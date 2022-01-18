News
Little Jane Doe: Grisly 1983 St. Louis child death remains unsolved
ST. LOUIS – A car breaks down on a late February afternoon. Two men start searching for a piece of pipe to try and fix their vehicle. They enter an abandoned apartment building at 5635 Clemens Avenue and, unable to find anything useful, descend into the basement to continue their search.
One of the men pulls out a cigarette lighter with the hope of cutting through the dark. But in striking the lighter, the men are sent running away to contact police, their minds tainted by the ghastly sight of a decapitated body.
It’s a case that has horrified St. Louisans and stumped police detectives for decades. An unidentified victim, no murder weapon, no suspect, and—unfortunately—no arrest.
It’s Feb. 28, 1983. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrive at the apartment building in the West End neighborhood with ideas bouncing around their heads; ways to proceed once they figure out who their victim is. It’s believed somebody will eventually file a missing person’s case and that will set detectives on their way.
The detectives join medical examiners in the basement. The body is exactly as it was found: chest down, arms bound behind the back with red and white nylon rope, dressed only in a long-sleeve yellow sweater. She had red nail polish on her fingernails. When the body is turned over, the detectives realize a new horror. This was not an adult that had been murdered, but rather a young girl.
There is very little blood at the scene; an odd contrast for such a gruesome crime. Detectives believe the girl was strangled elsewhere, her head removed with a serrated blade, and her body drained of most of its blood before she was abandoned in the basement.
Police searched a 16-block radius for the girl’s head but to no avail.
The medical examiner would later find no marks, scars, or features on the child’s body to help with identification. Her stomach was empty. The girl also seemed to have spina bifida but it’s unclear how it may have affected her. And despite reports indicating the girl was sexually assaulted prior to her death, detectives would later say they couldn’t be certain of that.
Scientists at the Missouri Botanical Garden tested mold on the child’s neck wound and determined she’d been dead approximately five days before she was found.
All investigators had to go on was this was a Black girl between the ages of 8 and 11, weighing 60 to 70 pounds, and approximately 4’10” tall without her head.
Detectives reached out to every school district in the area to see if there was a missing student who matched the victim’s description. Seven months after the body was first discovered, St. Louis Police had accounted for every 8 to 11-year-old Black girl enrolled in those districts.
Police now suspected their unidentified victim—a Jane Doe—was not from the area. She had been kept in the morgue all this time in the hope somebody would come to claim her.
She was buried in Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley on Dec. 2, 1983. Very few people were present for the original burial – the officiant, the funeral director, the city medical examiner, and a few police detectives. The gravediggers had to serve as pallbearers. The service lasted five minutes.
In the months and years following, investigators continuously filed missing person bulletins across the country and placed ads in Black magazines and newspapers. Detectives even consulted with psychics in a desperate search for any lead.
In one instance, a detective attended a seance in Maplewood. One of the psychics touched a photograph of Little Jane Doe’s fingerprints and claimed the child’s head was on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico.
The child’s head was never found.
In the mid-1990s, detectives even went on a nationally-syndicated TV show to consult with a Florida psychic. Police mailed the psychic the yellow sweater and the rope used to bind the girl’s hands, so this person could touch the items and get a “psychic impression” of the victim. Nothing useful came of the TV appearance. The sweater and rope were never returned. The psychic claimed they were lost in the mail.
In 2009, police wanted to exhume Little Jane Doe’s body to run new tests in an attempt to identify her. Unfortunately, her remains weren’t in their listed location. Instead, authorities found three other bodies near her gravestone. Washington Park Cemetery had been neglected for decades.
Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis ultimately helped locate Little Jane Doe’s remains by examing old photographs and utilizing geolocation. She was finally exhumed in June 2013.
Her remains were examined by researchers from the Smithsonian Institution and the University of North Texas. They took DNA and bone samples for isotope testing, with the hope being they could identify where she lived by the mineral content in her bones. They determined the girl lived in any of 10 southeastern states: Alabama, Arkansas, the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, or Texas. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists the following seven states on Little Jane Doe’s profile: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.
Little Jane Doe was reburied following an hour-long ceremony on Feb. 8, 2014, at the Garden of Innocents in Calvary Cemetery; this time, dozens of people turned out for the service. A grave marker identifies her as “Hope.”
The building where Hope was discovered was torn down. It’s been replaced by a senior living apartment complex.
The St. Louis City Cold Case Unit, formed in 2019, has a room devoted just to the case of Little Jane Doe.
Of all the children listed on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Little Jane Doe is the only child without a photo or facial reconstruction image attached to their profile.
Police are still looking for tips on this homicide and several other unsolved cases. You can send them by email to homicidecoldcase@slmpd.org or you can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit their website: CrimeStoppers.
News
Could Scott Bakula have a role in proposed ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot?
ST. LOUIS–The series which made Kirkwood High School alum Scott Bakula a name in television and sci-fi circles is reportedly getting the reboot/sequel treatment.
The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets report that a project tied to Quantum Leap, which aired on NBC from 1989-1993, has been given a pilot order by the network. The time-travel drama starred Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a scientist who “finds himself trapped in the past, “leaping” into the bodies of different people on a regular basis and sorting out their problems whilst trying to get back home to his own time.”
The new hook? “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it,” THR reports.
It’s not clear if Bakula would be involved in the reboot. He talked about the potential of a reboot in an podcast with the late Bob Saget last year.
His longtime co-star on the original show, Dean Stockwell, died in November. Bakula paid tribute in an Instagram post after Stockwell passed away.
“I met Dean at his audition for Quantum Leap in 1988. He had agreed to ‘read’ for the Network, I was already cast. We connected immediately and my career and my life were changed that day in Brandon Tartikoff’s office. How lucky were we to get him? A few months later he would be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Married to the Mob, but he was stuck with us. Serendipity? All I know is, he never tried to get out or complain, he loved the role and the show and the rest was history.
He became a dear friend and a mentor and we grew very close over the next five, very intense years. Dean was such a passionate man…about life, his work, his art(he was an amazing artist!), his family, all kinds of causes, people, music, the planet, cigars, golf, and on and on! Having been a famous child actor, he had a soft spot for every young actor who came on our set. He was very protective of their rights and safety and always checked in with them to make sure that they were ok. His big hearted response to the kids made all of us take notice and be better guardians ourselves.
In spite of having a career that came and went several times during his seventy plus years in the business, he was always grateful and delighted to have the chance to keep working. The only time he ever complained was when we called him on the golf course and told him we were ready for him to come to work! He used to announce his presence on the sound stage(if we hadn’t already caught a whiff of cigar smoke trailing in behind him), with a bellowed, “The fun starts now!” Truer words were never spoken.”
I loved him dearly and was honored to know him. He made me a better human being…
News
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Edwardsville tornado at Amazon site
(KTVI)–Lawyers on Monday filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Madison County, Illinois against online retailer Amazon and two other companies on behalf of the family of delivery driver Austin McEwen, who was killed Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado struck the Amazon fulfillment center where he was working.
The tornado, with top winds estimated at 155 miles per hour, ripped the roof off the facility just after 8:30 p.m. and caused the building to collapse on itself
McEwen was one of six people killed
The other fives victims are 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; and46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois.
Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The lawsuit accuses Amazon of forcing McEwen and others to work when management knew conditions were unsafe after tornado warnings had been issued. McEwen was also told to continue working instead of evacuating when the possibility of a serious tornado was apparent, the suit alleges.
In the aftermath of the tornado, Amazon officials said there was a designated shelter in the warehouse where workers could take cover. Kelly Nantel, director of media relations for Amazon, said generally it is an interior spot where there are no windows. She said 39 people gathered in that area on the north side of the building. However, seven people, including McEwen gathered in a bathroom on the south side of the facility.
Attorneys for the McEwen family claim the facility had no basement shelter and no safety plan or adequate emergency plan as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Attorneys also say it questions if the building was built to code, an issue the company confronted directly in a statement Monday morning.
“This lawsuit misunderstands key facts, such as the difference between various types of severe weather and tornado alerts, as well as the condition and safety of the building. The truth is that this was a new building less than four years old, built in compliance with all applicable building codes, and the local teams were following the weather conditions closely,” Amazon’s Nantel said in a statement. “Severe weather watches are common in this part of the country and, while precautions are taken, are not cause for most businesses to close down. We believe our team did the right thing as soon as a warning was issued, and they worked to move people to safety as quickly as possible. We will defend against this lawsuit, but our focus continues to be on supporting our employees and partners, the families who lost loved ones, the surrounding community, and all those affected by the tornadoes.”
The suit also names the facility’s builder, Contegra Construction, and the site developer, TriStar Properties, LLC. Messages seeking comment from the firms were not immediately returned Monday.
News
Walk across the dam in Clarksville during the town’s Eagle Days
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – The public is invited to walk across Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, Missouri on January 29 and January 30 to get a view of the Mississippi River at the height of eagle season.
Rivers Project park rangers and volunteers will guide the walk “across the lock to the top of the tainter gates” in order to reach the view, the National Great Rivers Museum said in a Facebook post.
This event happens at the same time as the Clarksville Eagle Days. There, people can see live eagle shows, visit vendors, and enjoy crafts and movies. There will also be park rangers and naturalists helping people spot bald eagles using high-powered spotting scopes at the Clarksville Riverfront Park.
Tour times vary throughout the weekend. Visitors must sign up. Click here for more information.
