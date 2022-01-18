Connect with us

Bitcoin

OpenSea Achieves New ATH of $3.5 Billion in ETH!

Published

1 min ago

on

NFT News
  • OpenSea achieves ATH of $3.5 Billion for the current month till date.
  • January 16, 2022 witnesses ATH of $261 million a day.
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) owes a lot for this record.

The world’s largest and global Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) market place, the OpenSea usually delivers such astounding records frequently. The thing is that, each time it surpasses it’s previous records effortlessly. In spite of this, the start of the year 2022 has been rocketing up OpenSea more and more. 

New Records of OpenSea

Setting new records is nothing new for the OpenSea platform. Accordingly, the OpenSea reaches a massive ATH on January 17, 2022. OpenSea’s monthly sales rocketed up making a complete new ATH on account of a monthly basis. The monthly sales of OpenSea reached $3.5 billion worth Ethereum (ETH). This is the highest for a month achieved by OpenSea surpassing all it’s previous records. The previous record for monthly ATH was $3.42 billion which was in the month of August, 2022. 

Apart from this, January 16, 2022, the NFT marketplace witnessed the highest daily trade of $261 million in a single day. Overall, this now makes the average daily trade of OpenSea accounting to $169 million for every day in this month, till date. 

In spite of the month still having 2 more weeks, it’s obvious that very soon OpenSea will be surpassing the current monthly ATH of $3.5 billion. Moreover, many new NFTs have propelled OpenSea adversely. 

The Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) becomes the major game player upon the OpenSea platform, and obviously the most popular too. In addition, the BAYC alone accounts for the trade of $47 million, which is about 14,306 ETH, taking into consideration the past 24 hours. Also, the other attributes of BAYC, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), and the Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) together account for such a rise in the OpenSea’s market. 

