“They gotta get a better supporting cast around (Mac),” said Scar. “They don’t want to hear that, but that’s the truth. Other than Jakobi Meyers, who do they got?”
Stats-wise, Meyers was Jones’ favorite receiver. He was targeted 126 times, making 42 first downs. But he doesn’t quite fit in the same mold, even playing slot receiver. Meyers runs good routes, and makes plays, but he’s not as automatic or clutch as some of Brady’s past go-to-guys.
Tight end Hunter Henry emerged during the second half of the season, but he was pretty much the Patriots’ red zone target. Jonnu Smith was invisible in the offense, save for being a blocker, and Nelson Agholor isn’t a fit for that role, either.
Jones needs someone who consistently makes plays no matter where they are on the field. The Patriots don’t have that guy, unless you throw soon-to-be 30-year-old James White into that mix.
Gunner Olszewski may fit the mold, but he just hasn’t developed as a receiver. Kendrick Bourne provided a spark late in the year. He was easily the best receiver in the Wild Card playoff disaster against the Bills with seven catches for 77 yards, and two touchdowns.
Can he further develop into being that guy? Hard to say.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are all still playing and boast at least one go-to guy. So does Justin Herbert. If you’re talking about the NFC, it’s the same for many of the contending teams. Jimmy Garoppolo has Deebo Samuel out in San Francisco. Aaron Rodgers has Davante Adams, while Brady has a fleet of dependable go-to-guys in Tampa between Gronk, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.
In Edelman’s last full season, which was 2019, Brady targeted him 153 times, and he produced 54 first downs. The former Super Bowl MVP was Brady’s binkie because he could beat man or zone coverage, get open quickly, and be almost automatic to move the chains and sustain drives.
The Patriots actually had a potential heir to Edelman, but let him go, keeping Olszewski instead. That was 2019, and the player was Braxton Berrios.
Not only has Berrios made a name as a special teams returner for the Jets, earning All-Pro honors, but he’s also become one of Zach Wilson’s favorite targets.
“He’s just like those guys,” Scarnecchi said of Berrios. “He gets open. He can run the reverses. People in New York think he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.”
This season, Berrios finished second on the team in receptions (46) behind Jamison Crowder. The Jets also have Elijah Moore in the stable, another receiver who may develop into Wilson’s third-down answer.
In between overhauling the defense, which is the top offseason priority for the Patriots, landing a chain-mover should be next on the list. Perhaps they dip into free agency once again, or roll the dice in the draft.
Of course, landing a downfield threat and game-changer is also in the discussion, but the Patriots offense isn’t predicated on hitting deep throws. It’s built on quick reads, a quick release by the quarterback, and someone getting open in a flash.
Meyers, who hits free agency this year, would like to be that guy. But speaking with him Monday, he doesn’t feel like he’s there just yet. But he’s working on it.
“I think that’s something that’s down the road. I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were when the season first started,” he said during a Zoom call with reporters. “But I feel like it could be very promising honestly, looking forward.
“I’m really excited, because I feel like (Mac) gave me a lot of opportunities to make plays that I left out there on the field. So, if I can just work this offseason to make those plays, make those tough plays and capitalize on all the chances he gave me, hopefully we’ll take a step in the right direction.”
Guess it’s better to have a binkie-in-training, than none at all.
Lessons from Lyons: Will Marshall fire victims rebuild or move on?
Kawaii Islands 2022: Bouncing into the Anime Metaverse
Broncos Mailbag: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a quarterback option if they don’t get Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers?
Avalanche sets record with 25 victories in 36 games: Takeaways from 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota
The search for Anne Frank’s betrayer – Macleans.ca
Guregian: Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots need to get Mac Jones a binkie
Working remote is here to stay, new report predicts
The Red Cross gets out of the pool – Macleans.ca
As the Chicago Bears inch their way through interviews, what are a new GM and coach set to inherit? The pros and cons in 4 areas, including what the team has in QB Justin Fields.
Celine Dion cancels Denver show amid new wave of nixed concerts, postponements
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena