Loughnane’s 41 keys BC High win over Mansfield
It’s been a few quality days for Bill Loughnane’s team on Morrissey Boulevard.
Mike Loughnane scored 41 points while Greg Cooper added 14 to lead No. 3 BC High beat No. 5 Mansfield, 87-65, on Monday night at McNeice Pavilion in Dorchester.
Within the span of four days, BC High has showcased its true prowess as a top statewide contender, defeating No. 1 Malden Catholic by 24 points on Friday before taking care of the Hornets on Monday.
“We’ve really focused hard on pushing the tempo and playing at our pace,” Mike Loughnane said. “It starts with defense and then translates to everyone getting good shots.”
BC High held a 40-30 lead in the third quarter but quickly pulled away. Mahari Guerrier had a put back, Loughnane slammed home a dunk, and Cooper hit a corner 3 to stretch the lead to 47-34.
Matt Hyland tried to keep the Hornets within striking distance with a pair of baskets but Loughnane hit a trey at the buzzer to stretch the Eagles lead back to 63-48 going into the final stanza.
“We really came in focused,” Loughnane said. “That third quarter was the difference we got out and ran a little and I think that changed the game.”
The game started out at a fast pace as Chris Hill had two layups to help push the Hornets out to a 19-18 lead after one.
BC High turned the tide in the second quarter as Loughnane scored 11 of his 23 points while Cooper had two dunks to engineer the Eagles to a 10-point halftime lead.
Newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is 1st woman to lead city’s police force
The newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is the first woman to lead the city’s police force in its 160-plus year history.
Christine Elow, who grew up in Cambridge and has been with the police department since 1995, has been named the permanent commissioner of the Cambridge Police Department. She has served as the acting police commissioner since August when she took over for Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr.
Elow becomes the first woman to lead the Cambridge Police Department since its inception in 1859.
“My entire career has been dedicated to serving the Cambridge community,” Elow said. “I grew up in Cambridge and love working in this city. Now, I look forward to building off what we have started since I was named Acting Police Commissioner and am truly honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the department.
“I will remain committed to bringing change and transformation to public safety and working collaboratively with the community,” she added. “I plan on doing everything I can to help CPD advance its mission and continue to serve as the model for policing in Massachusetts and the country.”
Elow has been with the Cambridge Police Department since joining as an officer in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Navy for four years.
She first served in the Patrol Division and oversaw the Professional Standards Unit, where she was responsible for receiving, processing and investigating complaints made against members of the department. She later served as deputy superintendent for Day Patrol and Community Services.
Elow was appointed superintendent in 2017, making her the highest-ranking female officer in the history of the department.
“Commissioner Elow was born and raised in Cambridge, she has worked hard and risen up through the ranks, and she truly understands this community,” said City Councilor Denise Simmons. “She has never forgotten where she has come from, and she understands the importance of forging strong, respectful relationships within the community she serves.
“I’m thrilled to have a woman of color serving as a powerful, positive example to the many young girls of color living in Cambridge,” she added. “It is important that the diversity in our leadership positions reflects the diversity in our community, and it leads to better, more responsive policy-making. This is a truly good day for the City of Cambridge.”
NYC woman fatally pushed into path of subway train spent 10 years helping homeless
Michelle Alyssa Go spent more than a decade as a volunteer helping the homeless — only to be fatally pushed under the wheels of a Times Square subway train by a mentally ill homeless man, according to police.
On Monday, the New York Junior League, where Go volunteered, urged city leaders to do something about the mental health crisis in the city.
“We call upon the city’s leadership to urgently address the lack of mental health and other supports for underserved communities,” Dayna Barlow Cassidy posted on Instagram next to a photo of Go.
The death sent shockwaves through the Junior League, a 120-year-old women’s volunteer organization, where Go was remembered for her passion for face-to-face work helping prep homeless men and women for job interviews, burnishing their resumes and teaching them financial literacy.
The 40-year-old senior manager for Deloitte Consulting was waiting on the platform on Jan. 15 when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her into the path of a train as it rolled into the station about 9:30 a.m.
“Michelle’s vivacious nature and joy for life were evident to everyone who knew her, and it is absolutely heart-breaking that her life was ended in such a horrific and senseless way,” a Junior League partner said. “My prayers and love go out to her family and friends. Her death is a tremendous loss for all of us, the people of New York.”
Go graduated from the University of California and earned an MBA from NYU’s Stern School for Business, according to her LinkedIn.com profile. But she devoted herself to uplifting the homeless.
Great white sharks have been a major focus along Cape Cod. More tiger sharks could be coming soon because of climate change
Move over, great white sharks. A new apex predator could be patrolling the Cape soon, as tiger sharks migrate farther north each year because of climate change and warmer oceans.
While waters off the Northeast have historically been too cold for tiger sharks, temps have warmed significantly in recent years and are now suitable for tiger sharks, according to researchers.
The shark scientists from the University of Miami warn that tiger sharks moving north could lead to more interactions between sharks and humans.
“Changes to where these predators go could have ramifications for human safety,” said Neil Hammerschlag, director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami.
“So by moving into new locations, this could potentially increase encounter rates between tiger sharks and humans using the ocean,” he said, adding the results of the study are “alarming.”
The study from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science revealed that the locations and timing of tiger shark movement in the western North Atlantic Ocean have changed from rising ocean temperatures.
The movements of tiger sharks, the largest cold-blooded apex predator in tropical and warm-temperate seas, are constrained by the need to stay in warm waters. As the waters continue to warm in the western North Atlantic Ocean, the researchers wanted to know what that means for tiger sharks.
“Over the past 40 years, tiger shark distributions have extended further poleward along with warming waters,” Hammerschlag said. “In fact, off the northeast United States, where it was historically way too cold for tiger sharks, these waters have now warmed to suitable levels for tiger sharks and they’ve moved into those areas.”
Hammerschlag and the research team discovered these climate-driven changes by analyzing nine years of tracking data from satellite-tagged tiger sharks, combined with nearly 40 years of conventional tag and recapture information supplied by the NOAA Cooperative Shark Tagging Program and satellite derived sea-surface temperature data.
During the last decade — when ocean temperatures were the warmest on record — for every one-degree Celsius increase in water temps above average, tiger shark migrations extended farther poleward by roughly 250 miles. Sharks also migrated about 14 days earlier to waters off the U.S. northeastern coast.
The scientists found that ocean warming has caused tiger sharks to shift their movements outside of areas that were previously protecting them from commercial fishing.
“As a result, they have become more vulnerable to commercial fishing,” Hammerschlag said.
The climate-driven changes to tiger shark movements could disrupt natural predator-prey interactions, he added, which could “lead to ecological imbalances in the ocean.”
