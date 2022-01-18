Celebrities
Megan Fox & Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Pedicures During Sexy Bath Together — Video
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a mini spa day as the couple got matching gold pedicures and then lounged side-by-side in a bathtub decked out with roses petals.
Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, are getting in some rest and relaxation after announcing their engagement to the world. The Jennifer’s Body actress’ legs floated in a bathtub filled with water and rose petals side-by-side with her fiancé’s in a video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jan. 17. The camera captured the top of their legs all the way down to their feet which surfaced above the water. In addition to bath time, the pair also must’ve found some time to get matching metallic gold pedicures which they showed off in the video.
The Transformers actress and rapper got engaged on Wednesday, January 12. MGK popped the question with a two-stone diamond and emerald engagement ring that cost about $400k. “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone),” he wrote on his Instagram post about the proposal explaining why he chose the unique ring.
Megan captured the magical moment on camera and uploaded it to Instagram. He brought her back to the tree where they first fell in love and got down on one knee for her. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned the video. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”
“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she added. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” No one’s quite sure if that last part actually happened.
Their proposal comes after nearly two years of dating. The newly-engaged couple received plenty of support from fans and friends including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. But what does the actress’ ex-husband Brian Austin Green think? While the 90210 actor didn’t see the proposal coming, sources close to him told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s happy for her and that the newly-engaged couple has his blessing.
Rihanna Models Lace-Up Red Bodysuit With Plunge From Savage X Fenty’s Lingerie Line — Photos
Rihanna wowed in a brand new set of pics that showed her teasing the upcoming Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection in a dark red bodysuit and Fenty Beauty products.
Rihanna, 33, is showing love for her fans in honor of her new sexy collections from Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty! The singer’s successful clothing company shared two new photos of her modeling a dark red bodysuit and matching makeup from her Fenty Beauty brand on Jan. 17 and they are certainly eye-catching. Fenty Beauty also shared a close-up of the talented star wearing the same fashion choice while holding a lip gloss container in her hand.
RiRi’s epic bodysuit had a plunging middle section and crisscrossed tie sections down the sides. She paired it with matching red fishnet tights and shoes and rocked long red nails. Her long straight dark hair also had streaks of red in it and she wore several pieces of jewelry including necklaces and rings.
“‘Who are you wearing?’ ‘Me.’ – @badgalriri,” the caption for Savage X Fenty’s post read. “Keep it in the fam with our FIRST EVER @fentybeauty collab ♥️ Get the iconic Gloss Bomb Heat in our Xclusive shade: Lavender Savage #UXTRA #XXSAVAGEX #SavageXFentyBeauty”
Rihanna was promoting the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat lip luminizer in all of the photos and she took to her own Instagram to share her own posts, which also included a video that showed her looking confident while flaunting the red bodysuit. “Valentine’s Day is for me….but you can watch 😘 #XXSAVAGEX @savagexfenty,” she wrote in the caption of one of the posts.
Rihanna’s successful Savage X Fenty brand was first launched in 2018 and has only been available via the brand’s website but the songstress has plans to open stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., in 2022, which is sure to increase sales even further. Opening dates have yet to be announced but the reaction of Rihanna’s fans on social media seems to prove they’ll be ready when they do go public.
In early Jan., Rihanna shared a photo of a lit Savage X Fenty store along with the caption, “Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”
Betty White‘s Assistant Shares One Of Her Last Photos Taken 11 Days Before Death
Betty White was ‘radiant,’ ‘beautiful’ and ‘as happy as ever’ in her last days as evidenced in a picture taken 11 days before her death.
Betty White’s assistant blessed the Internet with never-before-seen pictures of the actress that were taken just days before she passed away at 99 years old. The picture was uploaded on Monday, January 17, the day that would’ve been Betty’s 100th birthday. The assistant used the late Golden Girls actress’ Facebook account to share an adorable photo of her wearing a green patterned silk blouse and light green top with white pants. Betty wore her iconic red lipstick as she beamed at the camera.
The picture of Betty 11 days before she died comes with a sweet message from her assistant. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21,” she wrote. “I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place ❤️”
What’s even sweeter than one of the last pictures taken of Betty was her last word. Betty’s assistant was also by her side as she passed away and told Carol Burnett what the comedian uttered just before she died. Carol texted Vicki Lawrence who told Page Six what those last words were. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” she shared. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen [Ludden].’” Allen was the name of her late husband.
Betty is continuing to make an impact on the world even in her death. The Hot in Cleveland actress was a passionate animal rights activist. So when she passed, her fans decided to honor her by donating at least $5 to local and national animal shelters for her birthday in what has been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge seems to be a hit as it’s trending on Twitter for her 100th birthday.
The legendary comic passed away on December 31, 2021. Her death certificate deems that she died of “natural causes.” Specifically, it was determined that the cause of death was a stroke. Since then, a number of celebrities have left tributes for the actress including Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock and Joe Biden.
Jodie Sweetin Engaged To Mescal Wasilewski: ‘You’re My Person’ — Ring Photos
Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski both took to Instagram to announce their engagement with a sweet pic and a lovely quote from Maya Angelou, just over a week after her ‘Full House’ dad Bob Saget’s shocking death.
Jodie Sweetin, 39, is celebrating after a tough week. The Full House star, who was among many others at her former co-star Bob Saget‘s funeral on Friday, announced her engagement to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on Jan. 17 and shared a happy photo on Instagram. In the cute pic, the soon-to-be husband and wife are standing close together while smiling and showing off the incredible ring on Jodie’s finger.
“In all the world there is, No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is No love for you like mine” ~Maya Angelou,” Jodie began the caption for the announcement pic. “I love you Mescal, for always.
You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.”
“I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍,” she added before including the hashtags, “#soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome.”
Mescal also took to his own Instagram page to share the same pic along with another of a close-up of the ring. “So that happened…,” he cheekily captioned the post.
Jodie’s engagement to Mescal comes two days before she turns 40. The blonde beauty has been in the headlines for recently mourning Bob’s shocking death, which happened on Jan. 9, and sharing tributes to him on social media. The comedian was found deceased in his Florida hotel room while in the middle of a stand up comedy tour and his cause of death is still pending.
Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo interviewing for Broncos head-coaching job Wednesday
Video: Watch drivers slip and slide on icy North Carolina road
Rihanna Models Lace-Up Red Bodysuit With Plunge From Savage X Fenty’s Lingerie Line — Photos
Driver for man who fatally shot a St. Paul grandmother in 2020 is sentenced to 11 years
TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For Move Below $40K
Three Gophers hockey players excited to represent Team USA at Olympics
Green Energy: In NY, Bitcoin Mining Saved The Oldest Working Hydroelectric Plant
Wild sound off about Nathan MacKinnon’s controversial goal
Badge from fallen Hastings police officer discovered after nearly 130 years
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
