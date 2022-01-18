On-duty Aurora police officer hits and kills pedestrian with cruiser Monday

Gov. Jared Polis and the lawmakers who began working again last week under Colorado’s gold-domed Capitol in Denver are right to prioritize easing the financial pressure cooker of housing and cost of living inflation.

Democrats who will be running the legislative show in 2022 with majorities in the House and Senate, deserve credit for switching gears quickly to respond to what voters want and need. Polis and Senate leaders Leroy Garcia and Daneya Esgar and House leaders Alec Garnett and Stephen Fenberg are showing gumption by putting a time-out on their agenda to adjust to conditions on the ground. Republican leaders including Hugh McKean and Chris Holbert deserve credit for having been beating the drum of taxpayers’ savings long before inflation skyrocketed.

Polis and Democrats just passed a slew of fees last session on car owners and drivers in an effort to improve Colorado’s infrastructure. We supported the effort in several editorials, noting that no one was going to fix the roads for us, and Colorado lawmakers needed to step up and find a way to keep our roads and bridges from crumbling.

Well, we were wrong about one thing. The federal government has stepped up in a huge way to help states, cities and counties weather the short-lived COVID-19 economic slump and invest billions in infrastructure.

And we didn’t foresee, like even the best of economists, this peculiar economic boom where inflation is skyrocketing, even as employers try to hold back wage increases despite a severe labor shortage.

Good news is unemployment is low. Bad news is even if employers raise wages to attract reluctant workers, increases are being gobbled up by inflation.

So will the Colorado legislature respond in a meaningful way to this odd economic Catch 22 for American workers and non-workers?

Pausing the 2 cents per gallon increase on gasoline and diesel fuels will mean small savings for most Colorado drivers.

And Colorado lawmakers shouldn’t fight the temporary income tax reduction called for under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights in coming tax years. It’s a small refund per household (a cut from 4.55% to 4.5% or an average of $69 for an individual and $166 for joint filers) but the state’s budget is in good shape so this is the year to finally stop evading the constitutionally required refunds.

Polis has been supportive of those tax reductions since economists first projected refunds would be triggered, but there was early talk among some Democrats in the state House about trying to move money around with clever accounting tricks to avoid the refunds. Because TABOR requires tax rates to be flat in Colorado, the wealthiest Coloradans will get the biggest refunds, and that feels wrong in a time when low-wage workers are being hit the hardest by inflation. We would support efforts to reform the refund system so more money goes to taxpayers who need it the most, as long as it isn’t through pet-project tax credits inured to lobbyists. Some of the money could go to increasing the earned income tax credit, but that would leave out a big chunk of the middle-class taxpayers who are also seeing the cost of living outstrip the growth of wages.

Finally, we are thrilled there is bipartisan support for addressing the looming housing crisis – prices are going to continue to increase even as interest rates are increased by the feds. We feel strongly that money aimed at increasing affordable housing will be best spent in the public sector – housing authorities, Habitat for Humanity, and land trusts – rather than by private developers who have proven themselves unwilling or incapable of building a significant number of housing units for anyone but those at the very top of the market. Republicans should continue to advocate for construction and building reform, although we understand many of the restrictions come at the local level.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.