Phala Network Joins the Blender Developer Fund to Accelerate Metaverse 3D Modeling and Rendering

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Phala Network Joins the Blender Developer Fund to Accelerate Metaverse 3D Modeling and Rendering
Seattle, WA, 18th January, 2022, Chainwire

Phala Network today announced that it has joined the Blender Developer Fund as a Corporate Gold Member. Participating alongside companies including Intel, Microsoft, AWS, Nvidia, and Adobe, Phala will contribute its decentralized Web3 compute services to Blender’s (blender.org) powerful 3D modeling platform so that organizations can develop and scale their emerging Metaverse worlds.

With a global decentralized network of blockchain-based confidential compute nodes, Phala offers high-performance compute services for 3D modeling and rendering. Phala’a worker nodes will host the Blender rendering service in Secure Enclaves, a distributed privacy technology embedded in modern processors. This enables versatile and confidential execution while creating a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless public computing cloud.

In November 2021, Phala announced its core product – Fat Contracts – a generic programming model to build decentralized services beyond the capability of today’s blockchain smart contracts. As an infrastructure technology, Fat Contracts provide decentralized computation for backend services in Web3. The Phala team showcased its preliminary Fat Contract functionality at the December 2021 Substrate Seminar.

The Blender partnership enables Phala to offer low-latency, high-performance rendering and compute services at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. At the same time, Phala will provide workstation-level computation power for 3D artists to build the Metaverse. Phala has also been developing its own native Metaverse – Phala World – that will use Blender’s 3D technology for maximum visual impact.

About Blender and the Blender Development Fund

Blender User Interface

Blender is an open-source 3D modeling platform built for content creators. It sits at the center of 3D workflows used by artists and builders around the globe. In 2020 alone, Blender was downloaded over 14 million times. The dedicated Blender subreddit boasts nearly 500,000 members and over 100 books focused on the tool have been published so far.

Creators use Blender to sketch, design, build, and polish virtual environments and characters across dozens of platforms, including Decentraland. Blender is GPL licensed, ensuring that the code will remain a free, public good for all time. It protects the developer and user community from malicious patents, hostile forks, and lock-down attempts.

The Blender Development Fund was created to help provide the world with best-in-class 3D technology, with Blender at the core of its offering. The Fund helps to provide grants and subsidies to developers and contributors working on all aspects of Blender, from one-off projects to broader initiatives put into motion by the blender.org board of administrators.
 

American Rapper Lil Baby On Holding Bitcoin And Ethereum Over Fiat

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Rapper Lil Baby
For years now, some investors have preferred to hold their wealth in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum as opposed to cash. As cryptocurrencies become more popular, this school of thought has become more widely shared to the point where even billionaires and celebrities have publicly come out to say that they would rather hold their wealth in digital assets rather than fiat.

One of the latest celebrities to profess their support for bitcoin and ethereum is American rapper, Lil Baby. The rapper who rose to prominence in the last couple of years has said that he would rather hold his wealth in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum as opposed to holding cash.

Lil Baby Wants His Money In Bitcoin And Ethereum

American rapper Lil Baby was shopping on Icebox when he was asked about where he puts his money. The rapper is known to be a regular at the luxury jeweler with a running internet joke that people will “run into Lil Baby” when they visit the jeweler.

Related Reading | What’s In Store For MicroStrategy Going Forward? CEO Michael Saylor Reveals

While shopping, the rapper expressed his displeasure with cash. When asked what he would prefer to cash, Lil Baby explained that he would rather have all of his money in bitcoin and ethereum, the top 2 cryptocurrencies currently in the space.

Pointing to the bag of cash he brought with him to purchase jewelry, he said that was the last bit of cash he had. The rapper is known to drop thousands of dollars at a time for some ‘iced out’ jewelry, which has grown to be somewhat of a status symbol among famous people.

BTC trading at $41K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Lil Baby also expressed his interest in the metaverse. He told the attendant that he didn’t live in the real world, living instead in the metaverse. As for cash, he said that he wasn’t carrying any more cash, stating “I ain’t walking around with cash no more.”

Celebrities Dive Into Cryptocurrencies

Lil Baby is not the first to show support for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. Some might even say he’s a little late to the game. 50 Cent made headlines in the 2017/2018 bull market when he revealed that he had found 700 bitcoins generated from album sales which were then worth millions.

Related Reading | Altcoins Are Encroaching On Bitcoin’s Dominance On Digital Payments

Rapper Busta Rhymes showed interest in the market last year during the peak of the Dogecoin hype. After what seemed to be a rollercoaster of a learning curve, he had finally settled on investing in bitcoin, later revealing his intention to charge bitcoin for future deals.

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion teamed up in August with Cash App to educate fans on cryptocurrencies. The partnership involved video tailored towards her fanbase, as well as a $1 million in bitcoin giveaway on the app.

Featured image from XXL Mag, chart from TradingView.com

PKT Cash Unused Bandwidth Monetization Protocol Announces Bittrex Listing

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

PKT Cash Unused Bandwidth Monetization Protocol Announces Bittrex Listing
