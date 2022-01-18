Celebrities
Muva Taught Me: Cardi B Says She’s ‘Close’ To Tatting Her Son’s Name On Her Face
Cardi B just might follow in Amber Rose’s footsteps and tattoo the name of her son on her face.
The Bronx native told fans about her unconventional desire on Sunday, January 16, tweeting about how she “really” wants to get a tattoo of her 4-month-old son’s name on her face.
Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together in September, and all these months later, they still have yet to reveal the baby’s name. Still, it looks like she loves the name–and her son–so much that she wants it forever immortalized where everyone can see it.
“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she wrote.
She followed that up by replying to a fan and specifying where she would put the ink, writing, “I want mine on my jaw.”
Cardi went on to tweet out a photo of a woman with a flower tattooed on her face, showing everyone her desired look.
Even though Cardi and Offset–who also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture–haven’t revealed their son’s name just yet, that doesn’t mean they’re keeping everything about the baby under wraps.
Earlier this month, the “I Like It” rapper posted about one of her son’s very early milestones on her Instagram Stories, claiming the 4-month-old is already talking.
“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said in the clip. “I put this on everything I love.”
She went on to say that the Migos rapper also witnessed the special moment.
“Yesterday, I was like ‘You love Mommy? Yeah? ‘” she said. “Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back ‘Yeah!’”
Cardi repeatedly insisted that her son didn’t respond in baby talk but clearly said that he loves her. She went on to add that while he was watching Cocomelon, he said “hello” as he was singing along to the popular children’s show.
“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don’t know if this is normal,” Cardi added. “This s*** is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7.”
Lindsay Hubbard Recalls ‘Painful’ Miscarriage & ‘Super Conflicted’ Feelings After Surprising Pregnancy
Lindsay Hubbard revealed she suffered a surprising miscarriage just weeks before filming season 6 of ‘Summer House’. She spoke to HL about her experience.
In the season premiere of Bravo’s Summer House, fans saw Lindsay Hubbard filled with emotion, as she laid on her bed, alone, and cried on night one in the house. This isolated bout of tears from the typically feisty and confident Hubbs was just an inkling into the massive life event she had just gone through, alone, weeks prior. Lindsay later revealed to housemate and now-boyfriend Carl Radke that in early June, she found out she was pregnant. The day after she visited the gynecologist, however, she suffered a painful miscarriage that required her to go to the hospital. “I found out on Monday, June 7, and by Tuesday evening, June 8, I was having terrible cramps. I tried to go to bed, I didn’t sleep a wink that night, I had the worst cramps of my entire life,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
“To be quite honest, thank God I went you know OBGYN when I did, because imagine I didn’t know I was pregnant and that was happening to me. I would have thought I was dying,” Lindsay continued. “Tuesday night, early Wednesday I was bleeding, and later went to the emergency room — they did all the testing again, ultrasounds, blood work, urine samples, everything that goes into it and I wasn’t pregnant anymore.”
Lindsay admitted that it all happened “so, so incredibly quickly” that she wasn’t able to “fully wrap [her] mind around the pregnancy portion of it all.” “I was extremely conflicted in my head. I’ve always wanted the traditional lifestyle of having a family. Granted, I’m not a very traditional person, but there are aspects to it that I do like. I would love to have a family, but I wanted it to be under the correct circumstances.”
The Summer House star revealed that she got pregnant with her Winter House co-star Jason Cameron, but by the time she found out, they were no longer an item. “I told him legitimately immediately within a couple of hours of me finding out. He came over a couple of hours after I’d gotten home,” Lindsay recalled. “But, I was just extremely conflicted, thinking like, ‘This is not how I’m supposed to be feeling like I’m supposed to be over the moon excited that I’m pregnant right now and I don’t feel that way’ — because we weren’t even together anymore.”
Although she was unsure about her pregnancy in the moment, Lindsay said she wanted to “pull out the positive” from the situation. “One huge positive for me was like, ‘Wow, I’m able to get pregnant.’ I actually thought I might have had fertility issues considering I’ve never gotten pregnant before, and I think that’s something a lot of women fear,” she explained, adding that fans will continue to see her “fertility journey throughout the season.”
Be sure to watch Summer House on Bravo, Mondays at 9 PM ET!
Stephen A. Smith: ‘If I wasn’t vaccinated I would have died’ | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith credits the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine with saving his life after he was diagnosed with double pneumonia on New Year’s Day.
The 54-year-old sports analyst is triple vaccinated, but his vaccine status didn’t prevent him from becoming severely ill and hospitalized.
Smith returned to the set of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday, where he told viewers his doctors said he would have died without the vaccine.
Smith says he thought he was dying after he was hospitalized with a 103-degree fever and double pneumonia on January 1. “It almost took me out.”
He described waking up at night soaked in sweat and “coughing profusely.”
“I didn’t know if I was going to make it. They told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad I was.
“The vaccine, according to [my doctors] saved me,” he said.
Smith noted that “everybody’s different,” and he mentioned his sister, who is a smoker, had recovered from COVID in a few days.
“You’re assuming that you’ll have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache — but you’ll get over it,” he said. “In a lot of cases that was the case. In my case it was totally different.”
As Smith spoke, he coughed and cleared his throat often. He assured his viewers that he’d tested negative for COVID.
Smith urged viewers to get vaccinated and wear N95 or KN95 masks.
“I think the one thing to emphasize the importance of, no matter how you feel about the vaccine, that mask is important,” he said.
“The reason why the mask is so important is you don’t know how the next person is affected. How I’m affected is different from you are affected.”
Smith shared a photo of him receiving his first vaccine dose in March 2021 and urged his fans to “think about your fellow man and woman, not just yourself, when it comes to this.”
Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People at risk of death include the elderly, immunocompromised, morbidly obese, those with pre-existing conditions, and smokers (cigarettes or marijuana).
Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Stylish In A Denim Jacket While Out Solo In NYC
Three months ahead of her 16th birthday, Suri Cruise was photographed on a solo NYC outing, and she looked as grown up and stylish as ever in her jean jacket and pants combo!
Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up right before our eyes, and she looked like quite the typical teenager while out and about in New York City on Jan. 17. For her solo outing, Suri rocked brown, wide-leg pants with a pink strip down each side. She paired the pants with a jean jacket, which had brown detailing to match the pants. Her look was complete with tan boots, and her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. The teenager also wore a black face mask amidst the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic in NYC.
While we often see Suri photographed with her mom, Katie Holmes, in the Big Apple, she’s been seen on a lot more solo outings these days. Now that Suri is well into her teen years, it looks like she’s able to navigate Manhattan on her own. In recent years, we’ve seen Suri out and about in a number of stylish looks, as she’s continued to develop her own sense of fashion. Most recently, she was photographed out with a friend in November, wearing a pair of flared jeans.
Suri is Katie’s only daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Very little is known about Suri’s relationship with Tom, but she’s definitely close with her famous mom, who she lives with in NYC. Below, Katie and Suri can be seen in matching puffer jackets while out in Feb. 2020.
In addition to Suri, Tom also shares two children with another ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. The exes adopted their children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, during their marriage, which lasted form 1990 until 2001. Since splitting from Katie, Tom has been very private about his personal life, and keeps his relationship with his children out of the public eye.
