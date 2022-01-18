Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy honored in St. Louis and beyond

ST. LOUIS — Celebrations were held throughout the St. Louis area and across the country to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of vehicles lined up for the MLK “Votercade” Monday morning and drove through the streets of downtown to give people the opportunity to register to vote.

Local leaders spoke out, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

“Full equality and equity across racial lines, across zip codes, across any identity you hold will make St. Louis win again,” said Jones. “Dr. King understood that message, and it’s up to us to continue his legacy.”

In the nation’s capital, Dr. King’s fight continues in election reform with legislation set to be taken up by the Senate Tuesday. When it comes to the voting legislation happening nationwide, Republicans are defending those state laws and say they’ll block Democrats from passing the voting bill in the Senate.

“Today, our freedom to vote is under assault,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “In Georgia and across our nation, anti-voter laws are being passed that could make it more difficult for as many as 55 million Americans to vote.”

Hundreds marched across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C. for the Martin Luther King Peace Walk.

“These laws are being passed with knife-like precision to cut black and brown voters out of the process, and they’re exactly what the voting rights act once protected against,” said civil rights activist Martin Luther King III.

President Joe Biden also urged lawmakers to put a stop to this.

“Will we stand against voter suppression? Yes or no? Will we stand against election subversion, yes or no?” said Biden.“I know where I stand this time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand.”

In East St. Louis, song and prayer at St. Luke A.M.E church inspired people to stand up together.

A visiting pastor echoed Dr. King’s preaching about racial, social and economic justice.

“Dr. King’s example and his enduring legacy offers proof that the contributions of a single person can help to improve one’s life,” said Mount Paran Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Zachary Lee.

It’s a dream that continues for many.