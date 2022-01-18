News
Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy honored in St. Louis and beyond
ST. LOUIS — Celebrations were held throughout the St. Louis area and across the country to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hundreds of vehicles lined up for the MLK “Votercade” Monday morning and drove through the streets of downtown to give people the opportunity to register to vote.
Local leaders spoke out, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
“Full equality and equity across racial lines, across zip codes, across any identity you hold will make St. Louis win again,” said Jones. “Dr. King understood that message, and it’s up to us to continue his legacy.”
In the nation’s capital, Dr. King’s fight continues in election reform with legislation set to be taken up by the Senate Tuesday. When it comes to the voting legislation happening nationwide, Republicans are defending those state laws and say they’ll block Democrats from passing the voting bill in the Senate.
“Today, our freedom to vote is under assault,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “In Georgia and across our nation, anti-voter laws are being passed that could make it more difficult for as many as 55 million Americans to vote.”
Hundreds marched across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C. for the Martin Luther King Peace Walk.
“These laws are being passed with knife-like precision to cut black and brown voters out of the process, and they’re exactly what the voting rights act once protected against,” said civil rights activist Martin Luther King III.
President Joe Biden also urged lawmakers to put a stop to this.
“Will we stand against voter suppression? Yes or no? Will we stand against election subversion, yes or no?” said Biden.“I know where I stand this time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand.”
In East St. Louis, song and prayer at St. Luke A.M.E church inspired people to stand up together.
A visiting pastor echoed Dr. King’s preaching about racial, social and economic justice.
“Dr. King’s example and his enduring legacy offers proof that the contributions of a single person can help to improve one’s life,” said Mount Paran Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Zachary Lee.
It’s a dream that continues for many.
St. Louis mom living in cold apartment urges landlord to fix problem
ST. LOUIS – This cold weather in our area has been brutal for families living in homes without heat. One mother called FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team with her problem, saying she couldn’t get the landlord to fix the boiler. She’s surviving with the use of space heaters, but there’s a fire danger with that.
Jennifer McCray said she’s endured the cold weather for weeks now.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis contacted the landlord, who told us she was trying to fix the boiler but it kept going out. She promised she would keep working to fix it.
Many people have called the You Paid For It Team with similar problems of living in houses with no heat, despite their pleas to landlords.
“It’s been real tough. See how I have to dress in the house? This is what I have to wear through the house cause it’s so cold,” McCray said. “And the landlord, she’s not doing anything. The manager’s not doing anything. No one is doing nothing.”
McCray said she’s contacted a lot of agencies, public and private, but she’s still stuck here. She puts sheets over the doorway to try to keep out the cold air.
Our news crew put a thermostat in her apartment and we measured a temperature of 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
This is not a week McCray is looking forward to. The temperature is expected to get down to single digits. Poor families like hers will be stuck trying to fend off the cold.
Florissant fire district limits patient transport to nearby hospitals due to COVID-19
FLORISSANT, Mo — The Florissant Valley Fire Department is facing what many departments are: more calls and limited resources.
“Physically and mentally, it is draining on the crews. That’s probably the biggest thing we’re seeing, and more guys are working overtime to fill the gaps,” said Florissant Chief Medical Officer Mark Flauter.
Flauter said the department made the choice Sunday to only transport patients to the three closest hospitals — Christian Hospital, Northwest Healthcare, and DePaul Hospital. He said the new restrictions come after seeing their highest number of COVID patients yet.
“We’re almost three times as many patients in 2022 as in 2021. So if we are going to more distant hospitals, that’s an extended amount of time that resource is not available for residents,” Flauter said.
He said distance isn’t the only thing limiting the department’s resources. Each time a team transports a COVID patient, that team must clean the entire ambulance.
“We wipe down pretty much every surface that came in contact with a patient ourselves,” said Mike Dubowski, an EMT for Florissant Valley. “We run our UVC light, and we run that for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. It’s a light that can kill any airborne pathogens such as COVID.”
Dubowski said the entire process could take more than half an hour and can increase ambulance wait times.
Flauter said about 92% of patients the department transports already go to the three area hospitals, and the restrictions are only temporary.
“It’s something we will reevaluate on a weekly basis and once those numbers start to decrease, we will obviously go back to transporting to those more district hospitals when we’re able,” Flauter said.
Flauter said there are expectations. The department will go outside the area for any pediatric or specialty care patients, such as cancer patients.
Donations pour into St. Louis animal shelters thanks to Betty White Challenge
ST. LOUIS — Late actress Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17. In honor of her birthday, fans are donating to a cause that was near and dear to her heart.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge encourages everyone to donate $5 to a local animal shelter or rescue. Donations are pouring in across the country, even here in the St. Louis region.
“It has surprised us,” said Gina Fromme, the chief development officer of Humane Society Missouri. “We knew people loved Betty White, they loved animals, and that they were going to want to help. We are seeing the donations roll in more so than we could have imagined.”
The Stray Rescue of St. Louis has also seen a jump in donations from families wanting to honor White’s lifelong work as an animal activist.
“When she was alive, Betty White was a fierce advocate for animals as well as spay and neuter. So, it’s an awesome thing to keep her legacy going,” said Andrea Wilkey, the vice president of operations for the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
As an expression of gratitude, the shelter is offering a special “Thank you for being a friend” T-shirt with every $100 donation on Jan. 17 only.
