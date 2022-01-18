News
NYC woman fatally pushed into path of subway train spent 10 years helping homeless
Michelle Alyssa Go spent more than a decade as a volunteer helping the homeless — only to be fatally pushed under the wheels of a Times Square subway train by a mentally ill homeless man, according to police.
On Monday, the New York Junior League, where Go volunteered, urged city leaders to do something about the mental health crisis in the city.
“We call upon the city’s leadership to urgently address the lack of mental health and other supports for underserved communities,” Dayna Barlow Cassidy posted on Instagram next to a photo of Go.
The death sent shockwaves through the Junior League, a 120-year-old women’s volunteer organization, where Go was remembered for her passion for face-to-face work helping prep homeless men and women for job interviews, burnishing their resumes and teaching them financial literacy.
The 40-year-old senior manager for Deloitte Consulting was waiting on the platform on Jan. 15 when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her into the path of a train as it rolled into the station about 9:30 a.m.
“Michelle’s vivacious nature and joy for life were evident to everyone who knew her, and it is absolutely heart-breaking that her life was ended in such a horrific and senseless way,” a Junior League partner said. “My prayers and love go out to her family and friends. Her death is a tremendous loss for all of us, the people of New York.”
Go graduated from the University of California and earned an MBA from NYU’s Stern School for Business, according to her LinkedIn.com profile. But she devoted herself to uplifting the homeless.
News
Great white sharks have been a major focus along Cape Cod. More tiger sharks could be coming soon because of climate change
Move over, great white sharks. A new apex predator could be patrolling the Cape soon, as tiger sharks migrate farther north each year because of climate change and warmer oceans.
While waters off the Northeast have historically been too cold for tiger sharks, temps have warmed significantly in recent years and are now suitable for tiger sharks, according to researchers.
The shark scientists from the University of Miami warn that tiger sharks moving north could lead to more interactions between sharks and humans.
“Changes to where these predators go could have ramifications for human safety,” said Neil Hammerschlag, director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami.
“So by moving into new locations, this could potentially increase encounter rates between tiger sharks and humans using the ocean,” he said, adding the results of the study are “alarming.”
The study from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science revealed that the locations and timing of tiger shark movement in the western North Atlantic Ocean have changed from rising ocean temperatures.
The movements of tiger sharks, the largest cold-blooded apex predator in tropical and warm-temperate seas, are constrained by the need to stay in warm waters. As the waters continue to warm in the western North Atlantic Ocean, the researchers wanted to know what that means for tiger sharks.
“Over the past 40 years, tiger shark distributions have extended further poleward along with warming waters,” Hammerschlag said. “In fact, off the northeast United States, where it was historically way too cold for tiger sharks, these waters have now warmed to suitable levels for tiger sharks and they’ve moved into those areas.”
Hammerschlag and the research team discovered these climate-driven changes by analyzing nine years of tracking data from satellite-tagged tiger sharks, combined with nearly 40 years of conventional tag and recapture information supplied by the NOAA Cooperative Shark Tagging Program and satellite derived sea-surface temperature data.
During the last decade — when ocean temperatures were the warmest on record — for every one-degree Celsius increase in water temps above average, tiger shark migrations extended farther poleward by roughly 250 miles. Sharks also migrated about 14 days earlier to waters off the U.S. northeastern coast.
The scientists found that ocean warming has caused tiger sharks to shift their movements outside of areas that were previously protecting them from commercial fishing.
“As a result, they have become more vulnerable to commercial fishing,” Hammerschlag said.
The climate-driven changes to tiger shark movements could disrupt natural predator-prey interactions, he added, which could “lead to ecological imbalances in the ocean.”
News
Battenfeld: Is Michelle Wu ready to face ugly ramifications of her strict vaccine mandate?
The rubber is hitting the road on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s not-so-aptly named “B Together” vaccine passport and mandate — and she might be paying a high political price for her bold policy decisions.
It’s one thing to make the pronouncement that there will be a vaccine mandate, but quite another when small businesses start losing customers and unions start demanding to make the mandate part of their collective bargaining negotiations.
There is nothing “together” about this strict policy, which has drawn howls of protests from some unions and others opposed to vaccine mandates.
It also is risky for Wu, who is just in her first few months on the job.
If she holds too firm, it could spell disaster on the business front and disaster on the union front.
By next week — after a one-week grace period delay — city workers could start losing their jobs, the result of Wu’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
And the requirement that all customers of bars, restaurants, gyms and other indoor public places show proof of vaccination has already started in the city of Boston.
Businesses already economically ravaged by COVID must check themselves for some kind of vaccine passport or will have to turn away customers. Tour buses, a big part of the city’s economy, could be avoiding the city.
“We know that our small businesses already, one by one in different cases, have been weighing the decision on how to keep their workforce and customers safe. But without a clear policy that applies across the board, we put the burden on small businesses to make the right calls to absorb the heat of it,” Wu said.
This could start to get ugly very quickly — even uglier than the noisy public protests going on outside Wu’s Roslindale home.
Wu’s rigid policy might end up being too punitive, forcing hundreds of businesses to take the time and effort to check for vaccine passports.
And if businesses don’t comply with the checking policy, they could face hundreds of dollars in fines from city enforcement agencies.
Is Wu really prepared to start cracking down on small businesses for a policy that she has created? That seems too unfair to owners who are only trying just to stay afloat.
And now, of course, unions are starting to see dollar signs in Wu’s crackdown.
Firefighters want to get paid now for their booster shots to be part of their collective bargaining, and other unions are bound to follow suit.
It could end up being a very expensive proposition for Boston taxpayers, Boston business owners, and Wu’s political future.
News
Robbins: Evils of anti-Semitism spread across party affiliations
In his new book on extremism in America, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt quotes Voltaire to help explain the hatreds that threaten to destroy the country we love. “Anyone who can make you believe absurdities,” wrote the French philosopher, “can make you commit atrocities.” Saturday’s hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue by a gunman calling for the release from prison of an anti-Semitic terrorist highlights the spread of absurdities and the upsurge in atrocities Greenblatt warns about in “It Could Happen Here: Why America Is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable”.
Malik Faisal Akram seized worshipers in a synagogue near the prison where Aafia Siddiqui, convicted of attempting to murder U.S. personnel in Afghanistan, is serving an 86-year sentence that includes a “terror enhancement.” Educated at Brandeis University and MIT, Siddiqui is known as “Lady al-Qaeda.” A poster woman for vicious anti-Semitism, Siddiqui proclaimed post-conviction, “This is a verdict coming from Israel and not America. That’s where the anger belongs.” She had instructed the judge that she wanted Jews excluded from the jury “if they have a Zionist or Israeli background,” adding, “I have a feeling everyone here is them, subject to genetic testing.”
Akram wasn’t the only one who called for Siddiqui’s release. ISIS did so, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a powerful group regularly afforded kid glove treatment by a media often intimidated or wearing rose-colored glasses, has been actively demanding it. Siddiqui’s conviction, CAIR maintains, is “one of the greatest examples of injustice in U.S. history.”
CAIR is among those culpable in what Greenblatt says is “a dangerous and dramatic surge in anti-Jewish hate.” In November CAIR official Zahra Billoo attacked the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish communal organizations, “Hillel chapters on our campuses” and “Zionist synagogues” as “enemies.” “I want us to pay attention to polite Zionists,” Billoo told a gathering in a speech defended by CAIR. “The ones that say, ‘Let’s just break bread together.’ They are not your friends.” On Saturday night, as a brilliant team of law enforcement officers ended Akram’s siege, CAIR frantically released a statement condemning the attack on the synagogue. But one could be forgiven for regarding this as an attempt at damage control.
Greenblatt, an Obama Administration alumnus, minces no words about the left’s share of guilt for the recent swell in anti-Semitism, pointing to the fact-challenged demonization that followed Israel’s attempt to defend itself against Hamas rockets fired from Gaza last spring. “So-called activists around the world all too often deployed rhetorical violence against the Jewish state and its supporters, by equating Israel and Zionists with Nazis, calling for Israel to be eliminated and directing anti-Israel messaging at synagogues and other Jewish institutions,” writes Greenblatt. “That rhetoric, in turn, helped trigger a frightening spike in real world violence against Jewish people in the United States and around the world.”
On the far right, the Justice Department’s indictment of a collection of Trumpist insurrectionists for seditious conspiracy again illustrated the threat that a metastasizing witches’ brew of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and associated groups pose to America. The mob chants of “Jews will not replace us” during their march in Charlottesville and the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt proudly worn by Capitol rioter Robert Keith Packer last Jan. 6 exemplify the fascist threat that binds the Proud Boys, QAnon and others of their ilk.
Like anti-Semitism, vitriol and violence against Black Muslims, Asian Americans and members of the LGBT community are rising, not abating. The FBI reports a 25% increase in the number of hate crimes over the last five years, and given what goes unreported, that is almost surely the tip of the iceberg. “Over time,” writes Greenblatt, “it becomes increasingly entrenched and normalized.” And that, very plainly, has already happened here.
Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.
