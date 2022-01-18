Oscar Isaac Is Marvel’s Newest Superhero In The Disney+ Trailer For ‘Moon Knight’ [Video]

Oscar Issac stars as Marvel’s newest superhero in the trailer for Moon Knight, a Disney+ original series.

Marvel is heading into 2022 with all eyes on them and where they take their storyline over the next 12 months.

At the tail end of 2021, we received the trailer for Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which has fans counting down the days until its release. Before we get to that movie, though, Marvel has another project coming beforehand, which is Oscar Issac as Moon Knight.

If you watched the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals last night, you were treated to the first trailer for the show during half-time. Moon Knight will premiere on March 30th and Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector, an ex-solider with a dissociative identity disorder that manifests for him as fully distinct individuals.

During the show, we will see him struggle with mental illness and anxiety, not being able to distinguish his normal life from his dreams. He even forgets who he is at one point. Ethan Hawke plays the show’s villain, a cult leader challenging Marc to embrace the darkness.

We won’t spoil the rest, but you can watch the full trailer for Moon Knight below.