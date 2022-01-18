Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Red Bikini After Almost Being Kicked Off Of Flight
Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to share a sexy photo with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey as they posed in a tropical setting just four days after she revealed an airline company didn’t let her board their plane due to her outfit.
Olivia Culpo, 29, is not letting the latest issue she had with an airline stop her from sharing PDA-filled bikini photos with her boyfriend. The brunette beauty shared a new snapshot that showed her rocking a figure-flattering red bikini while posing with Christian McCaffrey, who was shirtless while wearing black shorts. The beautiful couple posed with their arms around each other while standing on a gorgeous beach and looked as relaxed as could be.
Olivia only captioned the post with a red heart emoji but that didn’t stop her fans from complimenting the epic shot. “How dare y’all be this good looking,” one fan cheekily wrote while another called them “stunning.” A third gushed over how much they “love” them together and a fourth called them the “perfect couple.”
Olivia’s latest post comes just four days after she made headlines for speaking out against American Airlines, the airline she says almost kicked her off their flight because of the outfit she was wearing. Her fashion choice included a black bralette with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and a long black cardigan on top, but it apparently showed too much skin for the flight to Cabo, Mexico. Olivia’s sister, Aurora, shared a video of them both standing in the airport on Jan. 14 and explained what happened.
“Olivia and I are going to Cabo. Look at her outfit… She looks cute, she looks appropriate, no?,” Aurora began in the video. “They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can’t get on the plane. Tell me, is that not so f*cked up? American Airlines, I love you so much, [but] please get me to Cabo.”
Olivia was then seen wearing her beau’s sweatshirt over her outfit as Aurora filmed another passenger that was wearing a similar outfit, that also included a bralette, and explained that the airline didn’t ask her to cover up like they did with Olivia. “See? She looks beautiful but they don’t care,” Aurora said while showing the unidentified woman who happily greeted the camera. “But [Olivia] has to cover up?”
Luckily, Olivia, Aurora, and Christian eventually made it to Cabo and seem to be having a great time.
Pierce Brosnan, 68, Is Handsome With Gray Hair As He Picks Up Bouquets Of Flowers — Photos
Silver fox status! Pierce Brosnan rocked gray hair as he picked up bouquets of white, yellow and orange roses during his grocery run.
Pierce Brosnan, 68, is now a proud silver fox as he rocked gray hair while he purchased several bouquets of roses. He rocked a fresh cut with light gray hair as he held two bouquets of yellow roses and one bouquet of white and orange roses each. He kept it casual with his apparel as he wore a black sweatshirt, T-shirt and jeans. He also wore a black mask amid the Omicron variant outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
His current look is a stark contrast from the one he sports in his upcoming feature The King’s Daughter in which he plays King Louis XIV. In the period piece, he flaunts shoulder-length brown locks. While both looks are extremely different, he is somehow able to impressively pull both off.
The former James Bond may be a hunk but unfortunately, he has been taken for a while now. He has been married to Keely Shaye Smith, 58, for over 20 years. She’s a journalist now but before she started dating the Mamma Mia! actor, she had an acting career. She starred in small roles in a number of films and TV shows including General Hospital, Norman’s Corner and The Opponent.
Pierce and Keely share two adult children together, Dylan Brosnan, 25, and Paris Brosnan, 20. The False Positive actor has three children from his previous marriage to Cassandra Harris. Before passing away from ovarian cancer, she gave birth to Christopher and Charlotte with her late former husband Dermot Harris and Sean Brosnan with Pierce. Pierce ended up adopting Christopher and Charlotte after their mother passed.
Pierce has expressed how important family has become to him, especially during the pandemic. “I cherish family very much,” Pierce told Gentleman’s Journal in 2021. “I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family. There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family.”
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bikini On Vacation & Fans Think They See Pete Davidson’s Shadow
Fans think Kim Kardashian subtly made her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram official when a shadowy figure taking a snapshot of her could be seen on the sand at a beach.
Kim Kardashian, 41, looks incredible in her latest bikini pics and fans think Pete Davidson is the one who took them! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the new vacation snapshots on her Instagram on Jan. 17 and in the third one, which can be seen below, a shadowy figure taking the photo appears on the sand in front of her. Although the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian, whom Kim has been dating, wasn’t tagged in the post, fans quickly took to the comments section to reveal they thought it was his shadow on display.
“Did Pete take these,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Not me zooming on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete…..” A third asked, “Kim, is that Mr Pete Davidson’s shadow??” and a fourth said, “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time.”
The only info Kim gave about the pics, which showed her rocking an off-white two-piece while sitting on sand and standing in water, was in the post’s caption. “Mother Nature 🧜🏻♀️,” it read.
Before Kim’s latest post raised eyebrows, she and Pete got attention for being spotted on a pizza date on Jan. 12. They enjoyed the Italian food choice after being photographed waiting for it at the counter of a pizza place. Pete showed off his affection for the reality beauty by placing his hand on her lower back at one point so they definitely looked like a doting couple!
Before that, Kim and Pete went off on a romantic getaway to The Bahamas. They went to the gorgeous area via a private jet and in photos that were taken during the trip, they both looked as thrilled as could be as they walked together while chatting and flashing big smiles to cameras. Although neither of the stars have made any public comments about their relationship, which seems to have started in Oct., their outings certainly prove things are going well!
Vicki Gunvalson Feels Heather ‘Looks Down on Her,’ Shades RHOC as “Mindless” & “Stupid,” Talks Ex Steve
Vicki Gunvalson isn’t tuning into the latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
While appearing on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast on Thursday, the longtime reality star shaded the drama of the Bravo show as “mindless” before admitting she’ll “never be over” ex-fiancé Steve Lodge, questioning Teddi about whether or not her famous father is single, and addressing the possibility of a reconciliation with ex-husband Donn Gunvalson.
“Right now I look at that sh-t like it’s so mindless and it’s so stupid. I’m all about building a solid quality mind,” Vicki explained on the January 13 episode of Two T’s in a Pod. “I’m not [watching]. I watched a clip but here in Mexico you can’t get it. I don’t feel good about [the direction of the show]. I want to be back on and change it but [Tamra and I] are never going to be back on.”
Although Vicki doesn’t see a return as a possibility, she is in touch with some cast members of the past, including Kelly Dodd.
“I reached out to Kelly two months ago and said, ‘Do you want to meet.’ And so we did,” Vicki revealed. “And it was nice. When I left her at the reunion we hugged it out and we never talked after that and it bugs me because I really liked Kelly and I thought, ‘What the hell happened?’ So I reached out to her and she goes, ‘It’s all good!’”
As for Heather Dubrow, Vicki isn’t feuding with her ex-castmate but isn’t friends with her either.
“I like Heather [but] I always thought Heather looks down on me because I don’t have an extra zero,” Vicki admitted. ‘It’s the way I feel. Sometimes it’s not what they say, it’s how they make you feel. She’s never made an effort to see me. I run into her at Maestro’s every now and then. There’s no effort. I’m not in her league.”
Now that she’s no longer featured on RHOC, Vicki is considering moving out of Orange County and splitting her time between Chicago and Puerto Vallarta.
“I’m buying another house in Chicago,” Vicki confirmed. “I don’t think I’m going to stay in Orange County. I don’t think I’ll live in [Puerto Vallarta] full time but I want to spend at least six months of the year here.”
When Vicki first bought her condo in Mexico, she was engaged to Steve. And looking back on their years-long romance and two-year engagement, the RHOC OG star confessed that she has still not recovered.
“I’ll never be over him. Because to me, when you fall in love with somebody as deep as I did, you don’t move out of somebody’s house and into the next one,” she shared. “I don’t like to be alone. Steve knew that. I said, ‘Whatever we’re going through, let’s work it out together.’”
But that didn’t happen. Instead, Steve suddenly broke up with Vicki and hasn’t spoken to her since moving out, aside from telling her that she “needs help.”
Despite her heartbreak, Vicki did ask Teddi, ”Is your dad single?”
“You do not want to date my dad. He’s not tall enough for you. I hear you need a six-foot requirement. He’s maybe 5’9”, maybe… [and] he smokes 24/7,” Teddi replied.
As she looks for her next partner, Vicki shared her list of ideal qualities, which she said included “only 20 things,” including “family man,” “self-sufficient,” “attracted to me,” “someone who’s not intimidated by my success,” has “good teeth,” “owns a home,” and “likes to have sex with me.”
“I want a non-lying, perfect relationship, which I thought I had with my fiancé,’ she added.
Luckily, she has the help of a matchmaker, who recently set her up with a man in Chicago, who “is picking [her] up from the airport when” she returns. And if things don’t work out with that mystery man, Vicki admitted she is open to giving her past marriage to Donn another try.
“Donn and I actually really have re-sparked a friendship. He just got recovered from COVID. He was alone so I did InstaCart, [ordered him] food, and medication, got up with my doctor, and he was really heartfelt. He’s like, ‘You know, Vicki? I’m all alone.’ [He was] very thankful,” Vicki revealed. “Of course [I’d consider reconciling]. I love Donn.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
