OlympusDAO Initiates Partnership with a DeFi Protocol Balancer
OlympusDAO, a decentralized reserve currency, is officially associated with Balancer, leading DeFi protocol. Through this partnership, OlympusDAO will initiate its own token $OHM as a liquid asset within the Balancer ecosystem.
Interestingly, Balancer is a DeFi protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain which offers innovative solutions to fix the issues that arise on traditional and centralized exchanges.
As Balancer possesses unique structure, benefitting protocols and new features of LBP funding programs it provides a one-stop-shop solution for liquidity management.
More so, $OHM liquidity migration will open a way for Olympus Pro partners to leverage Balancer’s Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs). In addition, CopperLaunch and PrimeDAO are aligned with Balancer protocol which allows the projects to raise funds in $OHM. Moreover, Copper and PrimeDAO’s front-end facilitators of the LBPs will add $OHM as a trading pair/collateral token.
$OHM as Liquid asset on Balancer
With respect to the collaboration, initially OlympusDAO will deploy $50 million of liquidity to Balancer Protocol. And the community targets to access $OHM via $DAI and $WETH setting low price structures as its primary goal. Further, the allocated points will hold $25 million $OHM and $12.5 million each of $DAI and $ETH.
Besides, in the period of migration, the first iteration will be a DAI/ETH – 50/50 deployment. And the OHM/ETH/DAI – 50/25/25 Balancer liquidity pool integrated by Olympus will boost the OHM network effects, increase the volume exposures and enhance the efficiency and utility of the liquidity.
Additionally, Balancer Protocol’s unique work structure enables the $OHM liquidity to aggregate with both exchange assets (WETH and DAI). Thus, it results in liquidity across two separate pools of OHM-DAI and OHM-WETH.
Moreover, the best part of collaborating with Balancer Protocol is, it provides a flexible solution for the liquidity management. Thereby solving more than just price impact is possible and can be executed in parallel to minimizing liquidity fragmentation.
Furthermore, OlympusDAO ecosystem fetches greater support and value through all features of Balancer Protocol. Specifically, the LBP funding program of Balancer enables Olympus to facilitate the raising funds in $OHM by offering protocols of their LBP. Therefore, this partnership will help OlympusDAO to experience immense growth with a decentralized future.
SPACE Metaverse Acquires Strategic Fund From Binance Labs
SPACE is a pioneering platform that focuses on the intersection of gaming, virtual reality, and commerce. It follows the concept of social commerce in the metaverse, which has now acquired strategic investment from Binance Labs. This collaboration brings up a plan of initiating offline commerce into the metaverse.
Moreover, this recent funding round adds to the segment’s appealing revenue potential. SPACE has already signed partnership agreements with over 100 brands in the art, music, and fashion sector. The platform continues to develop itself as a pioneer of social commerce firms in the metaverse.
Significantly, the collaboration efforts include Zevi G, Arthur Art Gallery, KYLE GORDAN ARTIST, Soho Ski Club, DoinGud Art Gallery, and more. Currently, the product includes hyper-realistic graphics and building tools with commerce capabilities that deliver 10x advancement.
According to Head of Binance Labs Fund, Bill Chin, the infrastructure of Space is built corresponding to the key pieces of metaverse to bring offline commerce. He also states that the team works quickly adopting the product knowledge in the market. This seems to emerge an incredible growth and product delivery.
Binance Labs Investment
SPACE platform was established in 2021, which offers specialized virtual rooms for users to sell their products and services. The main purpose of this platform focuses on consumers and businesses which is structured by connecting disconnected virtual spaces on different blockchains.
The Founder and CEO of SPACE, Batis Samadian is happy about receiving Binance Labs’ latest fund which depicts the trust of metaverse’s potential. The platform is intended to assist users in creating their unique virtual locations with complete point-of-sale functionality, as well as providing a trading hub for the acquisition of art, music, fashion, culture, and other items. Additionally, Batis Samadian shares that:
“This additional capital will help us enhance our deployment momentum and support our efforts to win big brand collaborations that correspond with our vision of social commerce in the metaverse as we continue to execute our ambitious roadmap.”
Furthermore, SPACE is at a pace to work on its development as the token creation event (TGE) is upcoming. Along with the brand partnership, SPACE plans to launch an iOS and Oculus app in 2022. Thus, the platform is a place to create a gallery and Livestream them to the community while users can explore VR commerce.
Crypto.com Activates Addresses, Adds Another Security Protocol
- Crypto.com activates back the addresses.
- New security protocol added over the previous 2FA.
- Introduces a time wait of 24 hours for new whitelisting and it’s first withdrawal.
Ever since the continuous hacks took place upon the Crypto.com platform, the team immediately set towards the rectification of the issues. Usually, in such cases, detailed investigations followed by an analysis of the hack points and identification followed by rectification of the vital entry node points and then finally increasing the security barriers. This tends to be the usual protocol when it comes to cyber crimes and crypto hacks.
However, without any of these or to the least without any official revelations regarding all the above, Crypto.com directly jumped to the last. The Co-founder of Crypto.com tweets officially regarding their new 3rd layer security strategy.
3rd Layer of Security Tweet
Though not a huge deal of money or Ethereum (ETH) has been hacked, the January 17, 2022 hack upon the Crypto.com platform spread like hot fire. In spite of this, the team from Crypto.com immediately announced the stopping of all transactions and new address listings temporarily.
And so just a few hours before the time of writing, the co-founder of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, took to Twitter, to officially confirm the re-activation of the new addresses whitelisting.
Whitelisting of new addresses is now re-enabled.
We introduced an additional layer of security: there is now a 24 hour delay between registration of a new whitelisted address and first withdrawal.
— Kris | Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) January 18, 2022
Accordingly, the co-founder officially says that the Crypto.com new address enabling has been reactivated. In addition to this, Kris added one more surprise, that an extra security layer [protocol has been added. Therefore, now, Crypto.com consists of 3 security layers.
Moreover, this new security feature is nothing but a delay time period of 24 hours between adding a new address and the first withdrawal or transaction to it. This waiting of 24 hours, has indeed created wide speculation among the people.
Seemingly, the majority of the users do agree that this could indeed be the best way to mitigate against such anonymous hacks. Even many took to Twitter to appreciate Crypto.com’s new security protocols. Though, still, some are quite left with disappointment in the case with the wait for 24 hours.
However, it’s indeed better to wait for 24 hours, rather than to lose money, right?
How to Use Blockchain Technology to Compensate Photographers Fairly for Their Work
In some ways, the internet has made it easier for photographers to get noticed. There is a virtually unlimited audience of potentially billions of people who can view, share, and buy your work.
In other ways, the internet has completely devalued photography. Anyone can snap a photo and upload it – and this is part of the problem. You can type (almost) anything into Google Images, and you’ll be presented with more images than you could ever hope to look at.
As a result, we’ve reached the point where a photographer can spend hours and hours lining up the perfect shot and setting up their equipment, editing their photographs, and uploading them to the internet, all to receive virtually no payout.
The problem with centralized stock content platforms
Let’s look at Shutterstock, a global provider of stock photography that claims to offer “the best quality, royalty free stock images, photos, vectors, illustrations, footage, video, and music for nearly any application”.
However, the rates that Shutterstock pays its photographers definitely do not reflect this claim. While the website claims that its contributors can earn up to 40% commission each time customers download their images or videos, this is only the case in rare circumstances. According to its website, Shutterstock photographers need to have over 25,000 images licensed in a single calendar year in order to earn this rate. On the contrary, users with less than 100 images licensed in a single calendar year will earn only 15% commission.
As a result of relying on these large centralized platforms to sell their work, creators end up forfeiting all of the rights to their work, and selling it for significantly less than it is worth.
Thankfully, the rise of blockchain technology could be about to change this. Crypto-based platforms like Envision are facilitating the peer-to-peer exchange of stock content.
Blockchain technology could be the end of photographers handing over their rights and paying high fees
Envision enables creators to set the price for their own content, and avoid paying large chunks of their income to a centralized platform while handing over the rights to their work. In addition, rewards are handed over to creators for upload and download incentives.
Ultimately, the platform ends the requirement for unfair contracts that are currently pervasive across all centralized stock content sites such as Shutterstock, and instead facilitates peer-to-peer exchange of stock content using (VIS) ERC-20 tokens.
Each piece of content is accompanied by a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), which provides proof of ownership of that content, and gives the content creator the option to sell complete ownership rights, the rights to a single piece of content, or the rights to one of many pieces of content. No paperwork is required for this NFT smart contract, as it will automatically keep a digital record.
The price of the content will be displayed and ultimately paid in VIS tokens. However, given the extreme volatility of crypto, content creators will control the price of their content in FIAT terms – specifically, USD. As the adoption of VIS increases, those who pre-purchase and hold VIS tokens will be rewarded with decreased cost of content in FIAT terms.
This model provides multiple benefits for the consumer as well as the creator, who ends up getting high quality content at a reduced price, without needing to shell out lots of money for a subscription that they might not even end up using (because let’s face it, how much money have we all lost from forgetting to cancel a subscription after trying to buy one inexpensive thing from a website?).
Despite being a young company, Envision is expecting to be the first to market in the stock media industry with a blockchain-based solution, and is set to disrupt current industry giants who compete with high volume and low pricing strategies.
More importantly, it will be the first large stock media platform that compensates creators fairly for their work, while providing them with autonomy and control over their creations.
So if you’re a photographer looking for a way to get a fair cut for your creations and you haven’t yet looked into blockchain-based solutions, Envision might be a good place to start.
