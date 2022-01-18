Connect with us

Patriots sign WR Kristian Wilkerson, 5 others to future contracts

Published

36 seconds ago

on

The Patriots announced they’ve signed wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and five others to future contracts Monday.

A future contract is extended to a player who did not finish the regular season on an active NFL roster. The contracts go into effect on the first day of the new league year in March, when rosters expand to a 90-man limit. The Pats retained five of their practice-squad players, including Wilkerson and wide receiver Malcolm Perry, who signed last week.

Perry was originally claimed off waivers from Miami in September and later waived in November after never taking a snap in New England. Wilkerson scored two touchdowns in his most extensive action of the season in Week 17, a 50-10 win over Jacksonville. He was not elevated off the practice squad for the rest of the year.

None of the other players signed, rookie wide receiver Tre Nixon, rookie offensive lineman Will Sherman, rookie kicker Quinn Nordin or running back Devine Ozigbo appeared in a regular-season game this season.

St. Louis Firefighters Memorial surrounded by trash until these volunteers cleaned it up

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS — A memorial dedicated to St. Louis firefighters had been surrounded by trash until volunteers worked together to clean up the mess.

KMOX radio host Charlie Brennan stopped by the Firefighters Memorial, located on Chestnut Street in downtown St. Louis, Monday morning and noticed it had become a dumping ground for litter.

The memorial, which was dedicated in 1994, features a bronze sculpture of a firefighter atop a granite pedestal cradling a rescued girl in his arms.

“This is a sacred place to me,” said retired St. Louis Fire Captain Joe Bogue.

The sight of trash at the memorial was even harder to take in, given the recent death of firefighter Ben Polson. He died Thursday when the roof of a vacant home collapsed during a fire in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in north St. Louis.

“It’s hard. I know the guy that posed for the statue, a friend of mine, Ralph Jones. It just touches home for all firemen,” said Bogue.

He was among the close to three dozen volunteers who came to make things at the memorial right again. Current firefighters stopped to pitch in, too.

It was so unplanned. Brennan brought up the mess on his show after stopping at the memorial Monday morning. Then, he thought, ‘Why don’t we do something about it?’ He put out a call for volunteers to meet him at the memorial at 2:00 p.m. to clean the place up.

“It was disgusting to see our memorial to firefighters past and present, defaced with litter as if no one cares,” Brennan said. “The signal is that we don’t care about the firefighters. We don’t care about each other. I don’t think that reflects St. Louis.”

The results do. The volunteers didn’t wait for Brennan. They began showing up more than two hours early from Illinois to Wright City, Missouri.

“I noticed the push broom was here and a lady cleaning with a bag,” said Jack Dempsey, who stopped to volunteer. “So, I said, ‘well I’m here to volunteer as well.’ Perfect timing. They said people will be here around 2:00 p.m., but people just kept showing up.”

Instead of being a sign of how little we care it is again a symbol of just how much we do.

Some Adams 14 schools remaining remote Tuesday due to staffing shortages

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

After initial plans to return to full in-person learning Tuesday, Adams 14 announced Monday evening that some schools would remain remote due to staff shortages.

The district said it had received “a large number” of sick day requests from staff on Monday.

As a result, the following schools will remain virtual Tuesday:

• Adams City High School
• Lester Arnold High School
• Adams City Middle School
• Kearney Middle School
• Dupont Elementary School
• Hanson Elementary School
• Kemp Elementary School
• Monaco Elementary School
• Rose Hill Elementary School

Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.

St. Louis took legal action against vacant home where firefighter died

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS — The vacant home where a firefighter died in the line of duty is now torn down, but it took years too long according to some neighbors and politicians.

The home sat vacant for more than a decade. City records show it was owned by someone in Arkansas who was behind on their taxes. The owner also reportedly ignored city demands to take care of it and then it collapsed on a firefighter who was making sure no one was inside when it burned.

It’s not uncommon for vacant homes to burn when homeless people start fires to keep warm.

“This is what keeps me up at night you know. What’s the next house that’s going to be set on fire?” said Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.

Boyd met with FOX 2’s Chris Hayes near the scene of Thursday’s vacant home fire. Two more vacant homes are boarded up across the street.

“That’s the big challenge that a lot of people don’t understand,” Boyd said. “Oftentimes you have homeowners that live out of town. The city cites them for whatever citations are warranted. They don’t respond. You put them in housing court. They don’t show up.”

City records show it was three years ago when inspectors condemned the home that burned. The City says it also issued thousands of dollars in uncollected fines to the out-of-town owners.

“These are properties, that as we’ve seen – they’re death traps – and we’ve got to clean them up,” said State Rep. Donna Baringer, D-St. Louis.

Baringer introduced legislation to help St. Louis leaders act quicker. She’s co-sponsored HB2217 & HB2218.

“The process to actually streamline getting someone to come clean them up, keep them from getting to the point where there are trees growing out of the roof is a process that State that is set up by State Statute,” she said. “Please not only should we pass it – but it also needs to have an emergency clause. It needs to happen tomorrow.”

Boyd cautions, though, on how city leaders respond, saying, “We can’t just tear down every vacant building. We will destroy the architectural landscape of a once vibrant community.

He points to former Arlington School that he says he was pressured to demolish.

“I resisted,” Boyd said. “And today I’m proud to say that was a $34 million housing development called Arlington Grove over there on Martin Luther King and Burd that I’m so proud of. But had I listened to the naysayers, it would have never happened. We would have just town down a vibrant building.”

The job is huge, with St. Louis having ten thousand vacant properties, many owned by the city itself. Boyd says he’s requested a list of all of them so that he can work block by block with city leaders.

