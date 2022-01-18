NYC woman fatally pushed into path of subway train spent 10 years helping homeless

Michelle Alyssa Go spent more than a decade as a volunteer helping the homeless — only to be fatally pushed under the wheels of a Times Square subway train by a mentally ill homeless man, according to police.

On Monday, the New York Junior League, where Go volunteered, urged city leaders to do something about the mental health crisis in the city.

“We call upon the city’s leadership to urgently address the lack of mental health and other supports for underserved communities,” Dayna Barlow Cassidy posted on Instagram next to a photo of Go.

The death sent shockwaves through the Junior League, a 120-year-old women’s volunteer organization, where Go was remembered for her passion for face-to-face work helping prep homeless men and women for job interviews, burnishing their resumes and teaching them financial literacy.

The 40-year-old senior manager for Deloitte Consulting was waiting on the platform on Jan. 15 when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her into the path of a train as it rolled into the station about 9:30 a.m.

“Michelle’s vivacious nature and joy for life were evident to everyone who knew her, and it is absolutely heart-breaking that her life was ended in such a horrific and senseless way,” a Junior League partner said. “My prayers and love go out to her family and friends. Her death is a tremendous loss for all of us, the people of New York.”

Go graduated from the University of California and earned an MBA from NYU’s Stern School for Business, according to her LinkedIn.com profile. But she devoted herself to uplifting the homeless.