News

Newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is 1st woman to lead city’s police force

Published

1 min ago

on

Newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is 1st woman to lead city's police force
The newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is the first woman to lead the city’s police force in its 160-plus year history.

Christine Elow, who grew up in Cambridge and has been with the police department since 1995, has been named the permanent commissioner of the Cambridge Police Department. She has served as the acting police commissioner since August when she took over for Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr.

Elow becomes the first woman to lead the Cambridge Police Department since its inception in 1859.

“My entire career has been dedicated to serving the Cambridge community,” Elow said. “I grew up in Cambridge and love working in this city. Now, I look forward to building off what we have started since I was named Acting Police Commissioner and am truly honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the department.

“I will remain committed to bringing change and transformation to public safety and working collaboratively with the community,” she added. “I plan on doing everything I can to help CPD advance its mission and continue to serve as the model for policing in Massachusetts and the country.”

News

NYC woman fatally pushed into path of subway train spent 10 years helping homeless

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

NYC woman fatally pushed into path of subway train spent 10 years helping homeless
Michelle Alyssa Go spent more than a decade as a volunteer helping the homeless — only to be fatally pushed under the wheels of a Times Square subway train by a mentally ill homeless man, according to police.

On Monday, the New York Junior League, where Go volunteered, urged city leaders to do something about the mental health crisis in the city.

“We call upon the city’s leadership to urgently address the lack of mental health and other supports for underserved communities,” Dayna Barlow Cassidy posted on Instagram next to a photo of Go.

The death sent shockwaves through the Junior League, a 120-year-old women’s volunteer organization, where Go was remembered for her passion for face-to-face work helping prep homeless men and women for job interviews, burnishing their resumes and teaching them financial literacy.

The 40-year-old senior manager for Deloitte Consulting was waiting on the platform on Jan. 15 when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her into the path of a train as it rolled into the station about 9:30 a.m.

“Michelle’s vivacious nature and joy for life were evident to everyone who knew her, and it is absolutely heart-breaking that her life was ended in such a horrific and senseless way,” a Junior League partner said. “My prayers and love go out to her family and friends. Her death is a tremendous loss for all of us, the people of New York.”

Go graduated from the University of California and earned an MBA from NYU’s Stern School for Business, according to her LinkedIn.com profile. But she devoted herself to uplifting the homeless.

News

Great white sharks have been a major focus along Cape Cod. More tiger sharks could be coming soon because of climate change

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Great white sharks have been a major focus along Cape Cod. More tiger sharks could be coming soon because of climate change
Move over, great white sharks. A new apex predator could be patrolling the Cape soon, as tiger sharks migrate farther north each year because of climate change and warmer oceans.

While waters off the Northeast have historically been too cold for tiger sharks, temps have warmed significantly in recent years and are now suitable for tiger sharks, according to researchers.

The shark scientists from the University of Miami warn that tiger sharks moving north could lead to more interactions between sharks and humans.

“Changes to where these predators go could have ramifications for human safety,” said Neil Hammerschlag, director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami.

“So by moving into new locations, this could potentially increase encounter rates between tiger sharks and humans using the ocean,” he said, adding the results of the study are “alarming.”

The study from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science revealed that the locations and timing of tiger shark movement in the western North Atlantic Ocean have changed from rising ocean temperatures.

The movements of tiger sharks, the largest cold-blooded apex predator in tropical and warm-temperate seas, are constrained by the need to stay in warm waters. As the waters continue to warm in the western North Atlantic Ocean, the researchers wanted to know what that means for tiger sharks.

“Over the past 40 years, tiger shark distributions have extended further poleward along with warming waters,” Hammerschlag said. “In fact, off the northeast United States, where it was historically way too cold for tiger sharks, these waters have now warmed to suitable levels for tiger sharks and they’ve moved into those areas.”

Hammerschlag and the research team discovered these climate-driven changes by analyzing nine years of tracking data from satellite-tagged tiger sharks, combined with nearly 40 years of conventional tag and recapture information supplied by the NOAA Cooperative Shark Tagging Program and satellite derived sea-surface temperature data.

News

Battenfeld: Is Michelle Wu ready to face ugly ramifications of her strict vaccine mandate?

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Boston hooks up 154 homeless with housing, but crowds remain at Mass and Cass
The rubber is hitting the road on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s not-so-aptly named “B Together” vaccine passport and mandate — and she might be paying a high political price for her bold policy decisions.

It’s one thing to make the pronouncement that there will be a vaccine mandate, but quite another when small businesses start losing customers and unions start demanding to make the mandate part of their collective bargaining negotiations.

There is nothing “together” about this strict policy, which has drawn howls of protests from some unions and others opposed to vaccine mandates.

It also is risky for Wu, who is just in her first few months on the job.

If she holds too firm, it could spell disaster on the business front and disaster on the union front.

By next week — after a one-week grace period delay — city workers could start losing their jobs, the result of Wu’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

And the requirement that all customers of bars, restaurants, gyms and other indoor public places show proof of vaccination has already started in the city of Boston.

Businesses already economically ravaged by COVID must check themselves for some kind of vaccine passport or will have to turn away customers. Tour buses, a big part of the city’s economy, could be avoiding the city.

“We know that our small businesses already, one by one in different cases, have been weighing the decision on how to keep their workforce and customers safe. But without a clear policy that applies across the board, we put the burden on small businesses to make the right calls to absorb the heat of it,” Wu said.

This could start to get ugly very quickly — even uglier than the noisy public protests going on outside Wu’s Roslindale home.

Wu’s rigid policy might end up being too punitive, forcing hundreds of businesses to take the time and effort to check for vaccine passports.

And if businesses don’t comply with the checking policy, they could face hundreds of dollars in fines from city enforcement agencies.

Is Wu really prepared to start cracking down on small businesses for a policy that she has created? That seems too unfair to owners who are only trying just to stay afloat.

And now, of course, unions are starting to see dollar signs in Wu’s crackdown.

Firefighters want to get paid now for their booster shots to be part of their collective bargaining, and other unions are bound to follow suit.

It could end up being a very expensive proposition for Boston taxpayers, Boston business owners, and Wu’s political future.

