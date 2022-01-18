MLK Day takes on localized urgency after George Floyd’s murder, COVID

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s phrase “the fierce urgency of now” burst with fresh resonance Monday – in the city where George Floyd was murdered.

The phrase was the theme of the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Breakfast, at which a series of speakers outlined what should be done – fiercely and urgently – to alleviate racism.

“The ‘fierce urgency of now’ is prophetic today,” said Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel-Minneapolis to an estimated 11,000 online viewers.

Separately, Gov. Tim Walz sponsored the 35th annual State of Minnesota Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, this year entitled “Beloved Community in Action.”

At both events, most speakers invoked the memory of Floyd as a reason why Minnesotans should be especially attuned to the message of King.

“The world watched as George Floyd lost his life at the hands of law enforcement,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. The response, she said, “helped us realize how much we need each other, and how resilient we can be.”

Because of the pandemic both events were held virtually, relying on YouTube and Facebook. General Mills is the long-time sponsor of the King Holiday Breakfast.

For the second year, the breakfast event didn’t involve a breakfast at all, but a virtual series of speeches, interviews and songs.

Co-chair Kenneth Edwards said the format has advantages – he doesn’t have to worry about seating capacity in large halls. Last year 6,000 people attended virtually, a three-fold increase from past in-person events. The format allowed viewers from 10 states and 11 countries to participate.

This year’s total of 11,000 will make it one of the biggest King-holiday events in the country.

The event raises money for the United Negro College Fund, and last year it collected $400,000. Laura Coates, a St. Paul native and CNN host and legal analyst, gave the keynote address.

To her, the “fierce urgency of now” translates into daily tasks done by ordinary citizens. “The perception is that you have to make grand gestures,” Coates said. But in local issues and day-to-day routines, people can make a difference.

She cited paying attention to the potential racial impact of local businesses, energy companies and transportation departments.

She called on viewers to confront racism — even if it’s uncomfortable.

“We don’t grow in the comfort zone,” said Coates. “We languish in the comfort zone.”

She cited Dr. King’s request: “All we ask of America is to be what it says it is — on paper.”

In the Minnesota state celebration of King’s birthday, Gov. Walz introduced speakers including federal, state and local officials, and a series of school-age children.

The highlight was an interview with Matthew Cherry, a former NFL player who won an Oscar in 2020 for his short animated film “Hair Love.”

Breakfast event co-chair Edwards summed up King’s legacy for Minnesotans this way:

“We are at a moment where there is awareness. People are looking for an opportunity to take action.”