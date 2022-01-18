North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship

Suggest a Correction
SEOUL, South Korea — Grappling with pandemic difficulties and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be reviving his 2017 playbook of nuclear and missile brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and his neighbors.
North Korea’s short-range missile launches on Monday were its fourth round of missile tests this month and signaled a refusal to be ignored by the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting bigger adversaries such as China and Russia.
The tests could also reflect a growing urgency in its need for outside relief after its economy decayed further under the severe sanctions and two years of pandemic border closures, experts say.
The two missiles launched Monday near the capital, Pyongyang, followed a resumption of railroad freight traffic with China that had been suspended over pandemic concerns, in what is likely an attempt to revive the desperate economy.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday that trade between Dandong in China and Sinuiju in North Korea will be maintained while pandemic controls stay in place.
While North Korea is likely to continue showcasing its weapons in the coming weeks, it could keep things relatively quiet before the opening of the February Winter Olympics in China, its main ally and economic lifeline, launching known short-range missiles rather than more provocative systems.
But it could dramatically raise the ante once the Beijing Games end. Du Hyeogn Cha, an analyst at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said Kim could resume testing nuclear explosives and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Kim suspended nuclear and ICBM tests in 2018 while engaging in talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump. But the diplomacy remains derailed since their second summit in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.
North Korea in recent months has ramped up tests of short-range missiles designed to defeat missile defenses in the region.
Its leaders may think it needs to stage more provocative tests to move the needle with the Biden administration, which has offered open-ended talks but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions unless Kim takes real steps to abandon his nuclear weapons program.
It’s unclear whether nuclear or ICBM tests would extract a compromise from Washington, which is more likely to respond with further sanctions and military pressure, possibly including a resumption of major military drills with South Korea, Cha said.
Nam Sung-wook, a North Korea expert at Seoul’s Korea University, said a nuclear test is more likely than an ICBM test because it would send a greater level of shock. The North may use that test to claim it has acquired an ability to produce a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on its purported hypersonic missile, which it first tested in September.
Nam said North Korea would time the test to maximize its political effect, with South Korean presidential elections scheduled in March and President Joe Biden facing crucial midterm elections in November. North Korea conducted its sixth and last test of a nuclear explosive device in September 2017.
“In Pyongyang’s mind, there is no other way to grab Washington’s attention than a major provocation,” Nam said.
North Korea strengthened efforts to expand its weapons capabilities following Kim’s 2021 announcement of a new five-year plan to develop his military forces, with an ambitious wish list that included hypersonic missiles, solid-fuel ICBMs, spy satellites and submarine-launched nuclear missiles.
However, the frequency of tests since then exceeds usual technological timelines and apparently reflects Kim’s desire to break out of the country’s current deepening economic problems and international isolation — what appears to be the toughest period of his decade-long rule.
“Externally, North Korea is trying to make a statement that it will continue to go its own way regardless of sanctions. Internally, the leadership is trying to tell its people that the supreme leader’s promises will be realized no matter what, whether they be weapons development or overcoming sanctions through a self-reliant economy,” Cha said.
“But they are proceeding with the tests at a very fast pace, and this reveals a sense of alarm within Pyongyang’s leadership, that they must get something done with the United States in 2022 or there could be trouble.”
According to South Korean estimates, North Korea’s trade with China shrank by about 80% in 2020 before plunging again by two-thirds in the first nine months of 2021. The contraction in 2020 was the biggest since 1997 as grain production dropped to the lowest level since Kim took power in 2011.
Describing its anti-coronavirus campaign as a matter of “national existence,” North Korea has severely restricted cross-border traffic and trade for the past two years and is even believed to have ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its borders.
Experts say a major COVID-19 outbreak would have devastating consequences because of North Korea’s poor health care system, and could even trigger instability.
Its resumption of the train route with China indicates how hard it has become for its leadership to withstand the economic strain caused by border closures, said Park Won Gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University.
For decades, North Korea has mastered the art of brinkmanship, manufacturing diplomatic crises with weapons tests and threats before offering negotiations aimed at extracting concessions. Kim sped up the process in 2017 with a highly provocative run of nuclear and ICBM tests while exchanging threats of nuclear annihilation with Trump before beginning their diplomacy in 2018.
North Korea began 2022 with what it claimed were two successful tests of a hypersonic missile, which Kim said would significantly enhance his “war deterrent.” After the Biden administration imposed new sanctions over those launches, North Korea vowed stronger and more explicit action and fired two missiles from a train on Friday.
State media photos of Monday’s launch suggest the North tested a weapon that looks similar in appearance with the U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System. The missiles, which North Korea first tested in 2019, are part of the country’s expanding short-range weaponry designed to be maneuverable and fly at low altitudes, which potentially improves their chances of evading missile defense systems in South Korea and Japan.
Park said North Korea’s push to develop and mass-produce such missiles is a key part of its efforts to cement its status as a nuclear power. Its pressure campaign is not only aimed at winning economic benefits but also to negotiate with Washington from a position of power and convert the nuclear diplomacy into talks for mutual arms reduction, he said.
ST. LOUIS–The University of Missouri is mourning the death of Brian DeLunas, the pitching coach for the Tigers baseball team, who died Monday night. DeLunas, who grew up in the Oakville area, had long battled kidney disease. He was 46 years old.
DeLunas had returned to Columbia for what was supposed to be his second stint with the baseball program. He was a volunteer assistant from 2007-2009, and was coming back to MU after spending last season in a special projects role with the New York Mets. He had been a bullpen coach and director of pitching development and strategies for the Seattle Mariners prior to that.
“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are in the loss of our friend, Brian DeLunas,” head coach Steve Bieser said in a statement. “In the months since his return to Mizzou, he has made an indelible impact on our team through his love of the game and his players along with his inspirational courage off the field. Brian was a tremendous husband, father, brother and coach, and our hearts go out to Johannah, Rory, Maren and the entire DeLunas family as we ask everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
“No words can describe our loss today. Great friend and coach but even a better man. His legacy will live in our program forever,” Bieser tweeted.
DeLunas had the chance to work with his nephew, fellow South County native Austin Cheeley, who had just transferred to the program.
“Amazing Uncle, and an even better coach. Happy to have gotten the chance to play for him for even just a short period. The world lost a truly amazing baseball mind way too soon,” Cheeley also shared on social media.
DeLunas played his college ball at Missouri Baptist University. After college, he went on to co-found Premier Pitching and Development, based in St. Charles County, which works with college and professional pitchers.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world.
Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
The Enigma is the largest “Fancy Black Natural Colour” diamond in the world, according to the auction house.
Sotheby’s expects the diamond to be sold for at least $6.8 million. The auction house plans to accept cryptocurrency as a possible payment as well.
Sophie Stevens, a jewelry specialist at Sotheby’s Dubai, said that the number five bears an importance significance to the diamond, which has 55 facets as well.
“The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and it stands for protection,” she said. Khamsa in Arabic means five.
“So there’s a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond,” she added. Stevens also said the black diamond is likely from outer space.
“With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves,” she said.
Black diamonds, also known as carbonado, are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The cosmic origin theory is based on their carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.
The auction house said its decision to accept cryptocurrency for payment reflects, “the fact that cryptocurrency has started to make its mark in the world of physical art and objects.”
In July, Sotheby’s set the high mark for a gemstone bought with cryptocurrency when it sold a 101.38-carat, pear shaped diamond known as The Key 10138 for $12.3 million to an undisclosed buyer.
Bidding on The Enigma opens Feb. 3 online. The gem is being offered without reserve, meaning there is no minimum price to achieve on the bidding in order to sell.
What Dennis Schroder saw Monday is what he wants to see from Jayson Tatum all of the time. And after watching his teammate run New Orleans off the floor in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 104-92 Celtics win, Schroder is more convinced than ever.
“He’s great when he attacks the basket,” said the Celtics point guard, who started in place of the quarantined Marcus Smart. “Of course he’s a guy who makes difficult shots as well, but when he attacks the basket like he did today, he’s really, really hard to guard. Opens everything up for everybody else. JT and JB (Jaylen Brown) have to do that a little bit more.”
Once again, the Celtics first had to overcome a bad first half. Lacking Robert Williams (personal reasons) with renowned glass-crasher Jonas Valanciunas on the floor, the Celtics were initially reluctant to attack the Pelicans center.
But in terms of their main problem — frequent bouts of offensive passivity — there was nothing like an overpowering fourth quarter to produce the team’s fifth win in six games.
Tatum scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth — 11 of those in a game-breaking 22-7 run. Schroder scored 11 of his 23 over the same stretch. Brown (23) was the third Celtic to cross the 20-plus barrier.
And though Tatum believed the Celtics took good shots in the first half, he understood the urgency to ramp up the second-half attack.
“I think we got some good looks in the first half but obviously, we weren’t hitting shots,” he said. “We cut the lead down at halftime and we just talked about it: Get out in transition more, get some stops and attack downhill. That was the mindset I took coming into the second half.
“(We were) watching film at halftime, seeing what we can do better, getting good shots to great shots, penetrating, getting to the lane. Usually, when you do that, something good is going to happen.”
And after settling for 3-pointers and other assorted jumpers outside the paint, and getting a good halftime talking-to by their coach about getting “downhill,” the Celtics dominated the young, active Pelicans down the stretch.
“At times, that is the game plan against specific defenses,” Ime Udoka said of his team’s frequent habit of starting games from the perimeter — in Monday’s case resulting in a 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) first-half performance from downtown, in addition to 10 turnovers over the same stretch.
Tatum missed his first four shots — three of them 3-point attempts — before starting to score in the second quarter. But the more the Celtics attacked, the more the ball fell. Udoka said that as much as he wants his team to be more aggressive on offense, matchups sometimes dictate the Celtics start from downtown.
“It’s to draw that crowd and get open looks. So at times early in the game you’re settling for contested ones, and you’d like to attack more there, but guys are also confident and guys that usually walk into those threes are high-level shooters — Jaylen and Jayson specifically,” said the Celtics coach. “But at times we don’t want to bail out a team that’s not the best defensive team. We don’t want to let them off the hook, and that was the message after the first quarter, and really at halftime, was to continue to attack, be aggressive there and then you’ll get the wide-open kickouts. You just got to continue to harp and show them the shots we can get and not just settle at times. They are very confident in their pull-ups and their three-ball, but we want to take advantage of what teams don’t do well.”
To wit, New Orleans started the day ranked 30th in defensive rating — a stat that truly showed itself as the game went on. The Celtics have closed out their last two wins, including Saturday night’s narrow win over Chicago, with strong, efficient fourth quarters.
“We’ve been playing pretty good as of late,” said Tatum. “Been hoping soon that we can get everybody back and just continue to build off this. There’s 37 games left. That’s enough time to make up some ground.”
