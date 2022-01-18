News
Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo interviewing for Broncos head-coaching job Wednesday
Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has turned the page to next season.
And depending on how the next several days unfold, that may mean switching teams.
Mayo will interview for the Broncos head-coaching job on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network. It was originally reported last week that Denver had interest in Mayo, who maintained he wouldn’t interview for until after the Patriots’ playoff run ended. The Pats finished their season with a thud Saturday, losing a 47-17 Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo.
Mayo is one of 10 known candidates for the job. The Broncos have already completed interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy.
Mayo has also drawn significant interest from the Houston Texans, according to reports. Last season, he interviewed with the Eagles for their head-coaching job that eventually went to former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Mayo addressed his interview experience in Philadelphia and long-held coaching aspirations with reporters last week.
“It was a great experience,” the 35-year-old coach said of the Eagles interview. “I was able to go out there and talk a lot about football, talk a lot about different philosophies. It’s good to have those conversations whether it’s around leadership philosophy, or team philosophy, team structure, all that stuff.
“So I love talking ball, I love developing people. That’s one of the things I enjoy doing. That’s always been the goal for me.”
Mayo added Bill Belichick has been supportive of his pursuit of a head-coaching job.
“Yeah, Bill’s been great with us. He’s been an open book for me, whether we’re talking about X’s and O’s, or structuring a team, or anything like that. He’s been great,” Mayo said. “(Matt Patricia) has been a great resource. All of these guys have been great resources for me.”
Video: Watch drivers slip and slide on icy North Carolina road
A winter storm that swept the southeastern United States this week left behind icy roads in North Carolina.
Driver for man who fatally shot a St. Paul grandmother in 2020 is sentenced to 11 years
A Minneapolis man was sentenced Friday to 11 years for his part in the murder of a grandmother in St. Paul in 2020.
Maurice June, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 in Ramsey County District Court to aiding an offender. He was the driver for Christopher Malik Todd, 21, who shot and killed Teresa Bear Ribs, 61, as she cared for her young grandchildren in St. Paul.
Todd was sentenced last week to 32 years of prison and supervised release.
June was sentenced via Zoom by District Judge Sophia Y. Vuelo. He will spend a little over seven years in prison and 3½ years on supervised release. He was given credit for 516 days of time served. He also must pay $2,480 in restitution.
Bear Ribs was babysitting her grandchildren at a Dayton’s Bluff home Aug. 19, 2020, and was talking on the phone to her husband when Todd approached and shot her in the head. Initial speculation was that the shooting may have been gang-related and meant to be a retaliatory strike against a family member related to Bear Ribs. However, Todd has not given a reason.
June was driving a red Dodge Charger when he stopped and waited for Todd to shoot Bear Ribs before driving away with him.
June’s criminal record includes felony convictions for criminal sexual conduct, attempted burglary, having contraband in prison, escaping from custody and failing to register as a predatory offender.
Three Gophers hockey players excited to represent Team USA at Olympics
Matthew Knies was out to lunch by himself earlier this month when his phone started buzzing. A phone call from a number he didn’t recognize wound up becoming a life-altering event for the Gophers forward, who picked up the phone to news of an Olympic invite.
“It was a pretty surreal moment and something I’ll never forget,” Knies said.
Knies and Gophers teammates Brock Faber and Ben Meyers were officially named to the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team last week, and they will depart town first for Los Angeles and then Beijing at the end of this month.
Knies, Faber and Meyers are three of the 15 college players named to the team. Eight more are currently playing professionally in Europe with two members of the team, including former Gophers defenseman Aaron Ness, playing in the American Hockey League.
The opportunity arose for the trio after the National Hockey League made the decision in December to not send its players to the Beijing Olympics due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the disruption to the NHL schedule.
“Some teammates would come up to me and say things like, ‘Hey, you might have a shot of making the team,’ and I never really looked into it too hard. I didn’t really want to get my hopes up or anything,’” Meyers said.
Meyers, the Gophers’ captain and leading scorer, said he found out about the Olympic invite about week or so before the news became public. This will be his first time representing the country in an international tournament. Faber, a defenseman from Maple Grove, had some advanced notice.
The day the World Junior Championships were canceled in late December, John Vanbiesbrouck, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, pulled Faber, North Dakota’s Jake Sanderson and Michigan’s Matty Beniers aside to let them know of the possibility.
“As soon as he said ‘Olympics,’ your heart almost drops with excitement,” Faber said. “Obviously this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We’re going to get over there and represent this country as best we can.”
While Faber had to keep quiet for some time, he had a feeling both Meyers and Knies, who is currently second on the Gophers with 22 points in 22 games, would get the same opportunity.
“It was kind of a lot of biting the tongue because you just want to yell in happiness and share it with friends and teammates,” Faber said. “When we found out that those two were going, it was a pretty special moment with the guys.”
While the immediate focus for the trio is Michigan, who the Gophers host this weekend, the Olympics are coming up quickly. The team will have a few days to come together and get some practices in before the competition begins.
Though the Opening Ceremony will take place on Feb. 4, the U.S. men’s hockey team will not play until Feb. 10 when it takes on China. The team will be looking for its first men’s hockey medal since 2010 when it won silver in Vancouver.
“It’s hard to put into words how excited I am,” Faber said. “It’s a dream come true. Growing up watching ‘Miracle,’ … about 50 times a year it feels like, you don’t really understand how special it us until obviously you get asked to go and then all the emotions kind of rush in. It’s hard to put into words.”
